Now that the fall equinox is fully underway, the crispness of the autumn air is not only here to replace the humidity and record-high summer temperatures, but it also signifies the beginning of Libra season. As the sun continues through this cardinal air sign, everyone’s setting their sights on socializing and prioritizing partnerships. Free of Mercury and Venus retrograde, you’ll be able to see potential cuffing season candidates much more clearly. This time of year is perfect for engaging in new romances, since everyone will be surrounding themselves with like-minded individuals who are only interested in keeping things balanced. That being said, the September 2023 Super Harvest Moon is asking every sign to put their canoodling on hold for a few days in order to prioritize solo endeavors. So, if you’ve been lost in the flirtatiousness of the season, prepare to fall back in love with your ambitions.

Taking place in the cardinal fire sign of Aries, September’s full moon is illuminating everyone’s desire to take action. Since Aries is a Mars-ruled sign, everyone will be encouraged to give their independent pursuits one final push before the slowness of the fall season fully sets in. While joining forces with others is one way to succeed, there are certain goals that you’re best able to accomplish on your own. Since you show up better in your relationships when you’re satisfied with how your own achievements are going, the Aries full moon is your chance to refocus on what lights your fire, separate from everyone else. Being a little selfish doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Supermoons take place when the moon reaches the point in her orbit that’s closest to Earth, causing the moon to appear closer, brighter, and bigger than usual. They’re pretty rare lunations, only taking place about three to four times a year. The Super Harvest Moon on Sept. 29, happening 5:57 a.m. ET, is the last one of 2023.

What’s A Harvest Moon?

September’s supermoon is considered to be a Harvest Moon, due to the fact that’s happening shortly after the fall equinox. Harvest Moons would usually occur around sunset (though not this year), casting the moon’s light onto Earth around the same time the sun begins to disappear for the day. This was said to offer harvesters a few extra evenings of moonlight before fall officially begins so that they could tend to their crops. It’s also commonly referred to as a Corn Moon, signifying a time when harvesting corn is at its peak in the northern United States.

Here’s what every zodiac sign can expect from September 2023’s Super Harvest Moon:

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

It may not be your season, but you’ll still be the main character during September’s full moon, Aries. Taking place in your first house, your personal ambitions and pursuits will be front and center after a few weeks of prioritizing your romantic partnerships. If you’ve been feel distracted by all of the recent socializing, now is the time to refocus on the task at hand. What new projects are in need of your undivided attention? Now is the time to do what you do best, and that’s focus on the goals you’ve set for yourself.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

As the September full moon illuminates the sky, you’ll be encouraged to take a step back and spend a little time on your own. Although you’re usually pretty social, you’ll be feeling inclined to focus on the ambitions that require you to unplug from the rest of the world. If you’ve been wanting to start up a new routine or practice, you’ll now have the energy to do so. On the other hand, if you’ve been trying to break a bad habit, you’re motivation to overcome it will also be at an all-time high.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

On Sept. 29, your energized pursuits in your friendships and alliances will come into sharp focus, encouraging you to rally together and get the ball rolling on a project or venture. You’re used to taking the lead in your community, but on this day, your role will be acknowledged more than usual. Don’t be surprised if others are looking to you to take the lead today, Gemini — your ability to get things moving will really be appreciated today.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 20)

Your career and professional endeavors will be the main priority during the September full moon, motivating you to take action, and embrace the opportunity for leadership. As the nurturer of the zodiac, you’re oftentimes underestimated — but when it comes to your occupation, you’re never afraid to blaze trails. On this day, expect to be recognized for your efforts. A project that you were in charge of may be completed, or a job change may be in effect. Regardless, your ability to take initiative at work will be the topic of discussion.

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20 - Aug. 21)

On Sept. 29, the Aries full moon will spotlight your independent belief systems and desire to expand your horizons. You may currently be on a solo trip, or taking a class by yourself that allows you to spend a lot of time studying on your own. You may even be compelled to share some of your outspoken perspectives with those around you, sparking some high-spirited debates. You’ll want to take a bigger bite out of life than usual today, making it a fortunate time for stepping out of your typical routine.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

The September full moon on Sept. 29 illuminates your shared resources and boundaries with others, inviting you to assert your independence in your intimate affairs. You’re being called to consider how you maintain your independence and autonomy, even as you share assets or possessions with the people in your life. You may be paying off debt independently, or even offering support to someone in need. Either way, you’ll be considering your personal role not only in your affairs, but in the affairs of those around you.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Your romantic relationships will be placed front and center on Sept. 29, as the Aries full moon culminates. You’ve always been relationship-focused, but during today’s full moon, you’ll be considering how you can assert your independence in your intimate affairs with others. Maintaining balance in your dynamics is key, especially in your relationships — so make sure that when you’re engaging with others today, you’re still carving out space for yourself.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

On Sept. 29, the Aries full moon illuminates your current habits, duties, and routines, calling for you to tackle any tasks currently on your to-do list. You’re always eager to take on a new project, but you’re used to moving at your own pace. Today’s full moon is prompting you to take more sudden action than you normally would, but it’s allowing you to take care of any responsibilities that have been weighing you down. Today’s bound to be a productive one, Scorpio — so make sure you’re getting plenty of rest once the job is done.

MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

The Aries full moon on Sept. 29 sheds light on your current creative hobbies and passions, encouraging you to pay more attention to your desire for independent, pleasure-centered endeavors. Although you enjoy doing activities with your friends, it’s important for you to enjoy a leisure past time on your own, too. Today’s a fortunate day to spend some time working on a solo project, or taking yourself out on a fun date. Alone time doesn’t have to be lonely — in fact, for you, it’s a great way of getting back to yourself.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

On Sept. 29, the Aries full moon pulls the curtain back on your home and family life, prompting you to assert your independence in this area. You may be moving into a place on your own, or taking the lead in some sort of family affair. This could signify an important decision that’s being made regarding your desire for autonomy in this area. Just be mindful of making any impulsive decisions regarding your livelihood today, Capricorn — you’ll be more prone to making rash decisions than usual.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

As the Aries full moon unfolds, you’ll be called to express your opinions and ideas in a way that showcases your independent thinking. You may be engaging in some energetic discussions today, or pursuing a new study that allows you to do plenty of solo learning. While your wheels will be turning at a faster pace, try to be mindful of sharing information before fact-checking it, or engaging in conversations that could ruffle feathers. Your tongue is sharper than usual today, so it’ll be important to watch what you say.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

On Sept. 29, the full moon in Aries illuminates your resources and money matters, inviting you to take a closer look at your spending habits. If you’ve been making too many impulsive decisions in this area, now is a good time to make some adjustments. Having full control over where your money goes is important to you, so it’s important that you’re making the most of what you have. Use today to consider how you can best invest back into yourself, Pisces. You deserve it.