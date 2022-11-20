After what felt like the longest Scorpio season of all time, Sagittarius season is here to welcome you to the most wonderful time of the year. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, there’s so much to be grateful for, and your November 21, 2022 weekly horoscope is the perfect reminder.

On Nov. 21, Mercury and Venus will link up in the mutable fire sign of Sagittarius, creating ease when it comes to communication. While Mercury is considered to be in detriment in this sign, it’ll be easy to maintain lighthearted, playful discourse this week. However, with so much excitement in the air, it’ll be easy to lose track of important details. As long as you steer clear of overpromising and failing to follow through, you should be golden.

As Nov. 23 rolls around, a new moon in Sagittarius will invite hopeful, expansive new beginnings to the cosmos, encouraging each sign to dream big without any boundaries. Since Jupiter also stations direct on the same day, the sky will truly be the limit when it comes to what can be achieved.

You’ll have plenty on your plate this week (turkey excluded). Here’s what your zodiac sign can expect from this week’s astrological weather:

Aries November 21, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week’s astrology will have you flying by the seat of your pants, Aries. On Nov. 23, the sun and moon will conjoin in Sagittarius, encouraging you to be spontaneous when it comes to exploration, knowledge, and expanding your mind. It’s a perfect time to take a random trip, or dive into a newfound study that piques your interest. As a fellow fire sign, you’ll be feeling energized and ready to engage in new experiences this week, so don’t be afraid to let loose.

Taurus November 21, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 21, your chart ruler, Venus, will conjoin with Mercury, the planet of communication, making it easier to connect with others via shared thoughts and ideas. Taking place in your eighth house, these conversations may be somewhat intense, but are bound to create an intimate bond with you and others. It’s a great time to let your guard down a bit, Taurus, and share your deepest perspectives with the people you trust the most.

Gemini November 21, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, your chart ruler, Mercury, will link up with Venus in the expansive, idealistic sign of Sagittarius, encouraging you to connect with others. Now is the time to share your perspectives with others, Gemini. While you may be using a different approach than usual, everyone’s bound to be all ears. You’re typically someone who prioritizes asking questions, but this week, trust that you have the knowledge necessary to educate others. You have enough information to enlighten those around you.

Cancer November 21, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 23, the sun and moon will come together in your sixth house of work, duties, and routines, encouraging you to revamp your daily habits. It’s essential that what you do on a daily basis prioritizes your personal freedom, so be sure to allow yourself to consider how you can commit to a routine that gives you plenty of flexibility. As a water sign, your needs change on a pretty consistent basis, and it’s essential that what you do on a day-to-day basis can reflect that. This week is a great time to implement new, exciting habits that liberate you and keep you on your toes.

Leo November 21, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 23, the sun and moon will link up in your fifth house of creative pursuits and passions, initiating light-hearted, spontaneous new beginnings when it comes to your overall enjoyment. Now is a great time to let loose, Leo. As a fellow fire sign, you’ll definitely benefit from the surge in energy. While the projects and pursuits you initiate may not work out long-tern, your main focus will mainly be on exploring the things that bring you joy, so don’t worry too much about how long it lasts.

Virgo November 21, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, your chart ruler, Mercury, will link up with Venus in your fourth house of home and family, bringing forth the desire to explore and expand opportunities within your private world. Now is a great time to have family or friends over for Thanksgiving, or do some holiday decorating. Since Mercury is currently in the sign of its detriment, you may be feeling a bit scatter-brained right now, so try not to focus too much on the nitty-gritty details. Instead, focus on the bigger picture, and allow yourself to share your hopes and wishes for this area of your life with the people you trust the most.

Libra November 21, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 21, Venus, your chart ruler, will conjoin Mercury in the light-hearted, optimistic sign of Sagittarius, prompting you to seek connections that stimulate your mind, and give you the opportunity to share your perspectives with others. It’s a great week to use your voice, Libra, so don’t be afraid to take up space. Others are eager to hear what you have to say, and wisdom is meant to be shared. You may also feel called to pick up a new study or hobby now, so don’t hesitate to dive headfirst into a new interest.

Scorpio November 21, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As the sun and moon conjoin in your second house of money and resources on Nov. 23, you’ll notice a hopeful, expansive new beginning take place when it comes to your finances. You may notice a new opportunity regarding your income, or simply a shift when it comes to your possessions during this time. Either way, it’s a great week to consider the possibilities that this area of your life can potentially provide you with. Financial freedom and liberation is a major theme, so be sure to lean into this positive energy.

Sagittarius November 21, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a big week for you, Sagittarius, as the sun and moon link up in your first house of self and identity on Nov. 23. Since your chart ruler, Jupiter, will also station direct on this day, you’ll be feeling a powerful push forward towards your dreams and ideals. Anything you’ve put on hold can finally be initiated now, so don’t hesitate to take action. It’s a great time to lean into your spontaneous nature, and trust that taking a leap of faith will work out for you in the end.

Capricorn November 21, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 23, the sun and moon will conjoin in the freedom-oriented sign of Sagittarius, bringing hope and the desire for expansion to your inner world. Before your season can begin, it’s important that you check in with yourself — how is your current mindset propelling you forward? Consider the dreams you have for yourself that you may not share with others; they’re not too far-fetched, Capricorn. While you may appreciate discipline externally, it’s essential that you feel freedom internally. Don’t be afraid to let loose.

Aquarius November 21, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a social week for you, Aquarius, and in more ways than one. On Nov. 23, the sun and moon will conjoin in your 11th house of friends and social groups, igniting spontaneous new beginnings within your social life. It’s the perfect time to connect with your friends through shared perspectives, and your desire expand your own mind as well as the minds of others. You may find that alliances are seeking counsel from you this week more than usual, so don’t hesitate to speak your mind. Others are bound to be all ears.

Pisces November 21, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 23, the sun and moon will conjoin in the hopeful, optimistic sign of Sagittarius, bringing promising new beginnings to your career and professional life. With your chart ruler, Jupiter, also stationing direct on this day, the sky is the limit, Pisces, so don’t be afraid to take up space. Allow yourself to envision what’s possible for you in your career, regardless of how unrealistic it sounds to others. If you can dream it, you can make it happen.