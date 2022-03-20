Dry shampoo can help to refresh your strands in between washes, and the best dry shampoos for oily hair feature powerhouse ingredients to absorb excess oil that’s hanging out at your roots, such as starches, silica, or clays. The best picks will also come in your preferred format for easy application — choose from an easy-to-use aerosol spray, ultra-absorbent loose powder, or even a wet dry shampoo. Also consider if there’s a scent (or unscented formulation) that you’ll love.

Dry shampoos most commonly come in aerosol spray or loose powder forms, so consider which type is better for your hair and hair-care routine in general. Dry shampoo in an aerosol spray form is super popular and easy to use — spray it directly on your roots, let it sit, then massage it in or brush it through. Some picks even have additional hair-benefiting ingredients like argan oil for nourishment or charcoal to detoxify. However, the vast majority of aerosol spray dry shampoos contain alcohol which can be drying, so if this is an ingredient you’re trying to avoid, consider an alcohol-free dry shampoo powder instead. Non-aerosol dry shampoo that comes in powder form is a bit less common and can be slightly messier to work with. That aside, those with extra oily hair may find that powder dry shampoos are better at combating grease — a major plus. Finally, wet dry shampoos use a wet formula with cleansing ingredients suspended in it, which remain after the moisture evaporates from your strands and may not be as likely to leave a powdery residue.

These dry shampoos are touted by oily-haired individuals as the best of the best products, giving that fresh-washed look in a matter of seconds.

1. A Writer-Approved Dry Shampoo Spray

As someone with oily hair, I have honestly tried so many different dry shampoos to find one that works well and doesn’t leave behind a white residue on my dark blonde strands. For me, this dry shampoo from Living proof can’t be beat — it is excellent at soaking up oil, taking my second-day hair (or third-day hair) and making it look newly washed. And the scent is so fresh… I adore it! In addition, Amazon reviewers rave about this pick — it has a solid 4.5-star rating overall, after 5,900-plus reviews on the site.

This pick comes in an easy-to-use aerosol spray can; apply it onto oily sections, wait 30 seconds, then rub it in or brush it (I found brushing works best). This pick contains silica and starches to absorb oil, and fragrance to mask any unwanted odors. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, though it does contain alcohol.

If you prefer a milder fragrance, check out Living proof’s Advanced Clean version of this dry shampoo — Elite Daily editor Kori Perten prefers it, explaining, “It tones down the scent of the original formula, so it's pleasant but not overpowering, and it leaves pretty much zero residue. As someone with fine hair that's prone to oiliness, this is truly a holy grail product.”

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This stuff is so worth the price. I have very oily hair and this stuff is the only dry shampoo I have tried that actually leaves my hair not only looking but FEELING cleaner. Other products I would have to cake on, this stuff gets the job DONE. I love it!”

2. A Fan-Favorite 3-Pack Of Dry Shampoo For Around $5 Per Bottle

Despite having an ultra-low price tag — each can is just about $5! — this dry shampoo from Dove is still super effective at minimizing oil on the scalp and hair, since it contains ingredients like starch and silica. But don’t just take my word for it; Amazon reviewers are all in on this pick, too, giving it a solid 4.4-star rating overall, after 17,000-plus reviews, with tons of commenters specifically mentioning that it adds volume to their hair as well. The dry shampoo comes in an easy-to-use aerosol spray can; hold it about 8 to 12 inches from your head, and spray it directly onto your roots in short bursts. A few minutes later, brush through your hair, and you’re good to go. Reviewers describe the scent of this fragranced pick as “fresh” and “clean,” with one even writing, “My fiancé always compliments how good I smell when I have this in my hair.”

Note that this product does contain alcohol, so steer clear if you’re avoiding this ingredient.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is the best dry shampoo on the market in my opinion!! I have tried LOTS of different brands...some of them quite expensive, and this one is by far the best!! [...] my favorite thing about this one in particular is the volume it gives me!!! I have very fine, limp hair. I also have a VERY oily scalp! So, before this, I had to wash my hair every single day! The oil in my roots would weight my very fine hair down. This takes care of that!! After using it my hair is full of volume and the volume stays for several hours.”

3. A Highly Rated Dry Shampoo Powder With A Light Lavender Scent

If you’d prefer an alcohol-free powder form of dry shampoo, this volumizing one is wildly popular on Amazon — it boasts a solid 4.3-star rating overall, after more than 8,000 reviews — with multiple reviewers indicating that it does wonders for oily hair. Rice starch and silica are the key ingredients that go to work controlling grease, while lavender essential oil leaves your locks smelling simply amazing.

While some powder formulations can be messy to work with, this pick actually comes in a bottle with a twist cap top that regulates the amount that comes out. To apply this pick, lightly tap the bottle to disperse the powder onto your roots. Rub it in using your fingers or even a makeup brush. Let it sit on your hair for a few minutes, and keep massaging it in until it’s no longer visible.

This pick leaves out parabens, sulfates, alcohol, silicone, phthalates, and artificial dyes and fragrances. It’s vegan and cruelty-free. While this 1-ounce bottle may seem small, Amazon reviewers confirm that it actually lasts a long time, though a 2-ounce size is also available (and is cheaper per ounce).

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “My hair gets oily within a day of washing it. Using this, I've been able to stretch it up the 3-4 days between showers! My hair is light brown/dark blonde, and this absorbs once you tousle it (no "freshly powdered" look), and gives my fine hair some volume. It lasts a long time and doesn't take up much counter/cupboard space. It's made of all natural ingredients (rice powder base?), which my hair stylist said is what she recommends in a dry shampoo. Plus, I really liked the scent. I think they used lavender essential oil, which makes it refreshing and gentle, not cloying or overpowering.”

4. A Dry Shampoo Spray That Controls Oil For Up To 48 Hours

If you find yourself constantly reapplying dry shampoo to combat oil, give this dry shampoo from Klorane a try. It contains special ingredient nettle, which, according to the brand, absorbs and reduces excess grease while helping to regulate oil production for up to 48 hours — a major game changer! In addition to the nettle, corn and rice starch also work overtime to absorb the oil from your scalp. And while the ingredient list does include alcohol, it doesn’t include parabens, sulfates, preservatives, or silicone.

To use this dry shampoo, shake up the can, spray it onto your roots from about 10 inches away, and let it sit for 2 minutes. Then, brush through your hair. Since the starches are ultra-fine, you shouldn’t have to worry about any white residue remaining on your locks — though a tinted version for dark hair is also available if you’d prefer it. But whether you opt for the tinted or untinted version, the dry shampoo comes in your choice of a full-size and travel size bottle. The untinted Klorane also comes in a two-pack if you’re ready to stock up.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love this stuff. I have excessively oily hair, and I almost always have to wash it daily, or it is slicked back with oil. I have been testing many different brands over the course of my life, and landed on this as the best. No white cast once rubbed in, no heavy feeling, and you don't look like you have dry shampoo in.”

5. A Dry Shampoo Spray Designed Especially For Dark Hair

Designed specifically for darker hair colors, this dry shampoo spray from Moroccanoil has ultra-fine rice starches that absorb oil without leaving behind any white residue since they designed to break down immediately after being massaged into the scalp! And the best part? Amazon reviewers confirm this pick actually works exactly as described, giving it a solid 4.6-star rating overall on the site, after 4,800-plus reviews. Many commenters also note that it smells amazing. And in addition to its oil-controlling abilities, this dry shampoo helps to nourish the hair, since it’s infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil — but don’t worry, it’s not greasy in the slightest.

Moroccanoil makes a version of this dry shampoo for light hair colors, too. However, this pick contains alcohol and fragrance.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I have dark, wavy hair that gets oily throughout the day. With little ones it’s hard to wash it every day. This is my saving grace! Highly recommend this product. A little bit goes a long way.”

6. A Fragrance-Free Dry Shampoo Powder

If you’re looking to avoid scents both natural and artificial, this powder dry shampoo from Lulu Organics is totally fragrance-free. It also leaves out a variety of other ingredients like talc, gluten, and parabens, too. Plus, it’s totally vegan. Instead, it uses corn starch, white clay, and baking soda to absorb grease and leave your hair looking fresh and clean. This pick is suitable for all hair types and colors, and is designed not to leave behind any residue on your hair as long as you massage it in well.

To use, pour a dime-sized amount of the powder in your hands and rub them together. Massage the product through your roots and repeat if necessary, then enjoy that fresh hair feeling! Should you feel like trying out a scented pick, though, Lulu Organics also sells a variety of fragranced options, including a Rose Musk and Jasmine.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This stuff is GREAT. Does exactly what you need it to, and I believe, lasts longer than aerosol formulas.[...] Unscented is truly undetectable to the nose.”

7. A Dry Shampoo Spray With Detoxifying Charcoal

This dry shampoo from OGX is packed with powerhouse ingredients for oily-haired individuals. Kaolin clay is excellent at absorbing oil, while detoxifying charcoal exfoliates and cleanses to promote a refreshed scalp. The sulfate-free aerosol spray is simple to use; shake it well, spray it onto your hair or scalp from 8 to 12 inches away, and massage it through your strands. Repeat as necessary. Amazon reviewers describe this pick as having a clean scent that’s totally fresh — and they give this pick a 4.5-star rating overall, after 4,500-plus reviews. However, do know that the ingredient list also contains alcohol.

If you want to round out your hair-care routine with other products that are designed especially for oily hair, OGX sells a coordinating shampoo and conditioner.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This stuff is AMAZING!!! I have tried so many different dry shampoos because my scalp is oily. This gives my hair volume, smells good and absorbs any oil I may have on my scalp. I will be buying again!”

8. A Unique Dry Shampoo Mist That’s Editor-Approved

With its unique micellar formulation, this dry shampoo mist from R+Co is unlike any other products on this list — and editor Kori Perten enjoys using it on those days that she needs a little boost in her hair-care routine: "When I want my hair to last longer between washes, I sometimes supplement my more traditional dry shampoo with this dry shampoo mist. It goes on wet but dries quickly, and while there's powder mixed into the spray, my hair never feels powdery or gritty after application.” Perten adds that because her hair tends to be oily, the mist isn’t powerful enough to serve as her only dry shampoo — “but,” she explains, “It can remove some light greasiness, does a great job making my scalp feel clean, and the wet formula sort of combats my morning bedhead.”

In addition to its oil-controlling ingredients, this vegan pick contains glycerin and castor oil to provide just a bit of extra moisture and shine to your strands, plus silica for cleansing and strengthening. It’s scented, too, but Perten assures me that the fragrance isn’t overpowering. The dry shampoo is paraben-, sulfate-, mineral oil-, cruelty-, and gluten-free, though it does contain alcohol.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Works so much better than chalky dry shampoo. Refreshes my roots and allows me to go a couple days longer without washing it. My hair is so much healthier because this product removes the smell of unwashed hair and the oily texture. Huge fan.”