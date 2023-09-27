If you’ve been consumed with your love life more than usual lately, you may be experiencing the magic of cuffing season. As the temperatures cool and the sun continues to travel through the Venus-ruled air sign, Libra, your desire to cuddle up with someone will only intensify. Though cuffing SZN romances aren’t known for standing the test of time, there’s still plenty of intimacy to go around as fall continues, especially since Venus retrograde shenanigans are finally in the rearview. October 20, 2023, in particular, will be romantic AF for every zodiac sign, sparking new love interests, heightened socialization, and plenty of flirty DMs.

On Oct. 20, the sun and Mercury will conjoin in the cardinal air sign of Libra, forming a cazimi. Cazimis are what happens when a planet forms an exact conjunction to the sun, something that Mercury does about three times each year. When a cazimi takes place, the planet consumed by the sun’s rays is said to experience a period of renewal. Since Mercury is the communication planet of the cosmos, every zodiac sign can expect to gain clarity around how to better establish balance in their relationships. With Libra being the sign that rules over justice and equality, this cazimi will support mutual agreements and understandings among the collective. It’ll be easier to understand each other and make fair decisions that consider both sides. It’s also a fortunate time for mingling and sparking conversation with future love interests. Who needs dating apps when you have astrology?

Here’s what every zodiac sign can expect on Oct. 20, aka the most romantic day of the month:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

On Oct. 20, the sun and Mercury will link up in your seventh house, initiating important conversations in your romantic affairs and partnerships. You’re always very certain of what you want, Aries, but it’s not always easy for you to communicate this without ruffling feathers. Fortunately, the sun-Mercury cazimi will allow you to have reasonable discussions that allow everyone involved to feel heard and understood. Speak your mind today, but be sure to give others the space to share their thoughts, too. Odds are, you’ve been on the same page all along.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

This month, you’ll be romanticizing your habits, routines, and regimens as the sun and Mercury link up in the Venus-ruled sign of Libra on Oct. 20. On this day, you’ll be looking for new ways to prioritize your pleasure on a daily basis, instead of just once in a blue moon. You may be getting a massage once a month, or picking up your favorite holiday latte from Starbucks every Thursday. However you choose to use this energy, you’ll be enjoying the smaller things that life has to offer. Sometimes less is more.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

On Oct. 20, Mercury, your chart ruler, conjoins the heart of the sun, inspiring creative new concepts and ideas. You’re always looking for new ways to enjoy yourself, Gemini, and today, it’ll be easier to come up with ways to have fun. You may be going on a date with a new love interest, or engaging in a mentally-stimulating hobby. Regardless, now is a good time to do something that prioritizes your personal pleasure. Since you’ll be feeling incredibly social, try spending some quality time with people who are just as interested in having fun as you are.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 20)

This month, the sun and Mercury link up in your fourth house of home and family, inspiring new ideas around your current residence and private environment. You’re always looking for new ways to make your home a more enjoyable space, and on this day, you’ll have a better idea of how to bring things concepts to life. Put up those fall decorations, Cancer — anything that makes your home feel more warm and inviting.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20 - Aug. 21)

As Mercury conjoins the sun, your chart ruler, on Oct. 20, you’ll experience sudden clarity around your current thoughts, opinions, and ideas. It’s a fortunate day for engaging in conversations with those who share the desire to think outside the box, Leo, so don’t hesitate to speak up. Your message will be well-received now, and it’ll be easy for those to relate to your views. Do something that gets you thinking today — it may inspire a new interest or inspire you to study a new topic.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

On Oct. 20, the sun and Mercury, your chart ruler, will link up in your second house of money and resources, inspiring new ideas around how you can enjoy the fruits of your labor. You may be investing in a shared experience with a romantic partner now, or treating yourself to a new item. If you’ve been unsure of how to find a healthy balance when it comes to your spending habits, you’ll have a better idea of how to accomplish this now.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

As the sun and Mercury link up in your sign this month, you’ll be feeling eager to express yourself — especially in your romantic affairs. Today’s an opportunity for heightened social opportunities, so be sure to mingle, flirt, and interact with others. You’ll have a lot to say today, and luckily, you’ll be around people who are more than willing to listen. If you’ve been unsure how to convey your personal message, the clarity of today’s cazimi should make it easier to speak your mind.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

On Oct. 20, the sun and Mercury will conjoin in your 12th house of withdrawal, prompting you to take an inner inventory of your current beliefs and mindsets. Have you been giving too much energy to negative self-talk? If so, you’ll be inspired to shift your perspective today. Although you may not be feeling particularly social, you’ll be finding a healthy balance in your private world, allowing you to implement better habits to replace old, outdates ones.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

As the sun-Mercury cazimi unfolds on Oct. 20, you’ll be looking forward to expressing your concepts and ideas to your friends and community. It’s important to surround yourself with like-minded individuals, Sagittarius, and on this day, you’ll be seeking out those that can understand your vision. Engage in conversations today that support your desire for partnership and collaboration. Odds are it’ll be easy to connect with those that share similar ideas.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

On Oct. 20, the sun and Mercury will conjoin in the partnership-oriented sign of Libra, initiating new ideas and concepts in your career and professional world. During this cazimi, you’ll be inspired to showcase your abilities to the public, making this a fortunate time for putting finished projects on display for the world to see. You may even be joining forces with a like-minded colleague in order to bring a career vision to life together. It’ll be easy to receive support from others in your work today, Capricorn, so be sure to take advantage of it.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

This month, the sun and Mercury link up in the partnership-oriented sign of Libra, inspiring new beliefs, philosophies, and perspectives in your world. On Oct. 20, you’ll be compelled to explore the world outside of your comfort zone, Aquarius. This could look like taking a trip to a new place, or trying out a new spiritual practice. You’ll want to spend this time with like-minded individuals, so feel free to ask a friend or significant other to tag along as you go on new adventures.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

On Oct. 20, the sun and Mercury conjoin in the peaceful sign of Libra, bringing clarity to how you manage your finances and obligations — particularly the ones you share with others. On this day, you’ll be engaging in discussions with others that clearly outline the boundaries in your current dynamic. If you’ve been unsure of where to draw the line between yourself and another person, it’ll be easier to balance things out now.