iOS 16 Could Be Coming Soon, So Check Your iPhone Updates

As fans eagerly await to see what iPhone upgrades Apple has in store for its upcoming Sept. 7 keynote, it’s hard not to get excited for the new iOS 16 update, too. The new update has been making headlines ever since it was announced on June 6 for its filled highly anticipated features like editing texts after they’ve been sent, and even giving your lock screen a brand new look. But when will iOS 16 come out, anyway? If you can hold out until the day of the event, it’ll be here before you know it.

If you haven’t been keeping up with all the iOS 16 excitement, here’s a quick rundown of what you’ve missed. The newest version of iOS was announced at the 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WDC) on June 6, and along with the much needed edit text function, iOS 16 will also provide users the ability to mark texts as unread in Messages, and feature improvements to Live Text, Wallet, and Accessibility. At the time of the announcement, the company did not share when the new update would be released, but now that Apple’s “Far Out”-themed event and the launch of the new iPhone 14 is just days away, the official release of the update is imminent.

Though the company is staying pretty tight-lipped about when fans can expect to have iOS 16 in their hands, in years past, Apple has released its iOS updates on the day of its iPhone events, which means you could be updating your phone as soon as Sept. 7. That being said, the upcoming event is already breaking some of its usual traditions, so anything is possible.

The event, which has fallen on a Tuesday for the last five years, will be hosted on a Wednesday this year, and is making history as the second iPhone event to be held this early on in September (the first being Sept. 7, 2016, according to Bloomberg). Plus, true Apple stans might also remember that in 2021, Apple hosted the annual event on Sept. 14, but didn’t launch iOS 15 until Sept. 20. Clearly the company likes to keep its fans on their toes, so it looks like we won’t know when the new update will be released until the day of the event.

With all the hype surrounding the release of iOS 16, you’d think it would be the first time that Apple users have been able to get their hands on the update, but that’s not the case. After the 2022 WDC, Apple gave members of its Apple Developer Program an exclusive preview of the iOS 16 beta on June 7, before releasing a free version of the beta to the public on July 11.

For those who prefer to wait until all the kinks have been worked before testing out a new iOS update, hopefully you can take solace in the fact that iOS 16 should be out before the end of September. Oh, and BTW, the update won’t be available for all iPhone models, so before you get you start counting down the days to the launch you might want to make sure your iPhone will be eligible for the software.