The KarJenners are a trend-setting family, and they may have already sparked new decor inspo for next Christmas. The Kardashian and Jenner Christmas Eve party is always a star-studded event and an Insta-opportunity for the sisters to go full glam, and their Christmas decorations are no exception. This year, Kourtney Kardashian hosted the holiday gala in her Calabassas mansion and there was an obvious, all-encompassing theme — red, of course. While it may seem like an obvious color choice, Kourtney took it to the next level and added goth elements with an indoor forest of ruby red Christmas trees (which conveniently matched with Kris, Khloé, and Kendall’s holiday gowns). Since the sisters posted family portraits from the party, internet searches for red Christmas trees spiked, which may point toward holiday decor trends for next year. Here’s how Kourtney K’s red Christmas trees were decorated, and where to shop for similar ones at a major discount for Christmas 2023.

ICYMI, the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party was all over socials over the weekend, per usual, but we’ll have to wait to see if Hulu filmed BTS of the event for The Kardashians show. From the photos and funny TikTok moments, you’ll recognize that the party took place at Kourtney’s house, hosted by her and her hubby Travis Barker. This isn’t the first time Kourt hosted the family tradition, as her and Kim have taken turns since Kris passed on her hostess duties in 2018. The themes and colors have varied slightly throughout the years, from Kim’s faux-snow “Whoville” inspired decor in 2018 to a quiet lockdown get-together in 2020. The last time Kourtney hosted was in 2019, which took on a “homey,” “woodsy,” and “cute” vibe, according to Kim’s IG story recap. But leave it to Kourtney to take it up a notch this year with a rich palette of red.

A red theme totally makes sense given Kourtney’s style evolution this year. Since getting together with Barker, her outfits have taken a rockstar-goth-girlfriend turn, with lots of black (even at her own wedding) and bold pops of red. The Aries older sister is also known for “living life” in a unique way compared to the rest of her family, so naturally, her holiday decor diverted from her sisters as well. This year, Kim decorated her stone-toned mansion with bright white trees that matched her then-blonde hair, and Kylie went for a more traditional green tree that sparkled with gold lights.

This year, Kourtney painted the town of Calabasas red with her dimly-lit venue lined in red velvet with clusters of red balloons on the ceiling. She even put in a huge red ball pit for all the kids to play in behind crimson curtains. The entryway to her home, as you can see in this TikTok posted by @poosh, welcomed guests in through a small forest of red Christmas trees that made for an ideal backdrop for outfit photo ops and group portraits.

On Christmas Eve night, when Kim and Kylie began posting Instagram stories as they entered the party and went on to post funny family TikToks inside, there was a bump in Google searches for “red Christmas trees.” While the Christmas season may be effectively over and you’re prepping your New Year’s plans, it’s actually the perfect time to start shopping for 2023 holiday decor since so many stores are slashing prices. Here are a few discounted tree options if you want to take on a playful, Santa Claus red theme for your Christmas decorations next year.

This red tinsel tree from Amazon is 56% percent off right now, and would make for a bright statement piece in a living room. Since it’s so marked down, you can grab a bunch of these pre-lit trees to cluster in your entry way to replicate Kourtney’s lush red forest.

This next red tree is a little taller and fuller with an even bigger deal. If you order the artificial red flocked Fraser fir from Michaels, you’ll save $380 with the current markdown. It’s pre-lit with bendable branches, and has a more fluffy, natural tree silhouette.

If you’re ready for red next holiday season, check out this other option from Wayfair that’s 60% off. It’s four and a half feet tall, with a built-in metal stand, matching red LED lights, and slim shape that would fit perfectly in living room corners or entryways.