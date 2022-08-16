These Pumpkin Spice Goldfish Are Anything But Basic

You’ve had pumpkin spice lattes and you’ve had Goldfish snacks, but have you ever tried them together? Hear me out. It might sound like a strange flavor combo but imagine pumpkin spice flavored Goldfish Crackers. Dunkin’ and Goldfish have partnered to create a limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams. The fall treat comes just in time for PSL season and it’s the perfect snack pairing for your coffee break. Here is a review of what it actually tastes like, when and where you can get a taste.

The limited-edition drop is a warm pumpkin spiced donut in Goldfish form. It’s not the first time Goldfish has done a flavor collab. The adorable fish-shaped snacks partnered with Frank's RedHot in 2021 for a spicy spin. Then they spiced it up in May 2022 with Old Bay seasoning for a bold flavor kick.

Now, Dunkin’ and Goldfish are partnering up to give you a sweet, fall-flavored graham. The partnership announcement on Aug. 16 comes right before the coffee chain’s pumpkin spice latte drops on Aug. 17, along with the return of the PSL and a new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee. But with the Pumpkin Spice Goldfish, you’ll have a new item to add to the lineup.

Courtesy of Goldfish

Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Goldfish Review:

Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz got an early taste, and here’s what she thought of the new fall treat. “You get a very prominent cinnamon flavor when you eat the first Goldfish, but then as you eat a few more, the clove, nutmeg, and pumpkin flavors come in,” she shares. Who knew a single Goldfish could have so many layers of flavor?

Reitz says eating more grahams equals tasting more pumpkin. “By the time I ate about 15 of the crackers, I really got the pumpkin flavor coming through,” she says. If you’re looking for some fall flavors, the Dunkin’ Goldfish will definitely deliver, and, according to Reitz, they aren’t too overpowering. “If you’re someone who likes pumpkin but finds a PSL to be a little too much, you’ll love the mix of fall flavors that build as you eat a couple handfuls of the grahams,” she says.

When & Where To Buy Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Goldfish

The Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams hit shelves everywhere Goldfish are sold in the United States on Sept. 1, for $3.39 a bag. If you can’t wait that long, Goldfish is giving fans a chance to have early access to the limited-edition snack through TikTok starting Aug. 18. Follow Goldfish on TikTok for the exclusive opportunity.