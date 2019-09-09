Here’s The Myers-Briggs Personality Type Most Similar To Your Zodiac Sign

Did you know that two women — without any formal training in psychology, statistics, or psychometrics — created the world's most popular personality test? Thanks to Katharine Cook Briggs and her daughter, Isabel Briggs Myers, we’re able to better understand ourselves through Myers-Briggs personality types, and then correlate them with similar zodiac sign personalities. Before taking a closer look at your particular personality type per the widely recognized assessment tool, here’s some context on the test itself.

It all began with Briggs and Myers in the early to mid-20th century, according to The Myers-Briggs Company. During an era when the development of a woman's mind was not encouraged, both women were able to make a difference in the way we think about personality types. Inspired by Carl Jung, the MBTI personality test revolves around 16 personality types that are based on the following: extroversion versus introversion, sensing versus intuition, thinking versus feeling, and judging versus perceiving. The Myers-Briggs test can help you understand your internal motivations, just like the zodiac can inform you about your personality based on the positions of the planets when you were born. Both can be helpful tools to guide you through and clarify, for example, what careers might fit you best, your communication style, who you might fit well with romantically, and how you approach life in general.

Of course, the most important thing to remember is that all personality types are equal. And while your zodiac sign doesn’t necessarily predict your Myers-Briggs type, there are some shared traits between MBTI and zodiac signs that make them very alike. With that being said, these are the MBTIs most similar to zodiac personality types.

Aries: ENFJ

You are an extroverted, intuitive feeler who's quick to judge, Aries. In fact, according to MyersBriggs.org, ENFJs can also act as catalysts for individual and group growth, which is so appropriate for the first sign in the zodiac. Like Aries, an ENFJ — standing for extroverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging — tends to have strong ideas and values, as well as a deep sense of loyalty and caring for friends and family.

Taurus: ISFJ

Slow and steady wins the race, Taurus. Your Myers-Briggs personality type stands for introverted, sensing, feeling, and judging. Also, ISFJs are committed and steady in meeting their obligations, per MyersBriggs.org, which is so you. In the same way that a Taurus has a distinctive loving demeanor and commitment to their loved ones, so too does an ISFJ. At the same time, you hold true to your beliefs even to the point of stubbornness (hello, feeling and judging).

Gemini: INTJ

TBH, you're more of an ambivert than anything else, but this Myers-Briggs personality type pretty much sums it up. If we consider the description on MyersBriggs.org, INTJs can see patterns in external events and develop long-range explanatory perspectives. What does that mean, Gemini? You're brilliant. Nicknamed the “architect,” this MBTI is self-confident and hard-working, but they (like Gemini) can come across as judgmental and insensitive sometimes.

Cancer: INFP

You're an emotional being, Cancer. So much so that your Myers-Briggs personality type keywords stand for introverted, intuitive, feeling, and perceiving. According to MyersBriggs.org, INFPs want to help people fulfill their potential, which totally speaks to the nurturer in you. Like Cancers, an INFP brings a caring and creative approach to everything in life, and they find themselves having profound emotional responses to art, nature, and music. And above all else, you’re blessed with the gift of empathy.

Leo: ENFP

Your heart doesn't fit in your chest, Leo. And despite your ego-driven tantrums every now and then, you love spreading the love. Period. An ENFP wants a lot of affirmation from others and readily gives appreciation and support, per MyersBriggs.org. You tend to go for big ideas and actions that are propelled by a strong sense of hope and your love of giving to others. Like a Leo, an ENFP Myers-Briggs type would make a stellar actor, musician, or teacher.

Virgo: ISTP

You love putting in the work, Virgo. Your Myers-Briggs personality type keywords stand for introversion, sensing, thinking, and perceiving. According to MyersBriggs.org, ISTPs are interested in cause and effect, organize facts using logical principles, and value efficiency. Known as the “virtuoso,” an ISTP engages in life with intellectual wonder and personal skill, much like a Virgo. If anyone is helpful at figuring out what to do in a crisis, it’s you and your insightful observations and ability to think on your feet.

Libra: ISFP

It’s all about love, Libra. After considering all 16 personality types, ISFP (introversion, sensing, feeling, and perceiving) wins by a long shot. ISFPs dislike disagreements and prefer to enjoy the moment, per MyersBriggs.org. Don't you agree? After all, an ISFP is likely a true artist in the sense that they hate being boxed in and have a passion for discovery and understanding.

Scorpio: INFJ

You're an excellent judge of character, Scorpio. Your personality type perfectly embodies your desire to merge with another mind, body, and soul. Aside from wanting to learn what motivates others, INFJs seek meaning in relationships and possessions, per MyersBriggs.org. Nicknamed the “advocate,” you engage in life with deep thoughtfulness and imagination. And just like a Scorpio, an INFJ knows how to trust their gut and make spot-on judgements of people and scenarios.

Sagittarius: ESFP

Carpe diem, Sagittarius. Your personality type stands for extroversion, sensing, feeling, and perceiving. TBH, the description on MyersBriggs.org has your name written all over it: ESFPs are outgoing, friendly, and exuberant lovers of life. Like a Sagittarius, an ESFP revels in life’s vibrant experience and loves exploring the unknown. It’s no wonder you’re known as the “entertainer.”

Capricorn: ISTJ

Reach for the stars, Capricorn. Intuition, sensing, thinking, and judging dominate your personality, and it’s not surprising at all. According to MyersBriggs.org, ISTJs are known for being practical, matter-of-fact, realistic, and responsible. The “logistician,” you have a rational outlook on life and can carry out anything you deem possible. ISTJs and Capricorns share a sense of organized, goal-oriented ambition.

Aquarius: ENTP

You have a sparkling mind, Aquarius. Your personality-type keywords stand for extroversion, intuition, thinking, and perceiving, and it perfectly describes your eclectic nature. ENTPs generate conceptual possibilities and then analyze them strategically, per MyersBriggs.org. Like an Aquarius, an ENTP is boldly creative and unafraid to think outside of the box or break some rules as a way to get farther in life — simply because it’s fun for them.

Pisces: ESFJ

You're beautifully complex, Pisces. Your mutable personality makes it challenging to put you in a box, but your personality type perfectly suits you. According to MyersBriggs.org, ESFJs are warmhearted and conscientious; they seek harmony within their environment. Emotionally aware and gracious, Pisces are much like ESFJs in that they are grounded in sympathy toward others, and they bring creativity and imagination to any situation.

For all 16 Myers-Briggs personality types, visit MyersBriggs.org.