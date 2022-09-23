I have a confession to make: I love using hot tools to style my hair. It’s fast, it’s easy, and flat irons, curling wands, and blowdryers deliver impressive results in a short amount of time. It’s no wonder that hot tools are most people’s hairstyling go-to method of choice, but, at the end of the day, the convenience probably isn’t worth the damage. Over time, heat styling can really wreck your hair, which is why I’m always on the hunt for heat-free styling hacks that actually work.

While using your favorite flat iron or curling wand is the most popular way to achieve full, bouncy hair too many passes with the straightener can have majorly negative consequences. Applying heat and tension to your hair actually weakens the keratin in your hair and impairs its ability to retain moisture resulting in breakage and, of course, those dreaded (and seemingly inescapable) split ends. Thankfully, sleek and straight ‘dos and even bouncy ringlets are achievable without unnecessarily high temps.

TikTok, or more specifically HairTok, is filled with clever tips and tricks for getting fresh from the salon styles without harmful heat damage. From satin hair rods you can sleep in to heat protectant sprays that really work, these simple pointers will give you HairTok-worthy hair without any singeing. Scroll on for all the heat-free styling tools, sprays, and accessories that TikTok swears by — all for under $30.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Wear A Curling Rod Headband To Bed Heatless Curling Rod Headband Amazon $12 See on Amazon Bombshell, beachy waves typically require a curling wand to create, but this heat-free alternative method is so easy you can do it in your sleep, literally. The way it works is simple: Place the curling rod over the top of your head like a headband, and secure it with a mini claw clip. Then, grab a one-inch section of hair and wrap it around the rod. (Towel-dried or damp hair works best for this.) Once each piece of hair is secured, let hair dry while wrapped around the rod. For a more in-depth how-to, check out @gabrielaxperez’s video on how to sleep your way to beachy waves, no heat required.

Ribbon-Wrap Overnight Ponytails Double Face Satin Ribbon Berwick Offray $3 See on Amazon Overnight hacks work well for creating curls and waves (I’m looking at you, sock curls), but it can be much tougher to sleep your way to smooth, straight hair. Thanks to @sarasaadia, I found an overnight hair-straightening hack that really does work. First, slick your hair back into a low ponytail. Then, knot a ribbon around the base of your ponytail and wrap the ribbon all the way down to the very end of your hair, securing it at the tip of your ponytail with a hair tie. While this technique won’t completely straighten your hair, it will create a sleeker style overnight.

Twist Hair Up For A Heatless Blowout Duck Bill Clips (Set of 24) Bantoye $8 See on Amazon Nothing beats a fresh blowout from the salon except for maybe waking up with one. These secure clips make that possible. Taking a note from @audreyvictora_’s heatless blowout video, start by placing towel-dried hair in a high ponytail. Section off a few one to two-inch sections, roll them up into small buns and wear overnight. In the morning, remove the clips for beautiful, bouncy blowout results without any heat.

Fight Frizz With Silk Scrunchies Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies (Set of 3) Amazon $18 See on Amazon Another way to keep heat off of your hair is to extend the time between styling sessions. In order to get the most bang out of your blowout, try twisting your hair into a bun and securing it with a silk scrunchie before bed. TikTok user @brubinich demonstrates how simple and effective this method is and her results are stunning. Silk scrunchies work because silk limits friction — aka frizz — between strands. With over 1,300 5-star ratings, this pack of three silk scrunchies holds hair without tugging.

Add Texture With Heat-Free Crimpers 30-Piece Heatless Hair Curler Set Amazon $14 See on Amazon The internet is filled with tutorials on how to get heatless curls, but these colorful strips help you achieve a retro crimped style. Yes, they look a bit intimidating, but I promise they are incredibly easy to use. In fact, one five-star reviewer said she was able to apply a whole set in less than 30 minutes. If the countless TikTok videos can’t convince you (@sariasaadio’s video is my favorite), then take my word for it. I tried these viral crimpers myself and could not believe the results.

Swap Your Diffuser For A T-Shirt Beautify Beauties Hair Spray Bottle Amazon $16 $8 See on Amazon I have said it before and I will say it again: you do not need a bunch of fancy tools to achieve fabulous heat-free hair. In fact, you can use stuff laying around your home, including old T-shirts in a method popularized by TikTok user @mypawfectfamily. The first step is to take an old T-shirt and roll it into a log shape. Then, connect each end with a scrunchie. After it is attached, it should form a circle. Place the circle on top of your head, and wrap one-inch sections of hair around it. You can use dry or damp strands, but damp hair will create the most definition. To keep your hair damp while you work, use a spray bottle like this highly-rated one from Amazon.

Extend Your Style With Dry Shampoo Garnier Fructis Invisible Dry Shampoo Amazon $10 See on Amazon Another way to prolong time between washes and heat styling is to spritz your hair with dry shampoo. Dry shampoo helps absorb excess oil around the root, so your hair looks fresh even if you have been rocking the same style for a few days. This Garnier Fructis dry shampoo uses rice starch to soak up grease and has a beachy scent. Make sure to hold the bottle at least six inches away from your scalp when spraying to avoid white stripes across your hair and check out this video from @lindsaymariecolor on TikTok that demonstrates how to blend in the powder without disturbing your ‘do.

Style Your Hair With A Head Scarf Sleeping Wrap Satin Headscarf Corciova $15 $9 See on Amazon Sometimes no matter what you try, your hair does not cooperate. When all else fails, try tying your hair up in a silk head scarf. A printed pattern offers a stylish touch to your outfit while disguising any oil or frizz that you don’t want out and about. Not sure how to tie it correctly? @karenbritchick can show you how.

Define Curls With A Dual-Sided Brush HeatFreeHair Dual-Sided Hair Brush HeatFreeHair $25 See on Amazon Calling all curly girls! Next wash day, try incorporating a dual-sided brush into your hair routine. The heavily bristled side breaks down knots without harming delicate strands while the less populated side defines and shapes. @Hermela_solomon puts mousse directly on the brush and the result is frizz-free, shapely ringlets without the help of a diffuser or iron.

Use Hair Oil For Second Day Shine Verb Ghost Oil Amazon $20 See on Amazon Applying hair oil to second-day hair can seem counterintuitive, but using oil instead of heat really does work. Nourishing oils not only help hydrate your hair, but they also increase shine, especially for curls. This hair oil from Verb promises to add shine without weighing down your hair. One of the over 4,000 five-star reviewers swears by this oil for her curls. “It eliminates that crunchy feeling and tames any frizz,” she says. Pro tip: Spray dry shampoo onto your roots for an extra fresh ‘do and, for an easy second-day refresh, check out @brookethestylust’s video.

Boost Volume With Rollers Self Grip Hair Rollers Set Amazon $14 See on Amazon Rollers are a major must-have in a heat-free styling routine because of their versatility. They can be used to increase the longevity of your curls or to add some bounce to the ends of an otherwise straight hairstyle. (@elissakincade details exactly how to apply the rollers for a bouncy blowout look in this TikTok video.) To add some extra body without heat damage, section off the top layer of your hair, and let these pieces air dry. I love this particular set of rollers for their multiple sizes, clips, teasing comb, and affordable price point.

Sleep On Silk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase ZIMASilk $24 See on Amazon If you want smooth hair without having to pull out your straightener, it’s important to care for your hair in the right way. Sleeping on pillowcases made from cotton or linen can friction on the hair while you sleep which in turn creates unwanted fuzz. Silk on the other hand is smoother and using a silk pillowcase is a great way to preserve your hairstyle. For more benefits of sleeping on a silk pillowcase, check out @joannaleachen’s video.