This Rumored AirPods Pro 2 Feature Makes Finding Lost Headphones So Much Easier

You’ve waited long enough for this. Rumors are circulating that Apple will be releasing its second-generation AirPods Pro this fall. Plus, an iPhone 14 is in the works, too. The OG AirPods Pro were released nearly three years ago, and it’s time for a refresh. While the AirPods Pro are a great pair of earbuds, a newer model has been generating buzz. It’s not clear when the rumored new AirPods might drop, but reports indicate they’ll come before the end of 2022. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the reported new AirPods Pro, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Apple currently has three AirPods models — the latest third-gen AirPods released in Oct. 2021, the second-gen AirPods that dropped in March 2019, and the AirPods Pro from Oct. 2019. The first-gen AirPods that were introduced in December 2016 were discontinued in March 2019, when the second-gen AirPods came out.

There is a chance that the AirPods Pro could be discontinued when the newer model launches. According to MacRumors, the demand for AirPods 3 wasn’t as high as the AirPods 2 when they debuted, along with the news of a discontinued AirPods 1. So, discontinuing the AirPods Pro might be a strategy to up the hype.

Are they worth the hype? Here is everything you need to know about the reported AirPods Pro 2’s release date, price, battery life, and rumored new features.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Release Date

The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch around September to November 2022, according to 9to5Mac. The first generation of AirPods Pro launched around the same time three years ago, on Oct. 28, 2019.

Price

The AirPods Pro currently cost $249 and are considered mid-range compared to other wireless earbuds on the market. In comparison, Beats Fit Pro retail for $179.99, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro for $229.99, Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds for $279, and Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay EX are $399.99.

Rumors say that Apple may raise the price of AirPods Pro 2 by $25 or $50 if there are major upgrades, according to Tom’s Guide.

Battery Life

There’s no definitive verdict on whether the AirPods Pro 2 will have longer battery life. But MacRumors reported it would be “reasonable to expect improvements” after three years since the OG AirPods Pro launched with 24 hours of charge with the case and four and a half hours of listening time with a single charge.

Colors

One can dream about a pair of rose gold AirPods, but it’s unlikely that Apple will steer away from its classic white, which hasn’t changed since the first generation of AirPods in 2016.

Sound

Improvements to sound should be a key feature for the new AirPods Pro. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities told MacRumors a new H2 chip could replace the H1 chip in the AirPods Pro for better sound quality, noise cancellation, pairing speed, Siri, and more.

Design

Bloomberg’s technology reporter Mark Gurman reported back in October 2020 that Apple is removing the stems of the AirPods to make them more compact. He wrote, “a design in testing has a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s ear,” comparing it to designs like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, Amazon’s Echo Buds, and Google’s Pixel Buds. However, more recent reports from MacRumors suggest that the iconic AirPods’ stems might not be removed after all. It was reported that “the second-generation AirPods Pro will not have any significant outward-facing design changes.”

Despite no significant earbud design changes, a small addition to the case could make finding your AirPods 2 a whole lot easier. MacRumors shared images that show tiny speaker holes which will play a sound when you use the Find My app to track your AirPods 2. Find My already allows you to see the location of your AirPods and play a sound that gradually gets louder. But new speaker holes could make hearing the sound easier.

With all these new rumored features, get excited about Apple’s end-of-year launch event — and maybe a pair of new AirPods.