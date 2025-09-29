Sorry, Taylor Swift’s signature red lip can’t come to the phone right now, it’s been temporarily replaced in honor of the singer’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

As with any new Swift album, TLOAS includes a dedicated color scheme. While her last album, The Tortured Poets Department was characterized by black, white, and sepia, this new era is all about a citrusy shade Swift dubbed “Portofino Orange.” From the glitter vinyl to a new cardigan representing the era, this vibrant sun-kissed color is entrenched in every aspect of this album’s branding. The shade of a sunrise, this color could symbolize new beginnings, a perfect ode to the new chapter Swift is entering with fiancé Travis Kelce.

In honor of her new era — which officially kicks off on Oct. 3 with the album’s release — we’re embracing tangerine details in every aspect of our life, including our beauty routine. Below, shop a few of our favorite orange beauty products, including a must-have lippie for any upcoming tours that might be announced (finger’s crossed!).

The Main Squeeze Lippie

Orange lipsticks can vary in shades across the beauty market, but there’s one that’s already Showgirl-approved. Last October, Swift’s makeup artist confirmed she’s been wearing Nars lipstick in shade Morocco “for years.” It’s a warm cinnamon that not only provides a healthy dose of color to your pout, but also helps condition lips thanks to the added moringa and passion fruit seed oils in the formula.

Dare To Wear This Bright Orange?

Much like Taylor’s newest era, this bright orange MAC lipstick stands out amongst the crowd. The hyper-pigmented shade begs for attention, and isn’t about to be ignored — especially when it hydrates your lips and lasts for up to eight hours. That’s basically two Eras Tour setlists worth of coverage.

Stageworthy Orange Blush

What’s a showgirl without a little (okay, fine, a lot) of blush to help her cheeks stand out underneath the blaring stage lights? This award-winning matte option from Rare Beauty is creamy and buildable without feeling too heavy on the skin.

A Little Coral Flush

Add a bit of a sunset glow to your skin with Glossier’s famed Cloud Paint in Dawn. Not only will this give you a nice boost of color, the formula is super lightweight and easy to blend and layer to your heart’s desire — and there’s absolutely no shame in going overboard. We don’t believe in blush blindness here.

Zest In Show: Eyeshadow Edition

This Matte Fluid Eye Paint from About Face offers two different shades of orange that are perfect for celebrating TLOAS. The first is Marigold, which has more of a pink undertone to it, and the other is Spectre, which is a tried and true orange. Both are heavily saturated and made to last all day long.

All Hail The Citrus Queen

If you want a more dynamic eyeshadow palette that offers several shades of orange, consider this one from Kimchi Chic Beauty, which offers nine citrus-forward shades. It’s a great option for people who love bold smokey eyes and glitter details.

A Citrusy Fragrance For Your Wish List

Don’t overlook the power of a citrus-forward perfume. This unisex scent from Phlur is vibrant and energetic, just like Taylor’s music. (It’s also one of the perfumes I get the most compliments on!)

Smells Like The Italian Countryside

If you’re looking for an orange-y fragrance that’s long-lasting and makes you feel like you’re on a retreat in Italy in the middle of summer, this one’s for you. It’s a bit more affordable than other fragrances with similar notes and is made sans synthetic fragrances.

Did Someone Say Spritz?

We’re taking a cue from Portofino itself and embracing Aperol Spritz-colored nails for this album launch. This shade from Olive & June is long-lasting and gives you a gel-like finish (without damaging your nails).

An Actually Romantic Lacquer

When in doubt, OPI is always a good choice when it comes to long-lasting nail polishes. Plus, they offer so many different shades, you’ll be able to match the exact type of orange you want. I’m partial to this glittery orange option that features green-tinted sparkles — consider it a biblically accurate TLOAS polish.

