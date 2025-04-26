Congrats, you’ve officially survived the dreary and dramatic month of April. Now, *in Justin Timberlake’s voice before it transitions into Britney Spears’ from “Overprotected”* it’s gonna be May.

Of course, this month comes with its own set of challenges: Despite saying goodbye to Mercury retrograde, another planet is about to bring back the cosmic chaos in the days to come. Pluto retrograde arrives on May 4, and while this transit is hardly as intense as Mercury’s, it can be quite a reflective and introspective period.

As if that weren’t difficult enough, the full moon enters the emotional sign of Scorpio on May 12, bringing old wounds to the surface. Then, prepare to take your power back when Saturn enters fiery Aries on May 24, as this transit will inspire you to lead, act, and initiate with more integrity than ever before. By the time the Gemini new moon illuminates the sky on May 26, you’ll finally be able to catch your breath and decompress.

Some Signs Will Feel May’s Astrology More Than Others

According to astrologer Brilla Samay, Taureans, Geminis, and Capricorns will have a remarkable May, while Leos, Scorpios, and Pisces should prepare for a rocky month.

“Expect potent breakthroughs in self-worth, money matters, identity, and leadership,” says Samay. “This is a month to realign your values with your actions, speak your truth with love, and take the first brave step toward long-lasting personal evolution.”

Ahead, the astrologer shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for May 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tony Garcia/Getty Images As Saturn enters your sign on May 24, you’ll embark on a two-year karmic journey that will encourage you to become the “most honest version of yourself,” Aries. This transformation, combined with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, may inspire you to purge friendships that don’t reflect your next chapter. By the time the Gemini new moon rolls around on May 26, you’ll be ready to receive an onslaught of blessings. You know what they say: Out with the old, in with the new.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) All eyes are on you this month, Taurus. With the sun and Mercury in your first house, you’ll be seen and heard everywhere you go. Still, that doesn’t mean the next 31 days won’t have their obstacles. As Pluto retrograde activates your 10th house of career, you may find yourself asking some seriously tough questions. Is this the path you really want to take? What role are you meant to play in this lifetime? This period may weigh heavy on your spirit, but don’t worry, because the May 26 new moon creates the perfect opportunity to reprogram your relationship to self-worth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) As the luckiest zodiac sign this month, your season brings rebirth and reflection, Gemini. “Pluto retrograde in your ninth house [of philosophy] asks you to shed inherited beliefs or spiritual programs that no longer align,” says Samay. As the Scorpio full moon illuminates the sky on May 12, you’ll be encouraged to release any unwanted patterns or routines that may be holding you back. Translation: No more bed-rotting. Your healing era will be complete once the new moon enters your sign on May 26, creating a “portal of renewal” for your mind and body.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer risings should prepare for some major shifts this month. Per Samay, things will begin to stir once Pluto goes retrograde on May 4, bringing “debts, soul contracts, and hidden power dynamics” to the forefront. As the Scorpio full moon transits through your fifth house of creativity and self-expression, expect old romantic flings to resurface. As if that weren’t enough, prepare to examine your career under a microscope once Saturn enters your 10th house of reputation on May 24.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) rudi_suardi/Getty Images The focus will be on your closest relationships this month, Leo. It all starts on May 4 when Pluto goes retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships, asking you to “confront relationship patterns from previous lifetimes,” per Samay. Keep these themes at the forefront of your mind as the Scorpio full moon transits through your fourth house of family on May 12, as they may be relevant. If tensions continue to build in your home, family, or sense of stability, the expert advises letting go of all the “stories that were never yours to carry.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) May is expected to be a transformational month for you, Virgo rising, and it’s not just because Saturn will be in your eighth house of transformation and intimacy. The moon enters your third house of communication on May 12, dismantling old ways of thinking, speaking, or thinking that no longer serve you. Meanwhile, Pluto retrograde’s transit through your sixth house of health will not only encourage you to reexamine your daily routine, but inspire you to dive head first into your healing era.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Good things await you this month, Libra rising. The Scorpio full moon on May 12 will be transiting through your second house of finances, and may bring an increase of abundance as a result. Pluto retrograde will help you uncover a romantic soul tie as the planet transits through your fifth house of pleasure on May 4, which will come in handy as Saturn moves into your seventh house of partnerships on May 24. As this shift takes place, you will be asked to “choose commitment that uplifts your essence, not one that binds you,” per Samay.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Get ready to step into a brand new era this month, Scorpio rising. Your transformation begins on May 4 when Pluto retrograde transits through your fourth house of home, asking you to “pull ancestral roots to the surface,” per Samay. You will feel inspired to restructure your daily routine as Saturn moves through your sixth house of health on May 24, helping you assume a whole new identity in the process. “This is karmic composting — make space for power that’s clean,” says Samay.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Iuliia Bondar/Getty Images Don’t be afraid to lean into your spiritual side this month, Sagittarius. On May 12, the Scorpio full moon activates your 12th house of the subconscious, bringing up themes of closure, grief, or divine messages. Pluto retrograde’s transit through your third house of learning will inspire you to shift how you process and communicate information and “clear mental clutter,” per Samay.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) You’re one of the main characters this month, Capricorn — own it. This is because your ruling planet, Saturn, will be transiting through Aries, helping you lay new foundations around home, family, and leadership in the process. Not only that, but you’ll also feel right at home during the first half of the month while the sun is still in fellow earth sign Taurus. “You're in your groove,” says Samay. “Your natural alignment with Saturn gives you momentum to solidify goals.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Aquarius risings can expect major metamorphoses this month, all thanks to Pluto retrograde. The planet will be transiting through your first house of self beginning May 4, inspiring a much-needed identity rebirth. Every aspect of your life is up for reexamination during this period, including your professional path, which will be put under the microscope once the Scorpio full moon illuminates your 10th house of career on May 12. “Let joy guide your next invention,” Samay says. “You are channeling the gods through time.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) There’s no way to sugar coat it, Pisces — May presents some challenges ahead. Saturn leaves your sign for fiery Aries on May 24, leaving you to pick up the pieces from the two-year karmic cycle. If you feel tired, disoriented, or unsure of what’s to come, Samay recommends resting, processing, and letting yourself “grieve before jumping into the new.”

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor