Khloé Kardashian may have found a new man, and the internet is going wild. During Milan Fashion Week, Kardashian was seen getting pretty close to a certain Netflix heartthrob. At the Dolce & Gabbana show, Kardashian was spotted quite a few times with Italian actor Michele Morrone, aka Massimo Torricelli from 365 Days. So are Kardashian and Morrone dating? Twitter seems to think so.

On Sept 24. Kardashian sat next to Morrone at the D&G runway show. While that could have just been a coincidence, it seemed like they hit it off. After the show, the duo were spotted getting cozy backstage quite a few times. Taking to his Instagram story, Morrone posted a photo of them looking veryyy coupley, with his arm wrapped tightly around Kardashian. While they could have just been posing for a (very steamy) photo op, Kardashian and Morrone were also dancing together at the after-party.

Fans seemed to be pretty excited about the potential new couple. “Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed,” one Twitter user tweeted. Another wrote, “I’m shipping Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone so HARD.”

So who is the man that reportedly caught Kardashian’s attention? Besides his role in 365 Days, Morrone has a pretty stacked resume. He has modeled for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, and he released an album, called Dark Room, in 2020. That same year, he launched the clothing line Aurumroma with designer Chiara Pollano. (OK, but even Kris Jenner would be impressed by his entrepreneurship.)

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

With so many projects, Morrone revealed in a June interview with People that he didn’t have time to date. “Oh, right now I’m absolutely single,” he told the outlet. “It’s not because I want to be single, but I have no time. I’m focusing so much on my career, my kids. And I probably haven’t found the right person yet.” TBH, I could see Kardashian changing his mind.

If the pair really is dating, this would be Kardashian’s second reported relationship following her very public split from Tristan Thompson in June 2021. In July, a source told Us Weekly that Kardashian “moved on and is happy in her new relationship” with an unnamed private equity investor. However, a month later on Aug. 5, the two reportedly called it quits after “slowly [fizzling] out over the last few weeks,” per E!.

IDK about you, but I’m majorly shipping these two.