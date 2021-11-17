The Upcoming Blood Moon Will Shine A Light On Your Self-Esteem

Once in a while, the typical 28-day lunar cycle experiences a major hiccup. This hiccup is known as eclipse season and it takes place roughly every six months, when a lunar and/or solar eclipse occur within the span of a few weeks. During this time, you may find that things are changing and they’re changing fast. After all, an eclipse happens when a full moon (or a new moon) takes place close to the lunar nodes. And in astrology, the lunar nodes are what catapult you toward destiny, sharply removing anything that’s currently standing in your way. The spiritual meaning of the November 2021 blood moon lunar eclipse is no different, as it has the power to point you in the direction of your fate.

The lunar nodes are made up of two points in the sky — the North Node and the South Node. The North Node describes all the ways you can grow, reach your fullest potential, and do what you came to this earth to do. The South Node represents everything you’ve already come into this life understanding, because you’ve already experienced it in your past lives. To keep things simple, the North Node represents your future while the South Node signifies the past.

The upcoming partial lunar eclipse will take place in Taurus, just four degrees away from the North Node in Gemini. That means this eclipse is about stepping out of your comfort zone and doing what makes you feel uncomfortable, because it has the power to make you stronger in a multitude of ways. However, that doesn’t mean it will feel easy. In fact, you may soon come to find that the “destiny” this eclipse brings you toward looks different than the future you’ve imagined for yourself.

Here’s what the stars have to say about this lunar event:

Bus Ran Ba Ka / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

The Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse In Taurus Takes Place On Nov. 19 at 3:57 a.m. ET

A lunar eclipse, as you may already know, takes place when the full moon crosses into the shadow of the Earth, aka the “umbra.” This shadow is what flushes the moon in its signature crimson red color, earning it the moniker of a “blood moon.” This magical, yet ominous effect has major, undeniable significance in astrology.

The upcoming lunar eclipse is the first in a series of eclipses that will take place on the Taurus-Scorpio axis. The remainder of these eclipses will unfold over the course of the next two years, shaping your life over that period of time. If you want to know exactly how these eclipses will affect you, look to the astrological houses in your birth chart that are ruled by Taurus and Scorpio.

The Taurus-Scorpio axis is directly connected to your ability to protect what belongs to you as well as share your belongings with others. Taurus is a grounded and practical earth sign that’s concerned with your personal finances, your material belongings, your ability to be self-sufficient, and your overall self-esteem. On the other end of the axis is Scorpio, which is an emotional and passionate water sign. Scorpio’s ultimate aim is to merge energies, create intimacy, and share what’s theirs with those they love and care for, becoming one with someone else.

This upcoming eclipse will take place at 27 degrees Taurus as it opposes the sun in Scorpio, which will shine a light on what you consider to be yours while also helping you redesign the boundaries that allow you to have meaningful relationships with others. Whatever happens under the watchful eye of an eclipse is out of your control, so don’t try to shape the outcome. Let the chips fall where they may and trust that you’re right where you’re supposed to be.