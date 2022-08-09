PSL Season Is Here Early With Starbucks’ Stacked At-Home Coffee Lineup

It’s fall, y’all!
The first signs of fall are here, because Starbucks’ lineup of at-home items for fall are available at grocery stores starting Aug. 9 for a limited time.
Ring in the season early with Starbucks’ fall 2022 at-home salted caramel coffee, ready-to-drink pumpkin spice cold brew, and so much more.
Rich mocha flavors meet the sweet taste of salted caramel to create a cuppa that is sure to pair perfectly with a trip to the pumpkin patch. Grab a pack of the flavorful ground coffee for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $11.99.