Ever since Steven caught Taylor getting coffee in Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, fans have been wondering what was she drinking. After all, a person’s Starbucks order can tell you a lot about their personality. For instance, Belly is known to have a significant sweet tooth, so she’d likely opt for something like a sugary Frappuccino on her Starbucks run. While they may be brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah would also have vastly different go-to drinks to match their vibes. With Taylor’s drink mystery as the inspiration, here is what I think each of The Summer I Turned Pretty characters’ Starbucks orders would be.

As a fan of both TSITP and dissecting Starbucks extensive menu of drinks, breaking down what each character would order was easy. It also didn’t hurt that there are plenty context clues in both the Prime Video series and books by Jenny Han to go off of. Just like there is a Starbucks drink for every Taylor Swift era, there is an order to match your fave TSITP character. It’s unclear if there’s a Starbucks in Cousins Beach — even though it feels like there’s a Starbucks everywhere — but if the TSITP crew ever make another pit stop for coffee on their way to hang, here is what they would order.

Belly Conklin — Strawberry Crème Frappuccino Erika Doss/Prime Video/Starbucks Between the pomegranate margaritas and Twizzlers, it’s no secret that Belly has a major sweet tooth, which is why she’d definitely be a Frappuccino girly. Unfortunately, Starbucks doesn’t have a blueberry frappe on the menu, since blueberry pie is her favorite. However, she’d likely order another fruity sip with Starbucks’ Strawberry Crème Frappuccino. Then, whenever she’s thinking of Conrad, she’d order a secret menu “Back To December” drink — since it tastes like her speciality hot cocoa. Belly is clearly bad at making decisions, so she’s allowed to have a favorite and backup favorite.

Jeremiah Fisher — Frozen Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Starbucks Refresher Erika Doss/Prime Video/Starbucks Jeremiah would also go the strawberry route at Starbucks. Since Belly and Jeremiah are BFFs, it makes sense they would have similar taste. However, Jeremiah would opt for the new Frozen Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Starbucks Refresher. He is definitely a Pink Drink fan, so he’d love the summery version of the Strawberry Açaí Refresher. Plus, it’s almost like the half cherry, half coke slushy that Belly makes for Jere and he loves.

Conrad Fisher — Iced Caffè Americano Erika Doss/Prime Video/Starbucks In Season 1, Conrad is seen making himself black coffee when he’s in a good mood after almost kissing Belly on the Fourth of July. Conrad is simple and his brooding behavior definitely fits with a drip coffee, but now that he’s a college freshman, he’s likely more of an espresso drinker. Conrad wouldn’t be opposed to ordering Pedro Pascal’s go-to six shots of espresso, especially when studying for an exam or doing late night laundry in the dorm. However, his usual go-to Starbucks drink would be an Iced Caffè Americano.

Taylor Jewel — Venti Iced Blonde Vanilla Latte With Almond Milk Erika Doss/Prime Video/Starbucks From the looks of Taylor’s drink in Episode 2, she’s an iced latte drinker. However, she customizes her drink to have no ice. While that choice was probably more for filming and not having to deal with melting ice for continuity sake, we’ll roll with the idea that Taylor is a Starbucks customization queen. It’s very fitting that Taylor knows what she likes and will order a very specific drink. This is why her go-to is a venti Iced Blonde Vanilla Latte with almond milk — and no ice.

Steven Conklin — Nitro Cold Brew Erika Doss/Prime Video/Starbucks Steven has definitely been dragged to Starbucks by Belly and Taylor, even though he’d rather just drink whatever coffee they have at home. When he’s with Taylor, he wants to impress her with a “cool guy” order, which is why he’d likely order the Nitro Cold Brew. He probably can’t taste the difference between Starbucks regular cold brew, but he’d order the Nitro Cold Brew because it has Nitro in the name.

Cam Cameron — Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refresher Courtesy of Prime Video/Starbucks Cam Cameron is very laidback and will go with the flow when ordering at Starbucks. While he’d be down for anything — as long as it’s made with non-dairy milk — I’ve got to go with the Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refresher. This is based on David Iacono’s go-to summer sip of “a nice cold Sprite.” Both Cam and Iacono prefer a refreshing drink in the summertime, which is exactly what the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher is. Adding in the lemonade just makes it even better.

Laurel Park — Cappuccino Erika Doss/Prime Video/Starbucks As a writer, Laurel needs a drink she can nurse while working on her next novel. A cappuccino has the caffeine she needs to keep going, and the flavor won’t change the longer it sits. It’s simple and sophisticated, just like her.

Susannah Fisher — Iced Green Tea Lemonade John Merrick/Prime Video/Starbucks Susannah loves the summertime. She enjoys just sitting out by the pool, and the perfect drink for that is an Iced Green Tea Lemonade. It’s light, refreshing, and lemony.