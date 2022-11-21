Poosh just dropped the official Kardashian-Jenner holiday gift guide for 2022, and it features modern self-care and home items that’ll level up your new year. Kourtney Kardashian Barker enlisted each of her sisters and her mother Kris to recommend “all the best gadgets and tools” they swear by in their daily routines. ‘Tis the season to get serious about gift shopping — or scoop up some Black Friday deals to prep yourself for a 2023 glow-up. Scroll through to see each item recommended by the Kardashians and Jenners in the 2022 Poosh holiday gift guide.

The Kardashian-Jenners’ gift ideas are in-line with each of the superstar sisters’ brands and approaches to self-care. You’ll see that Kourtney shares a high-tech meditation device she uses to upgrade her practice, while Kim gives a shout out to a healing band that soothes muscles after an intense ab workout. Kendall, who’s known for her collection of wellness gadgets, links an at-home acupuncture kit, and Kris suggests a tech oil defuser for luxe home fragrances. Some of the items are exclusively available on Poosh, while others have major discounts on their home websites for the holiday season. Whichever Kardashian-Jenner wellness or home recs resonate with you, here’s where to shop the entire Kardashian and Jenner holiday 2022 gift guide.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker: Biofeedback Meditation Headband Muse 2 Headband Muse $345 $260 See On Muse This high-tech headband fits snug across your forehead and translates your brain and body activity into weather sounds for focused meditation. “This item is a really cool tool that allows you to get the benefits of neurofeedback at home by analyzing your brain waves to help you learn how to meditate better,” Kourtney raved about the product. The Muse 2 is majorly discounted on choosemuse.com right now, so you can grab it at a discount before the sale ends.

Kris Jenner: Bluetooth Scent Oil Diffuser AromaTech AroMini BT Diffuser Set Poosh $295 See On Poosh Momager Kris Jenner is known for her extravagant homes and modern interior design, so it’s fitting that she shared a techy home scent diffuser that looks like decor. The AromaTech AroMini BT Diffuser uses cold air as a cleaner alternative, rather than water or heat, and has Bluetooth connectivity to adjust the scent intensity and longevity of the scent distribution via an app. You can order it directly off Poosh as an exclusive bundle that comes with the fragrance “The Hotel,” which has notes of lavender, citrus, and earth floral. “This machine is compact and sleek and blends in with the decor,” Kris said, calling it a great alternative to candles. She added, “I like how it can be controlled through Bluetooth. It really does create the most beautiful mood.”

Kim Kardashian: Heating Body Belt Infrared Heating Body Belt Heat Healer $228 $171 See On Heat Healer Kim Kardashian’s favorite mode of self-care is a serious workout, and she loves Heat Healer’s heating body belt for muscle recovery. The Heat Healer Body Belt distributes infrared heat, PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field), and red-light therapy to ease inflammation, muscle tension, and even menstrual cramps. “This infrared heat belt is amazing at calming my muscles,” Kim said, adding, “I also like how it’s compact and easy to wear when I’m at home.” It’s also marked down from $228 to $171 right now on heathealer.com.

Khloé Kardashian: Portable Home Projector Pixxie Pocket Projector Pixxie $519 See On Pixxie Khloé Kardashian’s self-care routine includes hanging out with her family, and her pick — a mini projector — is a cool home gadget that everyone will enjoy. She told Poosh, “I love anything that I can enjoy with my kids. It’s so fun to project on the wall, snuggle up and watch a movie together.” The Pixxie Pocket Projector has an adorable retro design and comes preloaded with all the streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Spotify.

Kendall Jenner: DIY Ear Acupuncture WTHN SILVER EAR SEED KIT Poosh $45 See On Poosh Did you know you can do acupuncture at home? Kendall Jenner uses wthn’s DIY acupuncture “ear seeds,” which are acupuncture wellness tools inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine. They look like tiny spheres that adhere to pressure points in the ear for 3-5 days and work to reduce stress, tension, and pain, while aiding in digestion and hormone balance. Once applied, they look like cute little ear studs, which you can order in gold or crystal on wthn.com , or grab the exclusive silver kit on Poosh.com. Kendall told Poosh, “I love anything that lets me care for myself holistically, and these ear seeds have so many benefits.”