All The Ways Meghan Markle’s Funeral Outfit Paid Tribute To The Queen

Although there are admittedly fewer headline-grabbing fashion moments at a royal funeral than a wedding, we were still able to see the touching — and stylish — ways that the attendees honored the late queen. Meghan Markle donned a beautifully simple cape dress and minimal jewelry in order to highlight the earrings that Queen Elizabeth gifted her for her wedding in 2018. READ MORE

Royals Roundup 🇬🇧

An Aura Reader Analyzed Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian’s Relationship

Serena Williams is the GOAT-iest GOAT who ever GOATed. (Can you tell I’ve had too much coffee today?) With her professional tennis career behind her, she is shifting her focus to the family she’s built with Reddit co-founder (and No. 1 fan) Alexis Ohanian. Since these two seem like actual soulmates, we asked an aura reader to tell us what’s going on. READ MORE

Nicola Peltz’s Style Evolution, From Quirky To Sultry

I mean, if Posh Spice is your MIL, that has to have an effect on your fashion sense, right? Over the years, Nicola Peltz has shown a preference for sheer outfits with plunging necklines and short hemlines. Her late teens and early 20s were defined by some major fashion risk-taking and her ’fits only got bolder — albeit in a new direction — upon meeting, and eventually marrying, Brooklyn Beckham. READ MORE

Lea Michele Addresses Illiteracy Rumors (Again)

Ah, my favorite of the celebrity rumors: that Lea Michele can’t read. Although she has tried in vain (at least IMO anyway) to dispel these whisperings in a variety of ways, nothing has made me laugh harder than her latest attempt. She recently joined TikTok and used a viral sound to join in on the fun, once and for all. READ MORE

