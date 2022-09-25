The Final Week Of September Is Full Of Chill Vibes As Mercury Retrograde Ends

Virgo season is officially behind us, which means that you can finally begin to set your sights on connection, harmony, and creative expression as the first week of Libra season ensues. This is probably an energy you’ve become acquainted with, since Mercury stationed retrograde in this sign back on Sept. 9, but the good thing is, the planet of communication will finally station direct this week, and Venus will join the sun in Libra, prompting balance and equality to officially be restored to the cosmos. As you step into October, your September 26, 2022 weekly horoscope is all about embracing kinship and socialization without the woes of Mercury retrograde.

On Sept. 29, Venus will shift out of Virgo and into Libra, the sign of Venus’ domicile. Here, Venus is at home, meaning that she can accomplish her main goal: connection. This week, you’re leaving the detail-oriented and analytical energy behind, and shifting your focus to establishing relationships in a way that’s fair, friendly, and accommodating. It’s social season, so don’t be afraid to get your flirt on.

On Oct. 2, Mercury will finally station direct at 24 degrees of Virgo, restoring the ability to solve problems logically and communicate effectively. While Mercury will still be in its post-shadow phase (aka retroshade), the main mishaps this transit tends to bring will officially come to an end, bringing clarity to the Libra and Virgo houses in your birth hart.

Here’s what your zodiac sign can expect from these cosmic shifts this week:

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

Aries September 26, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a social week for you, Aries, as Venus shifts into your seventh house of relationships on Sept. 29. Now is the perfect time to lean into your connections, which may feel like a different vibe for you, considering your independent nature. If you’ve been eager to connect or collaborate on a fun new project with a loved one, it’s a great time to do that as well, especially since Mercury is no longer retrograde. Since you’re the sister sign of Libra, keep in mind that balance is key. You don’t have to choose between autonomy and interdependence — you can have both.

Taurus September 26, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your chart ruler, Venus, is finally shifting back into familiar territory on Sept. 29. While the vibes of Libra season are a bit different than your season, it’s bound to feel familiar, since this is also a sign ruled by Venus. You’ll notice emphasis surrounding connection, balance, and harmony, specifically when it comes to your daily habits and routines. As a Venusian, it’s essential that pleasure and fulfillment is present even in your mundane rituals, so don’t hesitate to infuse your days with the self-care practices that you love so much.

Gemini September 26, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 2, your chart ruler, Mercury, will finally station retrograde in Virgo, bringing clarity to your fourth house of home and family. This area of your life has been under major review as of late, and as a Mercurial, you’ll be pleased to notice the mental fog here begin to lift. Now is the perfect time to continue any DIY projects you’ve started, or engage in that important conversation with a family member. Since Mercury is now direct in the sign of its exaltation, you’ll be eager to get busy, and you’re bound to accomplish anything you put your mind to this week.

Cancer September 26, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As Venus shifts into your fourth house of home and family on Sept. 29, you’ll be feeling the desire to create balance in within your private world this week. As the moon-ruled sign of the zodiac, you’re all about having a pleasant, relaxing place to call home, and with Venus back in the sign of her domicile, you’ll be feeling capable of establishing harmony and artistic expression here now. It’s the perfect time to host a housewarming, redecorate your living room, or invite family to visit. Anything that allows you to prioritize pleasant experience from the comfort of your own home.

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

Leo September 26, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 2, Mercury will station retrograde in your second house of money and resources, bringing clarity to your finances where you’ve been experiencing some confusion and uncertainty. Now is the time to organize your possessions, Leo, because you’ll have an exalted Mercury on your side. If you’ve been unsure of what changes to make here, expect logical thinking to finally be restored now. Brainstorm different ways you can achieve efficiency in this area of your life, whether it be through thinking of new ways to make money, or organizing the resources you already have.

Virgo September 26, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a big week for you, Virgo, because Mercury’s finally stationing direct in your first house of self on Oct. 2. As your chart ruler, Mercury retrograde tends to bring confusion and uncertainty to your world more than others, so you’ll definitely be benefitting from Mercury’s direct station this week the most. Expect your mental fog to be lifted, and your desire to move forward with productive-oriented endeavors to take over. Tackling that to-do list you’ve been eyeing would be a great start, or setting your sights on a new project altogether. Whatever you end up doing, you’re bound to do it well.

Libra September 26, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s your season, Libra, and the fun is just beginning. On Sept. 29, your chart ruler, Venus, will shift into your first house of self, reinstating your desire for connection, balance, and unity in your life. Now is the perfect time to socialize, initiate new relationships, and prioritize things that bring you pleasure and fulfillment. With Venus in your first house, you can expect others to be drawn to you as well, so be sure to soak up all of the newfound attention. Prioritize your own needs, and don’t hesitate to dive head-first into your self-care.

Scorpio September 26, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 2, Mercury will station retrograde in your 11th house of friends and social groups, restoring clarity and ease to your connections. If you’ve been struggling to effectively communicate during the retrograde, this week, you can expect the mental fog to be lifted, making this a great time to engage in important conversations. You may also notice that others are looking to you for advice now, and with Mercury exalted and direct in Virgo, you’re fully capable at offering a logical, effective solution to any problem.

AzmanJaka/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius September 26, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, Venus will shift into your 11th house of social groups, bringing forth unity, connection, and the need to socialize. It’s a great time to host an event with your friends, or seek newfound relationships. Since Mercury was retrograding through this area of your chart last week, there may be some unfinished business within your alliances that Venus is bound to help resolve this week. It’s a great time to settle any disagreements, and you’re bound to be able to mediate any issues with ease.

Capricorn September 26, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Sept. 29, Venus will shift into your 10th house of career, bringing forth the desire to connect, unify, and establish balance when it comes to your professional life. It’s a great time to join forces with a collaborator, or showcase a creative pursuit you’ve been working on. With so much Venusian influence taking place, your work is bound to be well-received now, so be sure not to shy away from stepping into the limelight and sharing your projects with your colleagues.

Aquarius September 26, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As Mercury stations direct this week on Oct. 2, you’ll finally gain clarity within your shared resources with others, allowing you to make logical and effective decisions. This has been an area of confusion since Mercury stationed retrograde on Sept. 9, but this week, you’ll be able to make decisions centered in practicality pertaining to how you maintain boundaries between you and others. You’re someone who’s always looking to be of service to others, and now is the time to consider where you draw the line between your responsibilities and the responsibilities of those around you.

Pisces September 26, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 2, Mercury will station direct in your seventh house of romantic relationships and partnerships, bringing clarity to your dynamics with others. If you’ve been experiencing a difficulty communicating with people lately, this week is bound to reinstate logic in a way that allows you to problem-solve effectively. Now is a great time to engage in important conversations with others, as well as offer help or service to those who may need it. You’re bound to be focused primarily on supporting others this week, Pisces, and your loved ones are certain to appreciate your efforts.