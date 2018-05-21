When you're having an especially stressful week, the idea of doing something just for the sake of relaxing may not be an option, especially if your stress is coming from a crammed schedule. But there's one thing you can do that'll take no time at all, and it can even be done while crossing off another chore that might already be on that stacked to-do list: Hanging eucalyptus in your shower is the latest lifestyle trend that's surging into popularity — at least, according to the zeitgeist of Pinterest. For anyone who's looking for an easy way to relax, this home-accessorizing trend might just be something you'll want to hop onto since it could transform your hurried, anxiety-inducing shower into something you actually look forward to, and that genuinely takes the edge off after a long day.

Using eucalyptus in the shower is kind of brilliant, if you think about it: Your succulents are always dying on you anyway, so keeping them in the shower is a perfect way to get that misty spray of moisture they need. Plus, eucalyptus has a long-proven history as a natural healer, so if you've been feeling extra anxious, and the idea of fitting a yoga class into your schedule makes you feel even more overwhelmed, this might be just the stress hack you've been looking for that actually fits into your day.

As originally reported by New Beauty, interest in eucalyptus-laden showers has increased by 317 percent in the last year, a number that is determined by measuring the number of pins that users save onto their own Pinterest boards. And while Pinterest may not normally be your go-to spot for wellness advice, it's too simple not to give it a shot and see how it works for you.

The idea is to hang eucalyptus around your shower head, so that it's not directly beneath the water.

Instead, you want it to hang around or over the shower nozzle, so that you benefit from the aromatherapy without beating the plant to death after a quick shower. According to New Beauty, the steam of the shower will trigger a release of essential oils from the plant, which in turn will make your shower smell absolutely lovely, and may just make you feel downright amazing, both psychologically and physically.

Eucalyptus essential oil is often used to relax and de-stress, according to Miracle Botanicals. It's commonly used with humidifiers (to spread the smell around a room), or it can even be applied directly to a person's temples. What's more, the sheer presence of the eucalyptus plant might be enough to help you relax, as well. Research from NASA has shown that putting plants in your household can help get rid of indoor toxins that make you feel lousy, and another study from 2015, published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology, demonstrated how the simple act of having and interacting with plants in your home can reduce feelings of both physical and psychological stress.

If you're looking to hop on this wellness trend, you can buy a eucalyptus plant at any local plant or flower shop, or even at bigger home goods stores. I personally like to buy my plants and succulents from Home Depot, as it's usually cheaper this way, and you're not hurting the environment by ordering online and dealing with boxes and plastic.

The best thing about this wellness hack, though, is that it's basically one step: hang eucalyptus, then enjoy.

If you can't smell much during the shower, or the eucalyptus keeps falling and it's becoming a chore to maintain, there are plenty of ways to reap the medicinal benefits of eucalyptus without hanging it on your shower head. Again, you can use the plant's essential oil by dabbing it onto your skin or putting it in a humidifier, or you could even boil some dried eucalyptus leaves in a pot of water and drink it as a type of tea.

If you're not into the taste or the smell of eucalyptus, then you could just grow it as a plant in your apartment or office space, adding it to your collection or succulents or using it as a stand-alone. Just make sure you add it to your Pinterest board, too, so you don't forget.