Winter is right around the corner, but you’re totally in #fallmode. You have probably harvest-scented candles lit throughout your home, you're hitting the apple orchard to stock up on sweet seasonal snacks, and likely baking lots of pumpkin treats to sweeten up the chilly days. Taking a bite of pumpkin-flavored anything, especially with a sprinkle of warm spices, always seems to taste like a mouthful of autumn. Even if you drink a PSL every morning on your way to work, there never seems to be a limit to the amount of pumpkin spice items you can consume before the holiday treats take over. So far, you may have made a pumpkin spice, pumpkin pancakes, and maybe even a pumpkin pie. But if you’re looking for a pumpkin treat to dunk in your specialty latte or tea, look no further than these 10 pumpkin spice cookie recipes from TikTok that taste like the quintessential flavors of fall.

Not to get too sappy, but you and this autumn dessert will be a real batch made in heaven. To get started, you'll just need a few baking essentials like a mixing bowl, a hand mixer, and even a rolling pin. In addition, you'll need some basic ingredients like brown sugar, pumpkin puree, and pumpkin spice. After that, the possibilities are endless. You can dress up your orange dough with a yummy frosting or glaze, like a marshmallow or coffee base, or you can get creative with the dough and even form it into a little pumpkin that almost looks too good to eat. You can take a pumpkin twist on your favorite cookies, like snickerdoodles or chocolate chip cookies. There’s even a recipe for pumpkin caramel “Crumbl” cookies you can make yourself at home. Wherever your sweet tooth leads you, these pumpkin spice cookie recipes are sure to be a crowd favorite at all your fall gatherings and dinner parties. Or you can keep the whole pumpkin-patch-batch for yourself.

01 Easy Pumpkin Spice Cookies TikTok/@inbloombakery This recipe from @inbloombakery on TikTok will make you want to mix a bowl of batter amongst your fall decor. It shows how relaxing baking can be, especially when you're surrounded by autumn vibes. She shows a paper towel trick that allows you to get the chewiest cookie dough possible. For a gluten-free version, Yummly’s soft dough recipe also incorporates rich chocolate chips. These orange treats will definitely satisfy your pumpkin cravings.

02 Five-Ingredient Pumpkin Oat Cookies TikTok/@byalainanicole This is a super easy recipe to whip up with items you may already have in your pantry. According to @byalainanicole’s recipe, all you’ll need are rolled oats, pumpkin puree, honey, coconut flakes, and chocolate chips. Just pop them in the oven for 10 minutes, and you’ll have some hearty pumpkin cookies ready to grab and go as a delicious breakfast treat.

03 Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles TikTok/@platedbymai The classic snickerdoodle gets a delicious fall spin with this recipe, which was posted by @platedbymai. The soft, sugary cookie tastes even better with the addition of the fall squash, and it’ll pair perfectly with a hot cup of chai tea.

04 Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies TikTok/@chelsweets If you like a creamy surprise in your dessert, check out this cream cheese stuffed pumpkin recipe by @chelsweets. She shows how to make the cookie dough and the filling, and how to assemble the treat by wrapping the dough around chilled cheesecake filling into a ball that’ll flatten into a perfect cookie. If cream cheese isn’t your thing, you can also pair pumpkin cookies with marshmallow frosting, like in this Yummly pumpkin cookie whoopie pie recipe. Enjoy these stuffed cookies after a hearty bowl of turkey chili, or with a cup of hot cocoa to satisfy your sweet tooth.

05 Pumpkin Shaped Cookies TikTok/@thecookieboxclub If you're feeling creative and have some spare time this weekend, pull out your mixer and bake a pumpkin patch-batch of cookies that are almost too cute to eat. You can follow @thecookieboxclub’s TikTok for the easy steps for how to sculpt orange cookie dough into an adorable mini pumpkin with a KitKat stem.

06 Caramel Pumpkin “Crumbl” Cookies TikTok/@@thelifestyleofafoodie If you love Crumbl cookies and want to make some at home, look no further than @thelifestyleofafoodie’s recipe. These cookies scream “fall,” because they’re flavored with pumpkin puree and caramel for a sweet and cakey bite.

07 Kitchen Sink Pumpkin Cookies TikTok/@buuckfarmsbakery It’s likely you’ll find yourself craving a snack that’s sweet and salty at the same time, so why not mash all your favorite’s together? These “everything but the kitchen sink” pumpkin cookies by @buuckfarmsbakery give you the best of both worlds, with melty chocolate, crunchy pretzels, caramel morsels, and pumpkin spice cookie dough.

08 Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies TikTok/@lovevivv This latte-in-a-cookie posted by @lovevivv will give you a pep in your step that rivals a real PSL. You can find the full recipe here, which calls for butterscotch chips and instant coffee. The spiced cookie paired with the sweet coffee glaze sounds like the perfect post-Thanksgiving treat.

09 White Chocolate Pumpkin Cookies TikTok/@nutritionbabe If you love white chocolate and pumpkin, @nutritionbabe’s got you covered with her take on pumpkin cookies. These are chewy and soft, with sweet bursts of white chocolate in every bite. They’ll match perfectly with your fall home decor, too.

10 Vegan Pumpkin Cookie Skillet TikTok/@Secretlyhealthyhome If you love pumpkin cookies, what’s stopping you from making one massive one? @Secretlyhealthyhome’s Pumpkin Cookie Skillet happens to be fully vegan, and is perfect for sharing at cozy fall sleepovers or dinner parties. It incorporates all the essentials, like pumpkin puree and chocolate chips, and it’s the perfect base for vanilla ice cream. For an added dose of sweetness, try Yummly’s take on the recipe, which also incorprates caramel.