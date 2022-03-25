Jonathan Bailey's Zodiac Sign Proves He's Just As Passionate As Anthony Bridgerton

The wait is over, dear readers — Bridgerton Season 2 is here, and the timing could not be more perfect. Springtime marks the start of the astrological new year, so it tends to be an ideal time for launching new projects and endeavors, making this the perfect moment for Netflix to release the long-awaited second season of the show. Though it will not feature everyone’s favorite former rake, Simon, it will focus on everyone’s other favorite Regency era f*ckboy, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey. So, being the astrologer that I am, I couldn’t help but examine Bailey’s zodiac sign, and let me tell you, he’s just as passionate and complex as the eldest Bridgerton sibling.

Playing the role of a character that potentially shares the same characteristics as the 33-year-old has got to make the embodiment of his Bridgerton character much easier — and once I took a look at Jonathan Bailey’s birth chart, it all made total sense. I wouldn’t be surprised if Bailey was able to relate to Anthony’s desire for connection, love, and intimacy, considering his astrological placements. His zodiac sign, for starters, is all about partnership, so Bailey’s portrayal of Anthony is probably not too different from his own personality. Here’s why:

Jonathan Bailey’s Taurus Sun Makes Him A Hopeless Romantic

As the Venus-ruled, fixed earth sign of the zodiac, Taurus is a sign all about sensuality, love, and pleasure (emphasis on the pleasure, in Anthony’s case). They prioritize relationships, and are incredibly loyal, a quality that Anthony Bridgerton has definitely shown. Not only is he loyal to his family as the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings and head of the Bridgerton family, the viscount also had a difficult time letting go of Siena, his love interest from Season 1. As a fixed sign, Taureans are looking for longevity, meaning that when they’re into someone, they’re in it for the long haul. While Anthony’s desire to avoid intimacy gets the best of him at times, it’s clear that his ultimate objective is true connection, something Bailey may be able to relate to.

His Leo Moon Makes Him A Natural-Born Leader

Bailey also has a Leo moon sign, meaning that he expresses himself on an emotional level as someone who’s confident and expressive when it comes to his feelings. A fixed fire sign, Leo is the king of the zodiac, so it comes as no surprise that he took the role as the oldest son in a show centered around royalty. As the sun-ruled sign of the zodiac, Leo is eager to lead, and since Bailey has one of his luminaries in this sign, he’s able to tap into that energy with ease. Leo is also a vibrant, loving sign, and rules the heart; in the series, Anthony Bridgerton is oftentimes seen following his head, but it's his heart that truly rules him in the end. Despite this, Bailey’s fixed moon sign makes him a trustworthy leader, and Anthony’s ability to express these parts of himself in this character make his portrayal of this character all the more authentic.