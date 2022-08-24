Wake me up when September’s here, because I am so ready for Apple to launch its new iPhone 14. The tech giant confirmed an early September date for its highly anticipated annual product launch, and it’s a break from recent tradition. You’ll want to mark your calendar for Apple’s iPhone event in September 2022 since it’ll take place smack dab in the middle of the week, right after Labor Day. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 line, which is rumored to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — and here’s when you’ll finally get to hear the updates from Tim Cook himself.

Apple loyalists can extend their Labor Day vacations this year, thanks to the company breaking from its usual Tuesday announcement. According to an invite shared by Apple on Aug. 24, the 2022 iPhone event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Cupertino, California. If you’ve been paying close attention, that will come as surprise. First off, it’s not on a Tuesday, aka the day Apple has loved to share new and exciting developments in recent history. For the past five years, four of the five iPhone announcements have happened on a Tuesday (2018’s announcement was on Wednesday, Sept. 12.) It’s also only the second time Apple has announced an iPhone this early — the first was a Sept. 7 keynote in 2016, according to Bloomberg.

But the speculation can be put to rest now that the invitations with a space theme and the heading “Far Out” have been send for the Apple keynote on Sept. 7, 2022.

It appears the event will be broadcast online and happen in-person at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, similar to what the brand did with the Worldwide Developers Conference in early June 2022.

Now, as for what you can expect during the event, there is slated to be plenty to make it worthy of your time. Not only will the company announced the reported iPhone 14 lineup, but it’s also predicted that there will be three new Apple Watches, AirPods Pro 2, iOS 16, tvOS 16, watchOS 9, and potentially a Mixed Reality Headset that Apple has teased, according to 9to5Mac. New Macs, iPads, and its new operating systems could be revealed later in 2022.

When it comes to the headliner, the iPhone 14 is expected to look similar to its predecessor, but there’s plenty to be excited about. From new colors to a better camera and longer battery life, a new iPhone might quickly find its way onto the shopping wish list.

According to Bloomberg, some Apple store employees have been told to prepare for a “major new product release on Sept. 16,” which means you could have the iPhone even earlier than last year, when it dropped on Sept. 24. Marc Gurman, Bloomberg’s tech reporter, also shed some light on why the company may be pushing up its timeline for 2022, and it has to do with money. In order to match the impeccable growth Apple saw in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company could be moving up the iPhone to get another week of iPhone 14 sales to help push its 2022 growth past the current projected $89 billion. (According to Gurman, that number was $83 billion in 2021.)

No matter the reasoning, though, the fact remains that Apple will bring all those good-good iPhone announcements (and more) earlier than in recent history, and you can watch it all go down on Wednesday, Sept. 7.