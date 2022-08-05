Yes! Dunkin’s PSL Could Return To Stores Earlier Than Ever

It’s officially August, which means it’s basically September, which means fall is practically here. But you can’t really get in the fall mood until the PSL makes its triumphant return. If you’re already pulling out beanies and flannels from storage, you might want to know when Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte will come back in 2022 before to kick off the start of cozy season. Here’s what you need to know about the seasonal sip.

IDK about you, but the dog days of summer have already got me fantasizing about the next time I’ll get to feel the crisp fall air on my face, so I decided to do some digging into the return of Dunkin’s PSL to help get a jump start on the season. The official Signature PSL at Dunkin’ only debuted two years ago, in 2020, but the company has long offered pumpkin-flavored coffee and treats for customers who want to dive right into fall. In past years, Dunkin’ has released its fall menu as early as mid-August (in 2021, the Pumpkin Spice Latte got its earliest debut ever on Aug. 18), which could mean there might only be a few weeks between you and your favorite seasonal sip. That being said, the company is staying pretty tight-lipped about when fans can expect to see the upcoming fall items hit the menu.

In an email to Elite Daily, a Dunkin’ spokesperson said they were “unable to confirm the launch date of Dunkin’s fall menu,” and that PSL stans should stay tuned for any updates about the seasonal menu launch. I’m listening...

As a PSLover myself (that’s our fan name), the answer wasn’t enough to hold me over, so I did some digging to see if I could get the scoop on the fall menu release date. And if the info I found turns out to be true, Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte could break its own record for earliest debut by one day.

On July 19, blogger and Instagram foodie @Markie_Devo leaked what appears to be the fall 2022 lineup full of new and returning sips, Dunkin’s Halloween specialty items, and more — and according to the post, it all begins on Aug. 17. That’s right, y’all, if the source is correct, you could be holding the spicy latte in your hands in a matter of weeks. It would also mark the earliest return of fall drinks at the coffee chain. Dunkin’s PSL debuted on Aug. 19 in 2020 and on Aug. 21 in 2019 — and again, the Aug. 18 release in 2021 was the earliest to date. So an Aug. 17 return of Dunkin’s PSL would beat that.

The best part is, Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte has the potential to make its return nearly two weeks before Starbucks’ PSL reportedly hits stores on Aug. 30, so if you can’t wait until the end of August to get your pumpkin spice fill, Dunkin’ has got you covered.

Along with the autumnal staple, the potential lineup is also slated to include even more returning faves, including the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, which made its debut in 2021 just in time for Halloween. The post also claims Dunkin’ will be rolling out two new bevs that’ll surely make the transition from summer to fall a little smoother: a new Blood Orange Refresher, and a Nutty Pumpkin cuppa that features pumpkin flavoring and a shot of hazelnut.

It doesn’t matter what the calendar (or the weather) says — fall is officially in full swing, because Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte is almost here.