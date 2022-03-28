These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Ready To Blast Off, Thanks To The Aries New Moon

There’s a reason you feel so intrigued by the moon. As it showers the night sky with its otherworldly glow, it leaves you feeling loved and nurtured by its cosmic vibration. In astrology, the moon is considered a planet (and one of the most significant planets at that). Ruling over your emotions and your subconscious instincts, the moon is connected to the deepest and most intrinsic part of you. And as a new moon marks the beginning of the 28-day lunar cycle, it encourages you to take your first steps into another journey. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 new moon in Aries — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — then you have every reason to believe the hype.

Taking place on April 1 at 2:24 a.m. ET, this new moon in Aries is lighting a spark that has the power to become a full-fledged flame. This tempestuous fire sign thrives on adrenaline and always pushes you to embrace confidence and courage. During this lunation, let the passionate, persistent, and unstoppable essence of Aries ignite your heart and remind you that life is meant to be *lived*, not just observed. Compete for the greatness you desire, because you’re a much stronger contender than you may think.

However, just because Aries is brave doesn’t mean it’s fearless. As this new moon joins forces with Chiron — the wounded healer — it may bring up the fear of failure that can hold you back from playing the game. Remember, it’s better to fair a thousand times than to never try at all, because winning isn’t always the point. At the end of the day, you have much more to learn from your failures than your successes.

Here’s why this new moon will be *so* powerful for cardinal signs:

Taro Hama @ e-kamakura/Moment/Getty Images

Aries: You’re Redefining Your Sense Of Self And Embracing Healing

This upcoming new moon takes place in Pisces, which means it’s time to go big or go home. This is a big moment in your life, especially as Jupiter in Pisces influences you for the better. You’re embracing confidence, enthusiasm, and love as you embark on this next chapter. From the looks of it, the journey you’re on is about to get so much better. In fact, it’s about to reward you for all your hard work.

Cancer: You’re Cultivating The Career You’ve Always Wanted

This new moon is taking your career to the next level. Activating your 10th house of reputation and professional success, this new moon is encouraging you to start making the boss moves you’ve been itching to make. You’re finally ready to take what belongs to you, and if you see yourself as a winner, other people will too. It’s time to compete for what you desire, because if you don’t even participate, how will you ever win?

Libra: You’re Nurturing Your Relationships With Love And Understanding

You’re taking a closer look at your relationships during this new moon. As it starts a new chapter in your seventh house of partnerships, this new moon is guiding you toward a deeper understanding of how to give and receive love. It’s also encouraging you to rethink the level of harmony, stimulation, and commitment you’re receiving from others, because you deserve a relationship that never makes you question their loyalty.

Capricorn: You’re Pouring Love Into Your Personal Life

You deserve a space that belongs to you; a place where you know you can let down your guard and be your honest self. As this new moon brings healing to your fourth house of home and family, you’re nurturing your life right at the root, so underestimate the level of dedication your heart requires. You’re embracing so much love and TLC right where you need it most, so create the version of home that feels right to you.