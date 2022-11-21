We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Poosh just dropped the official Kardashian-Jenner holiday gift guide for 2022, and it features modern self-care and home items that’ll level up your new year. Kourtney Kardashian Barker enlisted each of her sisters and her mother Kris to recommend “all the best gadgets and tools” they swear by in their daily routines. ‘Tis the season to get serious about gift shopping — or scoop up some Black Friday deals to prep yourself for a 2023 glow-up. Scroll through to see each item recommended by the Kardashians and Jenners in the 2022 Poosh holiday gift guide.
The Kardashian-Jenners’ gift ideas are in-line with each of the superstar sisters’ brands and approaches to self-care. You’ll see that Kourtney shares a high-tech meditation device she uses to upgrade her practice, while Kim gives a shout out to a healing band that soothes muscles after an intense ab workout. Kendall, who’s known for her collection of wellness gadgets, links an at-home acupuncture kit, and Kris suggests a tech oil defuser for luxe home fragrances. Some of the items are exclusively available on Poosh, while others have major discounts on their home websites for the holiday season. Whichever Kardashian-Jenner wellness or home recs resonate with you, here’s where to shop the entire Kardashian and Jenner holiday 2022 gift guide.