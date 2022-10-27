Kravis is not only joined together in holy matrimony, but the pair’s now connected in business as well. Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just introduced a bath and body line for the blink-182 drummer’s company Barker Wellness, and it’s just what you need for a little self-care at home.

“Now that I’m officially a Barker, I thought it was only right to have some Kourtney Barker Wellness products,” Kardashian shared in a press release on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Kardashians star and Poosh founder also admitted, “My obsession with taking baths, wellness, and taking care of my body has led me to this collaboration,” which includes four products she hopes will “become a part of your daily routine.” Even Barker said that this collection includes products the happy couple loves and needs for their own wellness journey, so you might as well follow in Kravis’ footsteps, right?

Not only are these products designed by Kardashian, but they’re all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free, so you’ll feel better about using them. They’re also available now, so it’s time to add the entire Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wellness line to your cart, so you can start relaxing like a celebrity.

What’s In Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wellness Line?

Barker Wellness

Inspired by the baths Kardashian loves this take, this line of Barker Wellness products includes two kinds of bath flakes to use for your next soak. The first is the Rejuvenate Magnesium Bath Flakes that will “detox and purify your skin,” thanks to the Zechstein magnesium flakes, Moroccan Lava clay, Patagonian wakame seaweed, chamomile flower, rosemary leaf, vetiver root, and vitamin E. These key ingredients combined will help you destress, while also rejuvenating your skin.

For even more relaxation, your other option is to get the Calm Magnesium Bath Flakes. These flakes include ingredients like OptiMSM, eucalyptus leaf, blue tansy flower, and pine needle, in addition to the Zechstein magnesium flakes and vitamin E. The OptiMSM is a sulfur-containing compound, which means this set is perfect if you usually take a bath right after going to the gym. Blue tansy flower is also an anti-inflammatory for when you’re dealing with irritated skin. Basically, if you’re looking to give your body a hydrating refresh, go with the Rejuvenate magnesium flakes and for a calming reset, go with the Calm magnesium flakes.

After your bath, there are two body products you can use as well to enhance your self-care routine. The Body Oil in the Kourtney x Barker Wellness collection comes with organic jojoba, sweet almond, babassu, and kukui oils with lavender and vitamin E. Each ingredient has a different purpose. For instance, the jojoba oil will hold moisture in place on your skin without clogging it. If you’re acne-prone, no need to worry here. This oil is totally non-comedogenic too. For anyone with sensitive skin, the babassu seed oil is meant to be an anti-inflammatory as well to calm irritated skin while also protecting against harmful free radicals. Not to mention just adding this oil on after you soak will enhance your skin’s hydration and give you a Kardashian-worthy glow.

You could also go with the Body Butter, which has some of the same ingredients, like jojoba and sweet almond oil with lavender and vitamin E. However, this also has shea butter and coconut as well. The shea butter really works to moisturize your skin, and apparently, you can use this daily to help protect against harmful UV rays with the sweet almond oil.

Where Can You Buy Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Wellness Line?

The four products from Kourtney x Barker Wellness are available now to shop on both Barker Wellness and Poosh. Aside from the Body Butter, which is $40, each item is just $35. That’s super affordable for Kardashian-branded self-care. It’s so budget-friendly, as Mrs. Barker would say, “ABCDEFG I have to go” order some now to get my own Kravis wellness routine going ASAP.