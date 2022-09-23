If you’ve ever dreamed of traveling to Iceland to see the Northern Lights and stunning glaciers, check out this once-in-a-lifetime gig. Siggi’s, the brand known for its skyr yogurt made using ingredients locally sourced in Iceland, is sending someone to Iceland for a new campaign that’ll stoke your wanderlust. In the wake of the country’s new four-day work week, Siggi’s is hiring a freelancer to document their stay among the serene landscapes and get in on the free-spirited way of life in Scandinavia. In short, you could get paid up to $50,000 to work one day less in Iceland and adopt a simpler lifestyle as the first-ever “Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr.” If this sounds right up your ally, here’s how to apply for Siggi’s “less sets you free” job and cast your name into the running for this dream gig.

In an effort to share the country’s simpler way of life with an international audience, Siggi’s Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr will be responsible for a variety of tasks, like documenting their new Siggi-inspired back-to-basics way of life and the amazing sights they will get to witness on their journey in Iceland. They’ll have the opportunity to explore spectacular waterfalls and hiking trails to photograph for Siggi's social channels, as well as to share their best tips for embracing a simpler lifestyle. Foodies will also want to get in on the action, as the Chief Simplicity Offi-sky will also get to suggest potential new flavors to add to the Siggi’s line after dining in traditional local restaurants and gaining inspiration. As the icing on the cake, the selected winner will get paid $50,000 for their work commissioned by Siggi’s.

To apply for the gig, read through the job posting and fill out the application form at this link. You’ll need to provide your basic information, answer a few personality questions, share your photography and writing experience, and, most importantly, make the case for why you are the best fit to be Siggi’s first Chief Simplicity Offi-sky. Before you submit your application for the role, make sure you have a valid passport ready to go, writing and photography skills to show off, and a wanderlust-fueled desire to simplify your life.

If Siggi’s selects you as the best candidate for the job, your start date will fall within the Northern Lights season, so you can capture as much magical content as possible and chase the lights for real. This typically falls from October to April, so the brand expects to fill the role by January 2023. Once you arrive in Iceland, you will work as an independent freelancer and choose your accomodations like lodging and food based on Siggi’s insider recommendations and connections. You will also sign a contract that outlines the job’s deliverables and expectations before you get started capturing written and visual content.

A minimalistic approach to living is actually sparking interest around the world. In recent years, there’s been a culture shift towards embracing slow living away from screens and a newfound appreciation for living deep in nature. If that lifestyle sounds like your speed, Iceland is the perfect place to embrace it, since it’s currently ranked as one of the top five happiest countries in the world for its high living standards and magnificent natural landscape. While you can still experience the country’s cultural energy in the capital city of Reykjavik, venturing into the panoramic countryside will give you a real taste of nature-centric Icelandic life. From climbing valcanoes, witnessing hot springs and lava fields, and standing below massive glaciers, there’s so many miracles to discover.

Iceland is one of the most picturesque settings in the world and is bursting with unique flora and fauna you’ve never seen before, which is why it’ll be a breeze collecting epic photos and videos of the scenery for Siggi’s socials. In a place like this, you have no choice to stop and smell the roses (or wild dandelions to be more geographically accurate).