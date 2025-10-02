New York Swifties may get to enjoy Spotify’s The Life of a Showgirl pop-up and all its Easter eggs, but West Coasters are getting their own experience, too. Opening on the album’s release date, Friday, Oct. 3, fans will get a chance to step into the spotlight at TikTok’s Showgirl activation.

The Life of a Showgirl installment at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, California, is a free immersive experience with photo ops and nods to Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, which officially premieres Sunday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube.

RSVPs for the Showgirl experience were available in the app and online, but have since sold out. No need to worry, though. Walk-up registration will be available, but space is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Swifties with a registered time slot will have priority access before any walk-ups are welcome.

Below, you’ll find even more details on what to expect at TikTok’s The Life of a Showgirl Fan Activation before you take center stage:

When Does TikTok’s Showgirl Pop-Up Open?

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unlike Spotify’s pop-up, which was a three-day event, TikTok’s activation in LA will run from Oct. 3 through Oct. 9, giving you plenty of time to enjoy it in between listening to the album. The mall’s hours vary each day, but is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Wait times might be better on a weekday or later in its run versus on album release day, but you’ll still want to be prepared for a line.

Registration is required when you arrive, and one ticket permits up to four guests. Your entire party must be present at the time of check-in. Also, be sure to have the email confirmation ready if you were able to snag a reservation online.

Where Is Taylor’s Showgirl Pop-Up In LA Located?

The TikTok Fan Activation for The Life of a Showgirl is located within Westfield Century City at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Not only will you need to pay for parking, but you’ll also want to give yourself extra time to find a spot and get to the experience within the mall.

TikTok

The check-in will be on the first level, near the atrium, and you can only enter the line one hour prior to your time. If you get there early, shop around. You could even go see The Official Release Party of a Showgirl movie at the AMC theater before or after. The activation is located outside, so make sure to wear layers and dress up in your best Showgirl aesthetic.

What To Expect At TikTok’s Taylor Swift Pop-Up?

The Life of a Showgirl pop-up in LA is a celebration of Swift’s new album. Swifties will be able to take pictures and immerse themselves in “The Fate of Ophelia” music video before it premieres online. Any content you capture can be shared on TikTok with #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl.

Before heading over, you can even make your profile more Showgirl-ready with a special frame. Just search “Taylor Swift” on TikTok, and it’ll take you to a details page where you can follow a few steps to get yourself some orange sparkles on your profile pic.