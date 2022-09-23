The Ultimate Pumpkin Spice Round-Up To Keep You Stocked All Fall Long

There’s no better way to get in the fall spirit than by stocking your kitchen with pumpkin spice-flavored everything. Autumn officially began on Sept. 22, and the pumpkin spice goodies — snacks, desserts, coffee, you name it — have been rolling in since mid-August, so there’s a lot to keep track of. To make sure you’re not missing out on the best ones, check out this list of pumpkin spice food and drinks for fall 2022. You’ve probably snapped up a few PSLs already, but there is so much more to taste.

I know, I know, there are more fall flavors that exist beyond pumpkin. You’ve got apple, cinnamon, brown sugar, maple, and more — but pumpkin spice has become synonymous with the season. And because of that, there are so many ways to enjoy the flavor. It can seem like there are almost too many pumpkin spice-flavored bites and beverages to choose from, making it hard to know which ones are worth a spot in your pantry. To make sure you have all the intel at your fingertips, this running list of new and returning pumpkin spice food and drink includes big players, like Starbucks and Dunkin’, and brands you make not have heard before, looking at you, Pink House Alchemy pumpkin butternut syrup.

Fair warning, you may need a snack before you check out all the pumpkin goodies on shelves this season, and don’t forget to note your favorites so you don’t miss out on your next grocery run.

This list will be updated regularly with new pumpkin spice offerings.

New Pumpkin Spice Food & Drinks 2022

Celebrate the season with these pumpkin spice finds from Starbucks, Target, and more.

Snacks

Don’t forget to add these new pumpkin spice goodies to your grocery list before your next trip to the store. From new Pumpkin Spice Grahams from Goldfish and Dunkin’ and PSL-inspired yogurt from Chobani to pumpkin spice popcorn at Target, you can get you fall flavors with every snack you crave.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Desserts

Pumpkin spice lends itself to sweets and these new cookies and cheesecakes from Target and Tate’s Bake Shop are the perfect way to up your seasonal dessert game.

Ice Cream

Put a little fall spirit in your freezer with these scoops. Members of Team Iced Coffee all year long will know the urge to get the flavors of fall in a chilly bite (or sip).

Ready To Drink Beverages & Coffee

Can’t make it to a coffee shop? These new ready-to-drink (RTD) sips are about to make your mornings a lot easier. Starbucks launched a canned version of its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and two fan-fave coffee lines, Chamberlain Coffee and Grounds & Hounds, launched their respective first attempts at pumpkin spice bagged coffee.

Coffee Creamers

When you want a hint of fall in your morning cuppa, this new pumpkin spice creamer from Dunkin’ will hit the spot.

Returning Pumpkin Spice Food & Drinks 2022

These pumpkin spice goodies from are classics for a reason, so don’t forget to pick up these snacks and sips on your next coffee or grocery run.

Snacks

Let’s face it: your pumpkin spice collection isn’t complete without these fan-favorite pumpkin spice snacks. From popcorn to granola, and, yes, even ramen, fall is more than just PSLs.

Desserts

Pumpkin Spice Oreo cookies make a return after a four-year hiatus, and classics like Hostess Cupcakes are on shelves to make sure you get fall feels whenever you eat dessert.

Ice Cream

Keep it cool with these fall-flavored desserts from Jeni’s, Ben & Jerry’s, and My Mochi.

Ready To Drink Beverages & Coffee

Make sure to stock up on these seasonal pumpkin spice sips while you can, because they won’t be around forever. Big hitters like Starbucks and Dunkin’ bring their coffeehouse flavors right to your house.

Coffee Creamers

If you like a splash of pumpkin, these coffee creamers are your go-to picks. From almond and oat milk to OG cream, your fall cuppa is about to be so festive.