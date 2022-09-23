The Ultimate Pumpkin Spice Round-Up To Keep You Stocked All Fall Long
Putting all these on my grocery list.
There’s no better way to get in the fall spirit than by stocking your kitchen with pumpkin spice-flavored everything. Autumn officially began on Sept. 22, and the pumpkin spice goodies — snacks, desserts, coffee, you name it — have been rolling in since mid-August, so there’s a lot to keep track of. To make sure you’re not missing out on the best ones, check out this list of pumpkin spice food and drinks for fall 2022. You’ve probably snapped up a few PSLs already, but there is so much more to taste.
I know, I know, there are more fall flavors that exist beyond pumpkin. You’ve got apple, cinnamon, brown sugar, maple, and more — but pumpkin spice has become synonymous with the season. And because of that, there are so many ways to enjoy the flavor. It can seem like there are almost too many pumpkin spice-flavored bites and beverages to choose from, making it hard to know which ones are worth a spot in your pantry. To make sure you have all the intel at your fingertips, this running list of new and returning pumpkin spice food and drink includes big players, like Starbucks and Dunkin’, and brands you make not have heard before, looking at you, Pink House Alchemy pumpkin butternut syrup.
Fair warning, you may need a snack before you check out all the pumpkin goodies on shelves this season, and don’t forget to note your favorites so you don’t miss out on your next grocery run.
This list will be updated regularly with new pumpkin spice offerings.
New Pumpkin Spice Food & Drinks 2022
Celebrate the season with these pumpkin spice finds from Starbucks, Target, and more.
Snacks
Don’t forget to add these new pumpkin spice goodies to your grocery list before your next trip to the store. From new Pumpkin Spice Grahams from Goldfish and Dunkin’ and PSL-inspired yogurt from Chobani to pumpkin spice popcorn at Target, you can get you fall flavors with every snack you crave.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Desserts
Pumpkin spice lends itself to sweets and these new cookies and cheesecakes from Target and Tate’s Bake Shop are the perfect way to up your seasonal dessert game.
Ice Cream
Put a little fall spirit in your freezer with these scoops. Members of Team Iced Coffee all year long will know the urge to get the flavors of fall in a chilly bite (or sip).
If you’re not familiar with the Swedish-style ice cream with natural sweeteners, then this fall flavor is the perfect introduction. And there are pecan pieces for added texture.
Cheesecake pieces combine with pumpkin spice ice cream to make for an autumnal dessert you’ll pop into the freeze for a few times a week.
Ready To Drink Beverages & Coffee
Can’t make it to a coffee shop? These new ready-to-drink (RTD) sips are about to make your mornings a lot easier. Starbucks launched a canned version of its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and two fan-fave coffee lines, Chamberlain Coffee and Grounds & Hounds, launched their respective first attempts at pumpkin spice bagged coffee.
Starbucks’ Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew fans will love the new Nitro ready-to-drink version of the seasonal sip which uses nitrogen microbubbles to achieve a smooth, velvety texture.
Channel Emma Chamberlain with her new Sneaky Bat Pumpkin Blend from Chamberlain Coffee, which features creamy notes of cocoa and cinnamon, and comes in a Fresh Ground or Whole Bean variety.
Coffee Creamers
When you want a hint of fall in your morning cuppa, this new pumpkin spice creamer from Dunkin’ will hit the spot.
Returning Pumpkin Spice Food & Drinks 2022
These pumpkin spice goodies from are classics for a reason, so don’t forget to pick up these snacks and sips on your next coffee or grocery run.
Snacks
Let’s face it: your pumpkin spice collection isn’t complete without these fan-favorite pumpkin spice snacks. From popcorn to granola, and, yes, even ramen, fall is more than just PSLs.
Desserts
Pumpkin Spice Oreo cookies make a return after a four-year hiatus, and classics like Hostess Cupcakes are on shelves to make sure you get fall feels whenever you eat dessert.
After a four-year hiatus, Oreo’s Pumpkin Spice cookies are back. Made with a layer of pumpkin spice-flavored creme sandwiched between two golden Oreo base cakes, the treat is just as good as you remember.
Pink House Alchemy’s Pumpkin Butternut Spice Syrup is about to take your fall breakfasts to another level. Made with the creamy taste of pumpkin, a savory hint of butternut squash, and autumnal maple, brown sugar, and cardamom flavors, this syrup is sure to be on heavy routine this season.
Vegan and gluten-free cookie dough brand Deux brought its popular Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough back for another year, and the limited-edition dough has all your favorite fall flavors: pumpkin, maple, and don’t forget the chunks of chocolate.
Ice Cream
Keep it cool with these fall-flavored desserts from Jeni’s, Ben & Jerry’s, and My Mochi.
With pieces of spiced cake and pumpkin and cream cheese frosting flavors, you’ll want a double scoop for sure.
Pumpkin cheesecake is transformed into ice cream by the famed brand in this pint that has a graham cracker swirl.
Ready To Drink Beverages & Coffee
Make sure to stock up on these seasonal pumpkin spice sips while you can, because they won’t be around forever. Big hitters like Starbucks and Dunkin’ bring their coffeehouse flavors right to your house.
Starbucks’ limited-edition Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte comes packed with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove spices, and a flavorful combo of espresso and milk.
If you prefer your coffee hot, you can opt for a cup of Starbucks’ roast and ground Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee has got you covered, and you don’t even have to leave your house to get it.
Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast Ground Coffee brings the comfort of your favorite PSL straight to your kitchen.
For a caffeine fix without coffee, the Pumpkin Spice Match powder from Davids Tea is the perfect alternative with its pure cane sugar and natural pumpkin pie flavoring.
Coffee Creamers
If you like a splash of pumpkin, these coffee creamers are your go-to picks. From almond and oat milk to OG cream, your fall cuppa is about to be so festive.
Real pumpkin and spices combine in this coffee condiment made with real milk, cream, and sugar.
Non-dairy stans will love this option that brings the fall flavors in almond creamer form.