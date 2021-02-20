Whether you have a sensitive scalp or just prefer unscented products, there are plenty of reasons why you might be looking for a fragrance-free dry shampoo. They're admittedly kind of hard to find, especially at the drugstore, but they do exist — finding one just requires a bit of digging. To make things really easy for you, the three best unscented dry shampoos have been rounded up below. Beyond being fragrance-free, they're great for all hair types, and they won't leave behind a chalky residue as long as they're properly applied.

To get some tips on said proper dry shampoo application, Elite Daily reached out to Matt Rez, a celebrity hair colorist and Redken brand ambassador. Rez advises first shaking the can well, holding the spray about 10 inches from your hair, and then spraying the product just onto your roots. Wait a few minutes for it to settle in, then gently massage the dry shampoo into your scalp. Finally, brush it through to distribute the product throughout the rest of your hair. "Use less and build up," he adds. "You can always spray more!"

With those tips in mind, scroll on to shop three of the best fragrance-free dry shampoos, all for $25 or less on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Unscented Dry Shampoo Act+Acre Plant Based Dry Shampoo $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin or prefer not to use hair care products that come in aerosol bottles, pick up this Act+Acre dry shampoo. Made with just six ingredients, and made without fragrance, alcohol, parabens, and talc, it's a great choice for both dark and light hair, and it won't weigh your hair down or cause it to feel dry. Bonus points for being Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty free!

2. Runner Up No nothing Very Sensitive Dry Shampoo $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This is another great option for people with sensitive scalps, as it's free of fragrance, parabens, dyes, and other common irritants — but this is a better choice if you do prefer an aerosol bottle. It's a fine, lightweight spray that's totally colorless, and it uses rice starch to soak up excess oil and promote volume. The big, 5-ounce bottle should last you a while, too.