As soon as the first leaves start changing colors and pumpkin spice latte hits the menu, it's officially time to start celebrating the fall season. This means tons of "autumn leaves and pumpkins please" pics are about to hit your Instagram feed, so you'd better prepare yourself. Be sure to have some clever Instagram captions for autumn ready to go when it's time to post your adorable seasonal photos, because you'll want your pics to stand out among the massive amount of fall-themed snaps.

Your autumn aesthetic needs to be right on the money if you want your followers to notice them. This includes fall quotes or puns to pair with your pics, so your post will be the perfect package. It may be tough to think of something original that's not too cliché, but luckily, the internet is on your side.

If you don't have the time to scroll endlessly through Pinterest, don't fear. I'm here to help with all of your fall caption needs. These selections give off an autumn vibe, whether that be warm and cozy, or sassy and edgy. Whatever you're going for, give these 36 captions a try if you want to spice up your fall Instagram feed:

Elisaveta Ivanova/E+/Getty Images

1. "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde

2. "Fall is that beautiful moment between sweat and hypothermia."

3. "Fall so hard, mother pumpkins wanna spice me."

4. #UnbeLEAFable

5. "Autumn killed summer with the softest kiss." — d.j.

6. "Don't be a basic witch."

7. "Break out the sweaters."

8. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

9. "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

10. "The only thing getting lit this weekend are my fall scented candles."

11. "Sweater weather is better together."

12. "Happy fall, y'all."

13. "Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower." — Albert Camus

14. "Pumpkin spice and everything nice."

15. "I'm here for the boos."

16. "And the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep, and Autumn was awakened." — Raquel Franco

17. "Trick or treat yo' self."

18. "Boo, Felicia."

19. "Oh my gourd, I love fall."

20. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — Anne of Green Gables

21. "August slipped away into a moment in time." — Taylor Swift, "August"

22. "You are the pumpkin spice to my fall."

23. "Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn.” — Elizabeth Lawrence

24. "Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go."

25. "I notice autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature." — Friedrich Nietzsche

26. "Ah, September! You are the doorway to the season that awakens my soul." — Peggy Toney Horton

27. "I can smell autumn dancing in the breeze. The sweet chill of pumpkin and crisp sunburnt leaves." — Ann Drake

28. "You are never too old to play in the leaves."

29. "Autumn... the year's last, loveliest smile." — John Howard Bryant

30. "My favorite color is October."

31. "Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale." — Lauren DeStefano

32. "Let our hearts be full of both thanks and giving."

33. "I am most radiant and full of energy when the leaves are falling and there is a ghost of change in the air." — Anna Madsen, The Iris Diaries

34. "But I think I love fall most of all."

35. "Put on your dresses, scarlet and gold, for summer is gone and the days grow old." — George Eliot

36. "If a year was tucked inside a clock, then Autumn would be the magic hour." — Victoria Erickson