Taking care of breakage and split ends entails a multi-pronged approach, but one of the most important things you can do is make sure you're using the right products for your hair. To find out more about the best split end treatments, Elite Daily spoke with several top hair stylists to get their their product recommendations and lifestyle tips. Keep reading for their expert advice.

What are the best products to repair split ends?

Treating split ends starts in the shower. If you have hair that’s susceptible to damage, look for nourishing and strengthening shampoos and conditioners, suggests Jamie Wiley.

Apply a thermal protectant to create a barrier between your hair and the heat from your blow dryer, straightener, or curling iron, says celebrity hair stylist Joseph Maine.

Celebrity stylist Sunnie Brook says it’s smart to incorporate a hair mask into your routine. You can use these in place of conditioner, weekly or more regularly.

Salon owner Savannah St. Jean says your choice of brush really matters. Choose one that's gentle on wet hair when it’s at its most fragile.

How else can you treat and prevent split ends?

Global education manager Alicia Bailey suggests getting a trim every six to eight weeks (or every eight to 12 weeks for curly-haired clients). Maine agrees, and says “Regular haircuts are a must.” At the minimum, Maine advises a "dusting" once a season.

Gently blot as much water out of your hair with your towel before applying any products. That's “key for maximizing the effectiveness of your products and ensuring your split ends are kept at bay,” Brook says.

To learn more about the best treatments for split ends, scroll on.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

2. Best Hair Mask BIOLAGE Advanced Fiberstrong Deep Treatment $15 | Amazon See On Amazon "My favorite mask for fragile, damaged hair is Biolage FiberStrong Deep Treatment, which has the key ingredient of bamboo in it (known for its resilience)," says Brook, who explains that this creamy, nourishing mask can help prevent future split ends by boosting your hair's strength. Use it about once a week (or more often if your hair is really damaged), in place of conditioner after shampooing.

3. Best Heat Protectant Design Essentials Agave & Lavender Moisturizing Blow Dry & Styling Primer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon "I love the Design Essentials Agave & Lavender Blow-Dry & Silk Press Collection because it provides intense moisture and thermal protection," says Bailey, who recommends this blow dry spray in particular. She says it has a patented formula that can help temporarily mend split ends, and also notes that it provides superior heat protection, which, of course, is key to preventing more split ends and damage in the future.

4. Best Treatment Cream COLOR WOW Dream Cocktail Leave-In Treatment $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Maine says that if your hair is experiencing significant splitting or breakage, use this Color Wow Kale Cocktail. The star ingredient in here is sea kale, which may be able to help repair damaged sulfur bonds in our hair, and it also contains lots of other strengthening ingredients, like B vitamins and amino acids. According to the brand, it can help reduce breakage and splitting after a single use — and according to its 1900+ five-star Amazon ratings, it really lives up to its claims.