Never has there ever been an All Hallows’ Eve with more fitting astrology. This makes your Halloween 2022 horoscope all the more interesting, especially with red-hot Mars — the planet of action, energy and passion — officially stationing retrograde on Oct. 30, and via the mischievous sign of Gemini, no less. Umm... trick or treat?

We’ll get to this riveting riddle (Mars retrograde in Gemini) in a moment, considering we have yet to cover the spooky stellium of energies hovering over the mysterious sign of Scorpio. There are absolutely no coincidences in astrology, and if the mere fact that this spine-chilling holiday happens to occur during Scorpio season isn’t enough proof, I’m not sure what is.

This year, on Oct. 31, the sun will be transiting alongside Mercury, Venus and the South Node in Scorpio, which adorns the atmosphere with an eerie air of suspicion and shadowy mystery. The best way to look at this energy is, smoldering Scorpio is governed by Pluto — Lord of the Underworld and planet of destruction, transformation, and regeneration — and overzealous Mars, the planet that decided to retrograde on the day before Halloween. Mars retrograde in Gemini is the epitome of tricks, as it is giving us no choice but to retrace our steps and, more importantly, our conversations and exchanges.

With clever Mercury (Gemini’s ruler and the planet of communication) traveling alongside the sun (ego, clarity), Venus (values, relationships, seduction style), and the South Node (what we’re being called to release), there is nothing remotely subtle about the astro-weather this Halloween. No gray areas, no maybes, and no beating around the bush. Sounds contradicting with a planet like Mars currently retrograde, but with Scorpio in the mix, it’s almost as if we’re collectively wandering around the shadowy unconscious, discovering a series of clues like a mind-boggling labyrinth.

Something else that’s comical is the moon in Aquarius squaring off with Mercury and the rest of the planets that are transiting through Scorpio. The moon in Aquarius wants nothing more than to detach from its emotions and feelings, because it prefers to see the logic in a situation. Mercury in Scorpio, on the other hand, isn’t going to stop digging, probing, and investigating until it gets to the bottom of things. Also, Aquarius is symbolic of community affairs and group dynamics, while the stellium of planets in Scorpio prefer to be incognito, or perhaps intimate via one-on-one connections.

Have fun, but stay safe. Be conscious and discerning with your means of transportation, as well as the groups of people you choose to surround yourself with. Lastly, if something feels off, it probably is, so don’t doubt your intuition. This is where we can cultivate the perks of Mercury in Scorpio, as the messenger planet morphs into a brilliant and cunning detective when transiting through this fixed water sign.

On that note, here’s what your Halloween 2022 horoscope (or, rather, horrorscope) has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21—April 19)

It’s not every day your celestial ruler, Mars, stations retrograde, especially via your third house of local community, immediate exchanges, and all things related to transportation. Granted, with so much traction happening in Scorpio and via your eighth house of intimate unions (doesn’t have to be romantic), chances are you’re doing everything in your power to commit to a plan you and your besties had in mind, but only time will tell. You’re prone to being extra petty with friend groups as well, so try to enjoy yourself without overthinking things.

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

With Mars retrograding through your financial sector, you’re either choosing to work that extra shift, or simply reaping the fruits of your hard labor... and splurging on an epic Halloween look, of course. The best part? The moon will be glimmering through your public 10th house, making you stand out effortlessly whether in person or via social media. Now, the last thing I’d ever do is instill unnecessary fears, but I also have to call it like it is: You have a stellium of planets in your relationship sector, including your planetary ruler, Venus. If you’re not secretly crushing on someone, it’s definitely vice versa. However, this could also suggest there being some jealousy in the mix, whether from a lover or a friend, so try to rise above the chaos because you’re a vision.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

You’re not in the mood, and that’s totally normal, especially when considering Mars retrograding through your sign. If you end up changing your mind last minute, this is also not surprising, as you are more prone to fickle behavior and indecisiveness during this time. Nevertheless, some of you may be overthinking the logistics of your festivities as there will be a stellium of planets shaking up your sixth house of routines. Try to lay off the hypercriticism, and go with the flow. Sitting in a square to the moon in Aquarius, some of you may even overthink your Halloween 2022 social media content, and overcomplicate yourself in the process. The less you plan, the better.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

You’re ruled by the moon, and with the moon in eccentric Aquarius, you may very well opt for the unconventional route this Halloween. Although, who are we kidding? With so many planets lighting up your festive fifth house of love, passion projects, self-expression, and party planning, you’re simultaneously preoccupied with costume plans, and looking your absolute best. Given that the moon in Aquarius will be at odds with Mercury and the rest of the planets in Scorpio, however, there could be an issue with regards to your individual freedom, if not a strong urge to break free from a group activity. Follow your intuition, and have a good time. Others of you may encounter a rebellious whirlwind of romance, so you have plenty going on this year.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22)

Hosting this year’s Halloween party? If it’s not you, then it could be a relative having friends over for some spooky fun. This is especially true when considering the stellium of energies shaking up your fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations. Although, if you’re not spending time with close relatives, some of you may opt for a night at home in your pajamas, watching your favorite scary movies. Do keep in mind though, the moon in Aquarius will be at odds with this Scorpio stellium happening in your humble abode, which means you and a significant other may or may not be on the same page with regards to plans. If that’s the case, try to release the need to control the outcome of a situation.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22)

Spending the evening with friends, Virgo? The Aquarius moon could suggest there being an itinerary of plans with a community of individuals, especially since it’s hovering over your sixth house of routines. Although, with a cluster of planets in Scorpio, transiting over your third house of the mind, transportation, and immediate surroundings, you might have your own individual outlook on these Halloween plans, and pray you don’t get called out for purposely flaking. Truth be told, Mars retrograde in Gemini is bringing a lot of emphasis to career matters, so many of you are likely in the mood to lay low and get some shut-eye.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct 22.)

You’re not usually the stubborn type, but under today’s perplexing skies, you’re bound to catch some of your friends off guard. This is especially true when considering the sun, Mercury, and your celestial ruler, Venus, glimmering through Scorpio’s fixed waters, let alone your second house of values, finances, and sense of security. Maybe it’s something as petty as your iconic Halloween look, or a budget you prepared for your fun-filled festivities. Whatever the case may be, it’s important for you to surrender the need for a specific outcome, especially since all of this Scorpio energy will be at odds with the moon in Aquarius, via your fifth house of celebrations, self-expression, and unique authenticity. If things don’t seem to be going your way, don’t be discouraged. Going with the flow is your best bet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21)

It’s your solar season, and no one knows how to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve like you, Scorpio. The plus side to the astrology is, you have the sun, Mercury, and Venus glowing up in your sign, but it’s simultaneously clashing with the moon in Aquarius via your fourth house of family and emotional foundations. This could trigger a number of different scenarios, starting with you wanting to do you in the midst of a family situation, while others of you feel torn between celebrating with friends or simply laying low. Since the astro-weather is a bit more contradicting than usual, you will have to trust your intuition.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21)

Try to steer away from petty arguments and unnecessary questioning today. Mars is retrograding through your relationship sector, which is simultaneously challenging you to retrace your steps and revisit pending conversations. Unexpected run-in at a Halloween party? Perhaps, but it doesn’t end there. The moon will be glimmering through Aquarius, and your third house of immediate community, but it will simultaneously face off with a stellium of energies via your 12th house of closure, dreams, secrets, and inhibitions. Think twice before you say something you may end up regretting, and double check your social media passwords. It’s a strange day, but then again, it is Halloween.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19)

You’re incredibly disciplined, especially when you have your mind set on a particular goal, but you’re more likely to be challenged by the circumstances and social festivities this All Hallows’ Eve. For starters, despite having all of this Scorpio energy lighting up your 11th house of community and societal affairs — which is the epitome of a loyal circle of friends — it will clash with the moon in Aquarius via your second house of comfort, finances, and sense of security. Nothing wrong with being a conservative, but your decision to pass on a particular event could come across as quite the opposite. Is it petty? Absolutely, so be discerning with your energy, and don’t waste your time on silly assumptions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 19)

You’re notorious for catching the world off guard, and Halloween will be no exception. For starters, in addition to a mischievous Mars retrograde transit lighting up your fifth house of festivities and self-expression — inspiring you to be quirky and unconventional — there will be a stellium of planets lighting up your 10th house of reputation and public persona bringing more emphasis than usual to themes surrounding your sense of authority, as well as the image you portray to the rest of the world. Although, with Mercury squaring off with the moon in your sign, this is where you’re being called to be extra discerning with your messaging, as you are prone to erratic and/or wildly stubborn behavior.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20)

Sounds a bit extra, but when considering Halloween’s wacky astro-weather, it wouldn’t be a surprise if you choose to keep to yourself, and do some in-depth research on a taboo topic surrounding mysticism, while others of you marathon-watch YouTube tarot. It might seem wild, but think of what’s to come: The sun, Mercury, and Venus will be glimmering through your exotic ninth house of religion, spiritual wisdom, and unknown territory, while squaring off with the moon (celestial ruler of your fifth house of fun, hobbies, and your inner child) in Aquarius via your 12th house of solitude and hidden agendas. Others of you may choose to spend your Halloween with a very exclusive group of friends partaking in something spooky and adventurous. Road tripping somewhere to experience paranormal activity, perhaps?