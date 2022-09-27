Elite Daily Newsletter: September 26, 2022
Why the flirty vibes are strong this week, Khloé Kardashian's rumored new BF, and more.
Why Flirty Vibes Will Be Abundant This Week
With Virgo season officially behind us, this week’s horoscope is all about embracing Libra’s social butterfly ethos without the woes of Mercury retrograde, which, bless, wraps up this weekend. Leave that detail-oriented and analytical energy behind, seek out new relationships, and don’t be afraid to get your flirt on. READ MORE
This Fall Denim Trend Ended My 10-Year Relationship With Skinny Jeans
The great side part comeback has already begun, so for my fellow millennials who dug in their heels and kept their swoopy hairstyles intact following the great TikTok Cheugy Wars of 2021, congratulations, you’ve won. *Siri, play “Vindicated” by Dashboard Confessional.* But on the skinny jeans front, TikTok’s beauty editor Amber Rambharose is here to tell you that collectively, Gen Z was 100% correct. Wide-leg denim is good, actually. READ MORE
Here’s Why Twitter Thinks Khloé And Michele From 365 Days Are Dating
After her summer fling with “an unnamed private equity investor” fizzled out in August, it appears that Khloé might have found herself a cuffing season boo while bopping around Milan for fashion week. At the Dolce & Gabbana show, Kardashian was seated next to Michele Morrone (aka Massimo Torricelli from Netflix’s so-bad-it’s-good 365 Days), and they were spotted several times after the fact looking very couple-y. Here’s hoping he sticks around long enough for a cameo on The Kardashians S3, or better yet, Netflix orders a Vespa-filled rom-com based on their whirlwind fashion week romance. READ MORE
13 Heat-Free Styling Hacks From TikTok That Are Basically Hair Therapy
By now, you’ve probably seen those heat-free curling rods all over your FYP, which, if you’re like me, immediately prompted an “IDK, seems fake” reaction. But! They actually work, and especially since hair can get dried out in the summer, your strands might appreciate a little detox from heat styling. READ MORE