The Plant Your Zodiac Sign *Needs* To Give Your Home Good Vibes

Think of your ideal home: Is it full of decorative pillows or more necessary goods, like storage bins? Does it smell of the latest seasonal candle or a nice, home-cooked meal? Are the walls covered in photos of you and your besties or completely bare? Believe it or not, the way you adorn your sacred space is a form of practical magic, because everything starts with intention. So if you’re looking for a truly mystical way to spruce up your new space, then allow me to show you the houseplant you should buy based on your zodiac sign.

There are a number of benefits to having plants in your home, starting with the sense of belonging it can create, which licensed professional counselor Lauren Garvey once referred to as “outdoor-phins.” She said, “When we bring plants inside, we are welcoming nature into our own space.”

Studies also show that indoor plants can help reduce stress, improve air quality, and support cognitive health. So, whether you find yourself to be a nurturer of all things or prefer more low-maintenance activities, everyone could benefit from owning a houseplant.

Below, I’ve carefully selected the plant baby you should buy for your living space based on your zodiac sign. To ensure you’re not left in the weeds (pun intended), I also spoke to horticulturist Gina DellaSalla of Cedar Bridge Botanicals and Andrew Matheson, owner and operator of Taurus Land Care Vancouver Horticulture, to get their best plant maintenance advice. Trust me, you’ll have everything you need to get started on building a collection in your new oasis.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You Should Buy A ZZ Plant

You can’t go wrong with a ZZ plant, Aries. Also known as Zamioculcas zamiifolia, or a Zanzibar gem, this little guy is nearly indestructible, considering, as Matheson points out, it “survives on neglect.” DellaSalla adds, “ZZ plants are one of the few houseplants that can truly tolerate low light.”

The plant’s waxy greenery and shiny finish often make it appear artificial, but you know the truth. That means you can be completely honest — one of the key personality traits of your cardinal fire sign — when you tell your friends it’s real and pretend you have a green thumb at the same time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You Should Buy A Prayer Plant

You’re a grounded earth sign, which is why you can’t help but thrive when surrounded by beautiful greenery, Taurus. Since your coquettish planetary ruler, Venus, prides itself on being extra sparkly, the dazzling prayer plant (or Calathea spp.) has your name on it.

Despite its bold and inviting exterior, the prayer plant is “popularly known as a very difficult plant to please,” says Matheson, a trait that definitely speaks to a stubborn Taurus’ resistance to change. If you choose to care for one, be sure to consistently moisturize and provide humidity for it so it lives its best life. According to DellaSalla, as an understory plant, which is usually small and can tolerate shade, “they do not require direct light and often thrive in bathrooms where steamy showers benefit the plant.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You Should Buy A Money Plant

You’re typically on the go a lot, which is why this highly adaptable plant friend is right up your alley, Gemini. Versatile and easy to grow, the money plant (which is also referred to by the nicknames golden pothos or devil’s ivy, among others; and its scientific name, Epipremnum aureum) is practically grown with a Gemini in mind.

“Because they're so readily adaptable, you can plant pothos in most well-drained potting mix,” said Ryan McEnaney, a garden communicator at Bailey Nurseries, in a 2021 interview for Martha Stewart. “While pothos doesn't need a lot of food to thrive, giving them a shot of houseplant fertilizer every month or two will help them continue to perform at their best.” It’s resilient, just like a Gemini.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You Should Buy A Spider Plant

You’re known for being moody but incredibly nurturing, Cancer, which is why this plant friend is just for you. Though your friendly neighborhood spider plant (or Chlorophytum comosum, if you’re feeling fancy) may look as legged as a spider, it’s far from intimidating; it even has babies.

Each stem of a spider plant — which thrives in cooler temperatures and areas where there are bright but indirect amounts of sunlight — can hold dozens of small plants, also referred to as babies, clones, spiderettes, or pups. DellaSalla says, “This plant will create pups from old flower spikes that can be planted and cared for just the same way as the parent plant.” If that doesn’t jumpstart a Cancer’s maternal instincts, I don’t know what will.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You Should Buy A Widow’s-Thrill

You’re a colorful soul, Leo. Despite whether you’re the plant-friendly type, I’ve got the perfect fit for your vivacious energy. Similar to your sunny disposition, the widow’s-thrill — also referred to as a flaming katy, devil’s backbone, or, more technically, Kalanchoe spp. — will only thrive when in the right atmosphere.

“Like most succulents, this plant requires bright light and little water,” says DellaSalla. “This houseplant will benefit from being near a grow light if no bright windows are available.” With your spotlight-loving energy, Leo, you and your widow’s-thrill will get along just fine.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You Should Buy Aloe Vera

In addition to being a salt-of-the-earth type, you’re a healer, Virgo. This is precisely why planting and growing your very own aloe vera plant is so fitting, as it brings a series of amazing benefits like healing sunburns and treating itchy skin.

As for the maintenance, it will require soil that drains properly, so avoid overwatering. If you’re stuck on when you should moisturize your aloe, DellaSalla suggests waiting until the leaves are slightly flexible. Lighting is also an important factor to consider. Matheson advises aloe owners to “make sure to avoid too much direct sun, as the plant can sunburn” but can’t treat itself; it only has you to care for it. Two healers in one room? You love to see it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You Should Buy A Moth Orchid

You’re the zodiac’s favorite socialite, and your houseplants are usually complementary. It’s not hard to spot a moth orchid (or Phalaenopsis spp.), and it’s probably because they’re as beautifully Venusian as you are, Libra.

Mind you, your orchid child will require a certain amount of maintenance. Since they’re epiphytic (or air plants), Matheson says, “They need highly aerated media to grow in.” The key to its survival is consistent moisture, along with a couple don’ts to remember, according to DellaSalla: Don’t let your moth orchid sit in water. “This is the easiest way to kill an orchid.” Don’t listen to any directions that tell you to add ice. “This will stress your orchid and will prevent it from thriving, as they should not be exposed to the nearly freezing temperatures the water from the ice holds.”

Yes, moth orchids are a bit high-maintenance, but knowing you, you’re more than willing to put in the work.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You Should Buy A Snake Plant

You’re as exotic as you are mysterious, Scorpio. Despite whether you’re a fan of all the greenery, a variegated snake plant (or Dracaena trifasciata) is the ideal candidate to start your houseplant collection with.

Like the ZZ plant, snake plants survive on neglect, which matches up with Scorpio’s secretive personality. Given that Scorpios are also famously known for their hard exterior, it pairs perfectly with the snake plant’s practically indestructible nature.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You Should Buy A Crown Of Thorns

Gifting yourself a lovely bloom for your humble abode, Sagittarius? In addition to adding a little color to your living space, your crown of thorns (otherwise known as a Christ plant, or Euphorbia milii) can easily thrive in the same room temperature as you, and those who visit your home periodically.

Since it’s a succulent, it won’t require much care. According to DellaSalla, colder temps will make it even more low-maintenance. She says, “It is likely to go semi-dormant in winter, when it will lose a few leaves and require even less water.” No matter the season, it will likely flower and perk up to say hello nearly all year long.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You Should Buy A Dragon Tree

Contemplating how to make the most of your new living space, Capricorn? The dragon tree, or corn plant/Dracaena spp., speaks for itself. Its poise and grace are enough to make anyone do a double-take as they walk into your home, which you’ll no doubt put your heart and soul into making a sacred space. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes, with the leaves ranging from solid to variegated, pink to white, and dark green and light, according to DellaSalla.

Regardless of how it looks, care is always the same: simple. Matheson advises keeping it on the drier side and fertilizing it on a regular basis, like all potted plants. Done and done.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You Should Buy An Umbrella Plant

Everything about you is unique, and your plant of choice is no exception, Aquarius. Also referred to as a dwarf umbrella tree, parasol plant, or Schefflera arboricola, the umbrella plant is a go-to for a lot of plant lovers. Its leaf clusters are unique and welcoming, but its umbrella shape is where it got its nickname from. It will also “make an impressive statement piece,” says DellaSalla, noting that it can grow to 6 feet tall.

Since its native habitat is a jungle floor, your friend will thrive in humid spots where there’s indirect lighting. Though, as DellaSalla notes, “This plant has to dry almost completely before watering,” so keep that in mind when finding its spot within your home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You Should Buy Jasmine

You know a thing or two about the magic of the universe, Pisces, which is why this jasmine is the houseplant for you. Like the mutable water sign signified by two fish, jasmine (or Jasminum) also loves water. When caring for jasmine, Farmer’s Almanac advises that you keep the soil slightly moist, though never soggy, so your plant baby can reach its fullest potential.

Any dreamer of the zodiac would also appreciate the exotic flower’s vivacity and beauty, especially its rich and sweet scent; it’s a treat for the eyes and the nose.

