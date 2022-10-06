I hope you’re ready for some action. There’s a full moon approaching, and it’s giving the laid-back vibes of Libra season a run for its money. Since Sept. 23, socialization, pleasure, and connection have all taken center stage. But come Oct. 9, every sign will be encouraged to switch gears in a way that’s direct, assertive, and independent. On this day, the October 2022 blood moon will spotlight autonomous ambition and serve as a reminder that, while partnership is essential, your need for liberty can’t be ignored or neglected. Ready or not, you’re being called to act fast.

The name “blood moon” is pretty on brand for an October lunation, especially ahead of Scorpio season and Halloween, but the moniker actually has very little to do with gore. Blood moons, or red moons, occur when the full moon takes place before the sun actually sets, causing the moon to take on a “blood” reddish hue.

In this instance, the lunation happens to be the first full moon to occur since the fall season began, so the shade of la luna will closely resemble the color of the leaves as they continue to change colors. Some might say it’s a coincidence, but as we all know, there’s no such thing as coincidence.

When Does The October 2022 Blood Moon Take Place?

Like September’s full moon, this lunation will take place at the same time for a couple nights in a row, so if you miss out on Night 1, you’ll be able to catch this rare “double” full moon the following evening. Taking place at 16 degrees of Aries at 4:54 p.m. ET on Oct. 9, the upcoming full blood moon (aka Hunter’s Moon) will take place co-present with Jupiter, which is an indicator that the things you pursue now are bound to expand and grow into something substantial in the long run. As a cardinal fire sign, Aries energy is all about the initial pursuit, but with Jupiter in the mix, there’s a chance that what you embark on during this full moon may end up being greater than what you imagined. Just be sure to pace yourself, because Aries energy has a tendency to feel very urgent and impatient, which can cause rash decisions to be made.

Aries energy is all about starting a new endeavor, so as this full moon takes place, every sign will be feeling the desire to embark on a fresh start. Here’s what each sign can expect from the October 2022 blood moon:

Aries (March 21—April 19)

It’s a big day for you, Aries, as the full moon on Oct. 9 highlights your desire for independence and ambition. You may find that some of the themes around your identity that were highlighted during April’s new moon in Aries are brought full circle now, so reflect on how far you’ve come since then. Libra season’s prompted you to focus more on your relationships with others, but this full moon is a reminder that you thrive when given the chance to take action, whether you have the support of others or not.

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

On Oct. 9, the full moon in Aries will shed light on your independent pursuits behind closed doors, emphasizing your need for seclusion and alone time. As the connection-oriented sign of the zodiac, it’s essential that you save some energy for yourself. With a busy eclipse season ahead, this full moon is the perfect opportunity to recharge your batteries before things get too busy. Don’t hesitate to take a step back, Taurus. You can’t pour from an empty cup.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

As the full moon in Aries illuminates your 11th house of friends and social groups on Oct. 9, you’ll be called to lean into your independence within your alliances on this day. You’re a natural-born leader, so others will be inclined to follow your lead. It’s the perfect time to collaborate or work on projects that still allow you to maintain your autonomy, just try not to get too ahead of yourself. With Mars currently in Gemini, you have a plethora of ideas you’re eager to pursue, so be mindful of burnout, and lean on the support of your community.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

On Oct. 9, the full moon in Aries will illuminate your career and professional endeavors, bringing the need for independence and motivation to the forefront in this area. Showcase anything you’ve been working on, Cancer, because it’s bound to be well-received. It’s important that you embrace a sense of autonomy in your work, and that you have the space to lead and pursue new things. This full moon may reveal an important project that allows you to do just that.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22)

As the full moon in Aries lights up your desire for knowledge and wisdom on Oct. 9, you’ll be encouraged to shift your focus to your spiritual belief systems on this day. As the natural-born leader of the zodiac, it’s important that you center your independence when it comes to what you believe in. This day will be a great opportunity to do some solo activities that prioritize this. Whether you attend a yoga class by yourself, or take a trip that allows you to clear your head, how you connect to your higher self is a top priority now.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22)

On Oct. 9, the full moon in Aries will illuminate your need for independence and autonomy when it comes to your personal boundaries and resources you share with others. Taking place in your eighth house, you’ll be called to assess where you draw the line between yourself and the responsibilities of others. As the acts of service sign of the zodiac, it’s important that you remember that other people’s problems are ultimately their own responsibility. You can’t always take the lead when it comes to the burdens of others.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22)

As the full moon in Aries illuminates your seventh house of romantic relationships on Oct. 9, you’ll be prompted to reflect on how you embrace your independence within your connections with others. As a Venus-ruled sign, you may struggle finding autonomy outside of your romantic endeavors, but this full moon is prompting you to establish your sense of self on your own. It’s essential to have an identity outside of your connections. It doesn’t make you any less likable.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21)

On Oct. 9, the full moon in Aries will light up your sixth house of work, routines, and health, bringing forth the desire to take action and be productive. As a fellow Mars-ruled sign, you thrive when you’re prompted to embark on a pursuit or endeavor. Roll up your sleeves and get to work. Tackle some tasks on your to-do list, or revamp your self-care routines — anything that keeps you busy and allows you to be productive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21)

As the full moon takes place in the active, independence-oriented sign of Aries on Oct. 9, your creative pursuits and desire for fun and pleasure will be spotlighted. Explore the things that bring you joy independently, whether it be a hobby, game, or artistic endeavor. As a fellow fire sign, it’s essential that you center spontaneity and excitement. This full moon is the perfect opportunity to get an active new endeavor off the ground.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19)

On Oct. 9, the full moon in Aries will shed light on your home and family life, bringing the need for action, independence, and motivation to this area. As the goal-oriented sign of the zodiac, it comes as no surprise that you’re the leader of your household, and on this day, you’ll be prompted to move things forward. Whether you’re relocating or simply redecorating, center your ambitions when it comes to your private world.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18)

The fiery full moon will shed light on your skills, interests, and communicative skills, bringing emphasis to how you express yourself independently. As the revolutionary of the zodiac, it’s essential for you to have the space to speak your mind. On Oct. 9, you’ll feel the need to express yourself autonomously through your opinions and ideas. It’s a great day to be social, and others are bound to be listening closely to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20)

On Oct. 9, the full moon in Aries will illuminate your money and resources, prompting you to lean into your desire for independence in this area. It’s important for you to have possessions that solely belong to you, Pisces, especially as a natural-born giver. Use this day to consider how you’re prioritizing your own needs, whether it’s through buying yourself something nice, or redoing your self-care budget.