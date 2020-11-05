Tell Me Your Sign & I'll Tell You Which Schitt's Creek Character You Are

Whether you're new to the Schitt’s Creek fandom or on your umpteenth rewatch of the comedy series, chances are you're already very familiar with the characters on this show. But which of these characters actually best suits your personality? It turns out, there’s a great indicator for determining which Schitt’s Creek character you truly are: your zodiac sign.

The mere fact that father-son duo Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy are co-stars and co-creators of the show is definitely a reason to celebrate this brilliant masterpiece. But it’s the characters they dreamt up that really made fans fall in love with the show — and played a huge part in earning the comedy a full Emmys sweep in 2020.

There's never a dull moment with the citizens of Schitt’s Creek. Each member of the Rose family and their neighbors contributes to the comical hysteria. Even better, the series is a perfect combination of each character, proving the whole really is greater than the sum of its parts: David's impeccably dry wit, Moira’s refusal to conform, Alexis' relentless delusion and hysterical quirks, Stevie's ruthlessly cynical remarks, Johnny's proper and dapper ways — the list goes on.

With so many iconic characters on display, you’ve probably already thought about which character you relate to the most. But have you considered how your fave Schitt’s Creek resident might have something to do with astrology? It may sound like something Alexis would be superficially obsessed with and then forget about when something new came along, but actually, learning about the different star signs can teach you a lot about yourself and why you relate so hard to certain fictional characters.

So, here's the Schitt's Creek character you are, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Jake

Aries are passionate and bold people who dive head-first into new adventures and aren’t afraid to take charge of their situation. That sounds a lot like Jake, who confidently established relationships with Stevie and David at the same time. This zodiac sign’s natural charm certainly helped him in the dating department, but Aries can also be stubborn to a fault, like Jake was when he couldn’t understand why his two love interests weren’t interested in giving polyamory a try.

Taurus: You're Johnny Rose

Dependable, financially savvy, and stability-seeking, Johnny’s practical mindset and ride-or-die consistency easily makes him the most grounded member of the Rose family. Like any classic Taurus, he also loves indulgence and can struggle with greed. But ultimately, his consistency is more than enough to keep his family and new friends feeling loved and supported through it all.

Gemini: You're Alexis Rose

If you’re a Gemini, you probably already know you’re a little bit Alexis. She’s fickle, resourceful, and Schitt’s Creek’s resident social butterfly — all key traits of this air sign. While Alexis may not have time to manifest every single one of her brilliant ideas, she stops at nothing to flirt, gossip, or strategize her next big event.

Cancer: You're Ted Mullens

Cancers are some of the most nurturing, sympathetic people you’ll ever meet, and that’s part of what makes Ted such a sweet partner and capable veterinarian. He’s a hopeless romantic with a gentle heart who’s willing to stand by his loved ones’ sides no matter what, which made his relationship with Alexis great once they both had time to grow. However, as with all Cancers, don’t mistake his kindness for weakness. Ted knows what he wants and will go after it, as every intuitive Cancer does.

Leo: You're Moira Rose

Leos are the natural-born performers of the zodiac, so it only makes sense to put the star of The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening here. Dramatic, theatrical, and camera-ready, Moira has a hard time breaking character. How could she not? The whole world’s a stage, bébé. A Leo’s energy is unforgettable, and they’re also strong leaders — just look at how Moira killed that production of Cabaret!

Virgo: You're Patrick Brewer

Patrick is a textbook Virgo: modest, hardworking, and infinitely practical, especially when it comes to running Rose Apothecary with David. It can be easy to mistake a Virgo’s perfectionism and emphasis on details for lack of emotional depth, but really, they have a strong desire to feel needed. Once you get them to make an exception and mix business and pleasure, though, it’s simply the best.

Libra: You're Jocelyn Schitt

Libras want to get along with people and highly value relationships, which can make them come across as a pushover. In reality, though, that couldn’t be further from the truth. That’s certainly the case with the unofficial First Lady of Schitt’s Creek, Jocelyn Schitt, who’s a people-pleaser and devoted partner to her husband, Roland. But underneath her charm, she makes for a fierce, dedicated leader of the Jazzagals.

Scorpio: You're Stevie Budd

Like Stevie, Scorpios can be misunderstood at first because of their introverted sarcasm and fear of vulnerability. But even though they can be extremists sometimes, their intriguing minds and wickedly dry humor make them nothing short of fascinating. Scorpios may not be the easiest people to get to know, but getting past their walls can be well worth the wait. This sign is also ruthlessly driven, a quality that helps Stevie become a strong asset to the Rosebud Motel over the years.

Sagittarius: You're Mutt Schitt

Sagittarians are magnetic truth-seekers who are inclined to wish to live their lives free from attachments. In other words, they’re the perfect mix of social and anti-social. Just think of how Mutt would rather harvest pine cones and immerse himself in nature rather than settle into a more traditional relationship with Alexis or run the town of Schitt’s Creek alongside his parents.

Capricorn: You're Ronnie Lee

Ronnie isn’t afraid to call people out and has little patience for the Rose family’s wild shenanigans. A classic Capricorn, she’s a skeptic at heart who doesn’t have time to babysit those around her when it’s time to get things done. However, when push comes to shove, she makes an excellent wingperson.

Aquarius: You're David Rose

Like David, Aquarians are natural-born revolutionary thinkers who aren’t afraid to make a contrarian statement. They can sometimes struggle with detachment as a result (as David would say, “I’m trying very hard not to connect with people right now”). Aquarians are unique and eccentric, and their creativity instantly helps them stand out in a crowd. But while they may be charming in casual settings, they need plenty of space to grow and change in order to feel like their true selves.

Pisces: You're Roland Schitt

Pisces are idealistic and have an infinite amount of hope that’s borderline delusional, which sums up Schitt’s Creek’s mayor perfectly. They see the world through rose-tinted glasses and also have a strong desire to be in control. Pisces can also be romantic to the point of excess — luckily, Roland and Jocelyn’s relationship mostly manages to tread that line.

All six seasons of Schitt’s Creek are streaming on Netflix.