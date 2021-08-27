Here's How Dunkin's New Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Compares To Starbucks' OG Sip

Similar, but not the same.
In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on.
In this review of Starbucks and Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brews side by side, you’ll see exactly where they differ.
Starbucks’ sip is made with ice, cold brew coffee (which is steeped for 20 hours), vanilla syrup and pumpkin cream cold foam — a blend of sugar, condensed skim milk, pumpkin spice sauce (with real pumpkin puree), and vanilla syrup.
The drink is finished with a pumpkin spice topping of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg.