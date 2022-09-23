It's Fall, Y'all
Pumpkin spice food and drink to keep you stocked all fall long.

The Ultimate Pumpkin Spice Round-Up To Keep You Stocked All Fall Long

Putting all these on my grocery list.

By Jillian Giandurco
There’s no better way to get in the fall spirit than by stocking your kitchen with pumpkin spice-flavored everything. Autumn officially began on Sept. 22, and the pumpkin spice goodies — snacks, desserts, coffee, you name it — have been rolling in since mid-August, so there’s a lot to keep track of. To make sure you’re not missing out on the best ones, check out this list of pumpkin spice food and drinks for fall 2022. You’ve probably snapped up a few PSLs already, but there is so much more to taste.

I know, I know, there are more fall flavors that exist beyond pumpkin. You’ve got apple, cinnamon, brown sugar, maple, and more — but pumpkin spice has become synonymous with the season. And because of that, there are so many ways to enjoy the flavor. It can seem like there are almost too many pumpkin spice-flavored bites and beverages to choose from, making it hard to know which ones are worth a spot in your pantry. To make sure you have all the intel at your fingertips, this running list of new and returning pumpkin spice food and drink includes big players, like Starbucks and Dunkin’, and brands you make not have heard before, looking at you, Pink House Alchemy pumpkin butternut syrup.

Fair warning, you may need a snack before you check out all the pumpkin goodies on shelves this season, and don’t forget to note your favorites so you don’t miss out on your next grocery run.

This list will be updated regularly with new pumpkin spice offerings.

New Pumpkin Spice Food & Drinks 2022

Celebrate the season with these pumpkin spice finds from Starbucks, Target, and more.

Snacks

Don’t forget to add these new pumpkin spice goodies to your grocery list before your next trip to the store. From new Pumpkin Spice Grahams from Goldfish and Dunkin’ and PSL-inspired yogurt from Chobani to pumpkin spice popcorn at Target, you can get you fall flavors with every snack you crave.

Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Goldfish
Target
$2
Chobani Zero Sugar Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt
Target
$2
Favorite Day White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Popcorn With Leaf-Shaped Sprinkles
Target
$4.50

Desserts

Pumpkin spice lends itself to sweets and these new cookies and cheesecakes from Target and Tate’s Bake Shop are the perfect way to up your seasonal dessert game.

Favorite Day Pumpkin Cheesecake Sandwich Cookies
Target
$4
Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Target
$7
Favorite Day Assorted Mini Frozen Cheesecake Bites Pumpkin & New York
Target
$7

Ice Cream

Put a little fall spirit in your freezer with these scoops. Members of Team Iced Coffee all year long will know the urge to get the flavors of fall in a chilly bite (or sip).

Pumpkin Spice Swirl Ice Cream
N!CK’s

If you’re not familiar with the Swedish-style ice cream with natural sweeteners, then this fall flavor is the perfect introduction. And there are pecan pieces for added texture.

$10
Pumpkin Cheesecake Light Ice Cream
Enlightened

Cheesecake pieces combine with pumpkin spice ice cream to make for an autumnal dessert you’ll pop into the freeze for a few times a week.

$9
Favorite Day Non Dairy Frozen Pumpkin Pie Dessert
Target

Graham cookie pieces are mixed into this non-dairy pumpkin frozen dessert made with almond milk.

$6

Ready To Drink Beverages & Coffee

Can’t make it to a coffee shop? These new ready-to-drink (RTD) sips are about to make your mornings a lot easier. Starbucks launched a canned version of its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and two fan-fave coffee lines, Chamberlain Coffee and Grounds & Hounds, launched their respective first attempts at pumpkin spice bagged coffee.

Starbucks Nitro Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Target

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew fans will love the new Nitro ready-to-drink version of the seasonal sip which uses nitrogen microbubbles to achieve a smooth, velvety texture.

$4
Chobani Coffee Cold Brew With Pumpkin Spice Creamer
Target
$5
Sneaky Bat Pumpkin Spice Blend
Chamberlain Coffee

Channel Emma Chamberlain with her new Sneaky Bat Pumpkin Blend from Chamberlain Coffee, which features creamy notes of cocoa and cinnamon, and comes in a Fresh Ground or Whole Bean variety.

$16
Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.

This is the first pumpkin spice blend from the company that donates 20% of sale to animal rescues has tasting notes of whipped cream, pumpkin pie, and graham cracker.

$15

Coffee Creamers

When you want a hint of fall in your morning cuppa, this new pumpkin spice creamer from Dunkin’ will hit the spot.

Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Coffee Creamer
Target

Dunkin’ is known for its donuts and its coffee, so it was only a matter of time before they combined. This creamer is inspired by Pumpkin Munchkins and will give you your Dunkin’ fix from the comfort of home.

$5

Returning Pumpkin Spice Food & Drinks 2022

These pumpkin spice goodies from are classics for a reason, so don’t forget to pick up these snacks and sips on your next coffee or grocery run.

Snacks

Let’s face it: your pumpkin spice collection isn’t complete without these fan-favorite pumpkin spice snacks. From popcorn to granola, and, yes, even ramen, fall is more than just PSLs.

365 By Whole Foods Market Pumpkin Spice Latte Popcorn
Amazon
$3
Nature's Path Pumpkin Seed & Flax Granola
Target
$10
Organic Pumpkin Spice Popcorn (3 Bags)
LesserEvil
$12
Nissin Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice
Walmart
$1

Desserts

Pumpkin Spice Oreo cookies make a return after a four-year hiatus, and classics like Hostess Cupcakes are on shelves to make sure you get fall feels whenever you eat dessert.

Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookie
Target

After a four-year hiatus, Oreo’s Pumpkin Spice cookies are back. Made with a layer of pumpkin spice-flavored creme sandwiched between two golden Oreo base cakes, the treat is just as good as you remember.

$4
Hostess Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes
Target
$3
Pumpkin Butternut Spice Syrup
Pink House Alchemy

Pink House Alchemy’s Pumpkin Butternut Spice Syrup is about to take your fall breakfasts to another level. Made with the creamy taste of pumpkin, a savory hint of butternut squash, and autumnal maple, brown sugar, and cardamom flavors, this syrup is sure to be on heavy routine this season.

$15
Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough
Deux

Vegan and gluten-free cookie dough brand Deux brought its popular Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough back for another year, and the limited-edition dough has all your favorite fall flavors: pumpkin, maple, and don’t forget the chunks of chocolate.

$15
Pepperidge Farm Soft Baked Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies
Target
$4

Ice Cream

Keep it cool with these fall-flavored desserts from Jeni’s, Ben & Jerry’s, and My Mochi.

Pumpkin Cake Roll Ice Cream
Jeni's

With pieces of spiced cake and pumpkin and cream cheese frosting flavors, you’ll want a double scoop for sure.

$12
Ben & Jerry's Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream
Target

Pumpkin cheesecake is transformed into ice cream by the famed brand in this pint that has a graham cracker swirl.

$5
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Pumpkin Spice
Target
$5

Ready To Drink Beverages & Coffee

Make sure to stock up on these seasonal pumpkin spice sips while you can, because they won’t be around forever. Big hitters like Starbucks and Dunkin’ bring their coffeehouse flavors right to your house.

Starbucks Iced Espresso Latte Pumpkin Spice
Target

Starbucks’ limited-edition Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte comes packed with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove spices, and a flavorful combo of espresso and milk.

$3
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee
Target

If you prefer your coffee hot, you can opt for a cup of Starbucks’ roast and ground Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee has got you covered, and you don’t even have to leave your house to get it.

$10
Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast Ground Coffee
Target

Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast Ground Coffee brings the comfort of your favorite PSL straight to your kitchen.

$9.40
Pumpkin Pie Matcha
Davids Tea

For a caffeine fix without coffee, the Pumpkin Spice Match powder from Davids Tea is the perfect alternative with its pure cane sugar and natural pumpkin pie flavoring.

$8
Death Wish Coffee Organic Pumpkin Spice Dark Roast Coffee Grounds
Amazon

Inspired by chai, this coffee has flavors of cinnamon, cloves, and pumpkin extract.

$20

Coffee Creamers

If you like a splash of pumpkin, these coffee creamers are your go-to picks. From almond and oat milk to OG cream, your fall cuppa is about to be so festive.

Coffee Mate Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
Target

Real pumpkin and spices combine in this coffee condiment made with real milk, cream, and sugar.

$6
Silk Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer
Target

Non-dairy stans will love this option that brings the fall flavors in almond creamer form.

$5
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
Target
$6
Coffee Mate Natural Bliss Plant Based Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk Coffee Creamer
Target
$6
Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
Target
$4
International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer
Target
$4