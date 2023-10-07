Anytime there are two eclipses in one calendar month, you can expect the vibes to be intense AF. This October’s back-to-back moon moments are no exception. The first of the two, the upcoming annular solar eclipse, in particular, is bound to make major waves because it’s the very first eclipse since the South Node shifted into Libra back in July, which spelled big changes for every zodiac sign. This means you can expect everyone to be affected by the 2023 “ring of fire” solar eclipse in monumental ways. New season, new South Node movement, new territory.

Taking place in the cardinal air sign of Libra on Oct. 14, the solar eclipse will invite every zodiac sign to establish better balance and harmony in their relationships. Whether with a relative, romantic partner, or friend, this eclipse initiates the time to consider how you can establish more equality and fairness in your dynamics with others. However, since this eclipse will take place alongside the South Node, there will be a diminishing effect unfolding in the Libra-ruled house of everyone’s birth chart, so in order to find better harmony, you may have to let outdated connections wither away.

Sometimes, in order to balance the scales, you have to have to completely let go. For example, some relationships may end so that better, more balanced connections can take their place. Fortunately, since this is the very first eclipse in Libra, the story is just beginning to unfold. As the eclipses continue in Aries and Libra until 2025, you’ll be able to cultivate connections that aren’t one-sided and support your desire for true partnership.

What Is An Annular Solar Eclipse?

Annular eclipses happen when the moon passes between the sun and Earth at its farthest point in its orbit. This causes the moon to appear smaller in size, so it’s not able to cover the entire surface of the sun. This results in a “ring of fire” effect — hence, its nickname — leaving a small part of the sun slightly visible to the eye. (FYI, professionals recommend wearing specialized eye protection if you plan on doing any solar eclipse-gazing.)

When Does The 2023 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse Take Place?

On Oct. 14 at 9:20 a.m. PST (in the U.S., the eclipse will only be visible in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas), the sun and moon will conjoin at 21 degrees, in the partnership-oriented sign of Libra. Even if you can’t see it, this solar eclipse will initiate new connections, partnerships, and unified endeavors in the birth charts of every zodiac sign, inspiring everyone to seek out those that are open to fair and balanced dynamics. If your relationships have been out of whack, expect this rare solar eclipse — which will be the last of its kind until 2046 — to bring powerful new beginnings to the area where you’ve found it difficult to keep the peace.

Here’s how every zodiac sign will be affected by October 2023’s solar eclipse:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

The sun and moon conjoin to form a solar eclipse in Libra on Oct. 14, initiating new connections and relationships that center harmony, balance, and gratification in your relationships with others. While you tend to rely on your own capabilities, this solar eclipse will be an opportunity to lean into the support and comfort of your partnerships, Aries. Although this energy may feel uncomfortable initially, it’ll invite you to turn over a new leaf; one that promotes mutual support and balanced romantic affairs.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

On Oct. 14, the Libra solar eclipse will initiate beneficial beginnings in the area of habits, routines, and rituals in your birth chart. You’re constantly on the hunt for pleasurable endeavors, even in the smallest of ways, so you’ll be urged to embrace the satisfactions that come from the most mundane parts of your world. This could look like enrolling in a new Pilates class, or setting time aside for socializing with your colleagues after work. While you’re typically a fan of treating yourself in big ways, this eclipse will be an opportunity to find joy in what you’d usually overlook.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

Your desire to socialize and network will be at an all-time high on Oct. 14, thanks to the solar eclipse in Libra. On this day, you’ll initiate new endeavors that center your joy and satisfaction, making this a fortunate time for leaning into creative pursuits or new romantic affairs. You’re bound to feel particularly inclined to mingle, so be sure to surround yourself with people that not only stimulate you mentally, but can reciprocate your chatty energy.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 20)

On Oct. 14, the sun and moon will conjoin to form a solar eclipse in Libra, initiating new beginnings in your fourth house of home and family. This eclipse could signify a change in residence, or a new development within your home and private world. As someone who prioritizes a safe, comfortable living environment, you’ll seek new ways to prioritize pleasure behind closed doors by spending time with loved ones or beautifying your space.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20 - Aug. 21)

Opportunities to learn new skills and information will be illuminated on Oct. 14, as the Libra solar eclipse unfolds. This may be a time where you’re embarking on a new study or hobby, anything that actively gets your mental wheels turning. You may even find yourself enrolling in a new class with a friend or relative, since this is also a time of heightened socialization. You’re always looking to establish connections with those you share a similar mindset with, Leo, and this eclipse has the ability to bring you closer to your local community.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

As the Libra solar eclipse unfolds, your money and resources will experience a new beginning as the sun and moon conjoin in your second house. You may secure a new asset, possession, or even share these things with a loved one. This will be the time to consider how you can secure more of what brings you a sense of peace, whether it’s through money, connections, or energetic currency.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

The solar eclipse in your first house of self-expression places you front and center on Oct. 14, Libra, highlighting an increase in socialization, conversation, and partnership. You’ll experience a personal rebrand that aims to shift the way you interact with other people. As someone who prioritizes companionship, you’ll need to maintain a balance between your own autonomy and the need for interdependence. While this eclipse will invite you to prioritize yourself, you’ll still be eager to engage in the relationships that bring out your best side.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

You’ll retreat into your shell on Oct. 14, as the sun and moon form an eclipse your 12th house of isolation and seclusion. During this lunation, you may set out to make some changes to your habits or behaviors, particularly the ones that may be working against you. Since this eclipse is ruled by Venus, you’ll seek new ways to prioritize pleasure behind closed doors. Although this may not be an incredibly social day for you, you’ll probably reflect on the ways you can overcome any internal struggles in order to better connect and relate to the people around you.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

On Oct. 14, the sun and moon will conjoin in the partnership-focused sign of Libra, initiating new beginnings amongst your friends and social groups. This eclipse will be an opportunity to collaborate or join forces with a community of like-minded individuals. As someone who appreciates camaraderie, you’ll be encouraged to cultivate relationships that are not only satisfying, but reciprocal. You deserve people in your life that can match your energy.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

On Oct. 14, the solar eclipse in Libra will initiate pleasant new beginnings in your career or professional life. On this day, you may feel compelled to pursue new professional endeavors that center partnership, creativity, and socialization. This could signify a promotion or some newfound exposure for you in your career field. It’ll also serve as a fortunate time to network or join forces with a colleague who shares a similar vision.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

The solar eclipse in Libra on Oct. 14 will invite new beginnings into your current belief systems and perspectives. During this lunation, you’ll be encouraged to embark on a new philosophical journey or spiritual endeavor. This will be a fortunate time for embracing new belief systems and openly sharing your discoveries with anyone who has similar views and perspectives. Connecting with others through shared ideals is important to you, Aquarius, and during this eclipse, you’ll find it easier to relate to others.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

On Oct. 14, the solar eclipse in Libra will spark new beginnings in your shared resources, assets, and financial responsibilities. During this lunation, you’ll be inclined to initiate a fresh start when it comes to money matters. You may split ownership of a resource with a partner or loved one, or consider how you can equally balance any obligations you share with another person. If things have become one-sided in a relationship, this will be a good time to shift them back into alignment.