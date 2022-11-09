Home
Kendall Jenner's Bathroom Decor Is The Ultimate Self-Care Haven

She literally bathes in gold.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is constantly purchasing new homes and redecorating them, and lucky us, because their jaw-dropping interiors usually end up serving up lots of design inspo. From their state-of-the-art kitchen systems, ultra-modern bathroom sinks, and famous organization hacks, they’re always two steps ahead of home trends. In recent years, Kendall Jenner’s become known for her interior design and wellness routines, and her stunning bathroom is definitely where all the magic happens. The centerpiece of the room is a large golden bathtub surrounded by rustic touches like vintage flower prints and wood accents. The model gave Poosh a peak into her bathroom, and we spotted tons of Kendall Jenner bathroom decor hacks that you can dupe for your at-home spa on a budget.

Jenner likes to keep accessories on hand in her bathroom for her essential self-care rituals, like singing bowls for sound baths and aromatic eucalyptus bundles that hang from her shower head. Like the rest of her home, Kendall’s bathroom is a balance of vintage-meets-modern, which is accentuated with raw edges, soothing neutrals, and small feminine touches. You don’t have to go out and buy a huge gold leaf bathtub to replicate the exact vibe, but you can grab some new ideas for styling your bathroom from Jenner, especially if you like to do spa nights or incorporate wellness rituals into your beauty routine. Keep scrolling for Kendall Jenner bathroom inspo that’ll have you posting mirror pics in a face mask on the daily.

Gold Tub

Desborough Acrylic Freestanding Tub – Gold Leaf
Signature Hardware
$2,019

The centerpiece of Jenner’s bathroom is inarguably her gold tub, even though it’s definitely a splurge. If Kendall’s bathtub makes your heart go pitter-patter, grab this luxe dupe from Signature Hardware for a show-stopping, freestanding gold leaf tub.

Vintage Flower Prints

Botanical Print Framed Wall Decor
Big Lots
$8

In Kendall’s bathroom, she frames her gold tub in front of a large window, surrounded by 10 vintage flower prints on either side. You can grab similar frames from Big Lots for just $8. They come in wood frames, which would still match the rest of Kendall’s vibe, but you can also paint them gold if you really want to replicate her decor.

Gold Soap Tray

Soap Basket with Swivel Sponge Holder from the Vintage Collection
Build.com
$65

This vintage-looking gold basket looks just like the one pictured on Kendall’s tub. She uses it to hold her sponge, bottle of bath bubbles, and a bath bomb, making it aesthetic and functional.

Wood Stool

HEY HEY STOOL - MEDIUM
House Of Nomad
$155

Pictured next to Kendall’s tub is a rustic wooden chair that adds warmth to the space. You can grab this dupe from House Of Nomad that’s one-of-a-kind and vintage, and would work great as a bath side table or bonus seating for getting glam with your girls.

Eucalyptus Shower Bouquet

Fresh Eucalyptus Shower Bundle
Etsy
$13

Hanging a bundle of eucalyptus in your shower not only adds a bright pop of green into the space, but it also releases aromatherapy when it’s hit with steam. The eucalyptus essential oils clear the respiratory system and introduce soothing smells that may make you feel calmer.

Spa Storage Shelf

Welwick Designs Reclaimed Barnwood and Solid Black Wood Modern Industrial 5-Shelf
Home Depot
$289
$120

Jenner organizes her bathroom items on a two-toned black and wood shelf to the left of the tub. This option from the Home Depot is ideal for storing towels, self-care gadgets, perfumes, sage smudge sticks, and a singing bowl for sound baths like Kendall.

Singing Bowl For Sound Baths

Sound Bowl Healing Ritual Kit
Etsy
$84

Jenner has shared her love for sound baths and meditation practices on several occasions, and she even keeps a mini singing bowl in her bathroom for when she needs a mental reset. This sound healing ritual kit from Etsy comes with everything you need, including the bowl, wood stand, and driftwood mallet.