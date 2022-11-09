The Kardashian-Jenner family is constantly purchasing new homes and redecorating them, and lucky us, because their jaw-dropping interiors usually end up serving up lots of design inspo. From their state-of-the-art kitchen systems, ultra-modern bathroom sinks, and famous organization hacks, they’re always two steps ahead of home trends. In recent years, Kendall Jenner’s become known for her interior design and wellness routines, and her stunning bathroom is definitely where all the magic happens. The centerpiece of the room is a large golden bathtub surrounded by rustic touches like vintage flower prints and wood accents. The model gave Poosh a peak into her bathroom, and we spotted tons of Kendall Jenner bathroom decor hacks that you can dupe for your at-home spa on a budget.

Jenner likes to keep accessories on hand in her bathroom for her essential self-care rituals, like singing bowls for sound baths and aromatic eucalyptus bundles that hang from her shower head. Like the rest of her home, Kendall’s bathroom is a balance of vintage-meets-modern, which is accentuated with raw edges, soothing neutrals, and small feminine touches. You don’t have to go out and buy a huge gold leaf bathtub to replicate the exact vibe, but you can grab some new ideas for styling your bathroom from Jenner, especially if you like to do spa nights or incorporate wellness rituals into your beauty routine. Keep scrolling for Kendall Jenner bathroom inspo that’ll have you posting mirror pics in a face mask on the daily.

Gold Tub Desborough Acrylic Freestanding Tub – Gold Leaf Signature Hardware $2,019 See On Signature Hardware The centerpiece of Jenner’s bathroom is inarguably her gold tub, even though it’s definitely a splurge. If Kendall’s bathtub makes your heart go pitter-patter, grab this luxe dupe from Signature Hardware for a show-stopping, freestanding gold leaf tub.

Vintage Flower Prints Botanical Print Framed Wall Decor Big Lots $8 See On BigLots In Kendall’s bathroom, she frames her gold tub in front of a large window, surrounded by 10 vintage flower prints on either side. You can grab similar frames from Big Lots for just $8. They come in wood frames, which would still match the rest of Kendall’s vibe, but you can also paint them gold if you really want to replicate her decor.

Gold Soap Tray Soap Basket with Swivel Sponge Holder from the Vintage Collection Build.com $65 See On Build.com This vintage-looking gold basket looks just like the one pictured on Kendall’s tub. She uses it to hold her sponge, bottle of bath bubbles, and a bath bomb, making it aesthetic and functional.

Wood Stool HEY HEY STOOL - MEDIUM House Of Nomad $155 See On House Of Nomad Pictured next to Kendall’s tub is a rustic wooden chair that adds warmth to the space. You can grab this dupe from House Of Nomad that’s one-of-a-kind and vintage, and would work great as a bath side table or bonus seating for getting glam with your girls.

Eucalyptus Shower Bouquet Fresh Eucalyptus Shower Bundle Etsy $13 See On Etsy Hanging a bundle of eucalyptus in your shower not only adds a bright pop of green into the space, but it also releases aromatherapy when it’s hit with steam. The eucalyptus essential oils clear the respiratory system and introduce soothing smells that may make you feel calmer.

Spa Storage Shelf Welwick Designs Reclaimed Barnwood and Solid Black Wood Modern Industrial 5-Shelf Home Depot $289 $120 See On Home Depot Jenner organizes her bathroom items on a two-toned black and wood shelf to the left of the tub. This option from the Home Depot is ideal for storing towels, self-care gadgets, perfumes, sage smudge sticks, and a singing bowl for sound baths like Kendall.