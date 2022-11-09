We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The Kardashian-Jenner family is constantly purchasing new homes and redecorating them, and lucky us, because their jaw-dropping interiors usually end up serving up lots of design inspo. From their state-of-the-art kitchen systems, ultra-modern bathroom sinks, and famous organization hacks, they’re always two steps ahead of home trends. In recent years, Kendall Jenner’s become known for her interior design and wellness routines, and her stunning bathroom is definitely where all the magic happens. The centerpiece of the room is a large golden bathtub surrounded by rustic touches like vintage flower prints and wood accents. The model gave Poosh a peak into her bathroom, and we spotted tons of Kendall Jenner bathroom decor hacks that you can dupe for your at-home spa on a budget.
Jenner likes to keep accessories on hand in her bathroom for her essential self-care rituals, like singing bowls for sound baths and aromatic eucalyptus bundles that hang from her shower head. Like the rest of her home, Kendall’s bathroom is a balance of vintage-meets-modern, which is accentuated with raw edges, soothing neutrals, and small feminine touches. You don’t have to go out and buy a huge gold leaf bathtub to replicate the exact vibe, but you can grab some new ideas for styling your bathroom from Jenner, especially if you like to do spa nights or incorporate wellness rituals into your beauty routine. Keep scrolling for Kendall Jenner bathroom inspo that’ll have you posting mirror pics in a face mask on the daily.