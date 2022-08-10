It’s hard to be sad about the end of summer when the season of cozy candles and pumpkin spice lattes is right around the corner. On Aug. 10, Dunkin’ announced its highly anticipated menu for the fall 2022, and to kickstart the seasonal celebrations early, the coffee giant is dishing out a major discount on your favorite autumnal sips in August and September. Yup, Dunkin’s $3 Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew deal is seriously fall-tastic, and here’s how you can score the discount to ring in PSL SZN the right way.

Get ready to trade in your iced coffees for a pipping hot PSL (or an iced version of the sip, if that’s your preference), because it’s officially fall at Dunkin’. The coffee giant’s fall 2022 lineup includes a combination of new drinks, like the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee Creation and Blood Orange Refresher, as well as old favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which is back after making its debut in 2021. The menu also features some seriously sweet seasonal treats, like the Glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin Munchkins, and a Pumpkin Muffin, but the best part of the menu has to be the $3 PSL and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew deal that’s about to save you some serious cash on your favorite seasonal sips.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

The $3 deal will be available in-stores and on the Dunkin’ app from Aug. 17 to Sept. 13, and it’s so simple to redeem. All you have to do is order a medium Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the $3 price tag will automatically be added to your order. Just make sure you’re ordering a medium, and you might want to hold off on trying the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee Creation or Blood Orange Refresher unless you’re ready to pay full price, because the new sips will be excluded from the deal. Participation may vary across Dunkin’ locations, so you might want to call your local Dunks ahead of time to make sure they’re running the $3 promo.

In 2020, when Dunkin’s Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte launched, a small hot PSL cost $3.29, and a small iced was $3.79. The 2021 pricing for the debut medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew was about $3.99. Elite Daily reached out to Dunkin’ about 2022 pricing, but did not hear back at the time of publication. If they’re the same or higher, though, you’ll be saving with the deal.

There’s no limit on how many times you can redeem the deal, which means you can snag a $3 Medium PSL for breakfast, lunch, and dinner if you wanted (though I wouldn’t recommend it). If you like to add your own ~twist~ to your sips, be prepared to pay, because flavor shots, swirls, and sweeteners will cost you extra, according to Dunkin’.

But at least you can bank on beating the end-of-summer heat with an ice cold sip that won’t break the bank, because the iced version of the PSL will be included in the deal, too. Phew!