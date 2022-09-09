A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 8, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

An Ode To Queen Elizabeth's Legendary Royal Style

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch, died today at age 96. Throughout her incredible 70-year reign, she remained dutiful and elegant in her personal style, avoiding anything too trendy. The result? An absolutely timeless — and iconic — look. Here are some of the best royal outfits she ever wore. READ MORE

Here’s What Happens Now That Charles Is King

The monarchy has passed over to Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son, the newly styled Charles III. Besides choosing his regnant name, a lot of other changes and updates will roll out over the next few days — including but not limited to details for his coronation and significant title changes for other members of the royal family. READ MORE

September’s Full Moon Wants You To Dream Big

Who’s to say you can’t use your imagination as a form of escapism? With the upcoming full moon in the dreamy, idealistic sign of Pisces, the sense of urgency you’ve felt to keep busy is bound to melt away, and your desire to envision what’s possible will come into focus. READ MORE

iOS 16 Will Be Here SO Soon — Here’s What We Know So Far

It’s time for some pretty exciting updates for Apple stans. The newest version of iOS was announced back in June, and along with the much needed edit text function, iOS 16 will also give users the ability to mark texts as unread in Messages, and you’ll notice improvements to a variety of features. Plus, the AirPods Pro 2 are also just around the corner. READ MORE

