Nicola Peltz's Style Evolution Accelerated When She Met Brooklyn Beckham

Before Nicola Peltz-Beckham, one half of 2022’s biggest 20-something married couple, there was Nicola Peltz, actor, heiress, and model. Ever since Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham began their courtship back in October 2019, their twinning fashion has garnered a lot of attention, but Peltz’s style evolution started almost a decade before she said her vows. Although her acting career began in 2006 with a role in Deck the Halls, Peltz became a red carpet staple at fashion shows, industry events, and movie premiers in 2013, when she was 18 years old. Right away, the Bates Motel actor established herself as someone with eclectic taste.

Peltz’s style evolution moved quickly from quirky to sultry. Over the years, the actor showed a preference for showing off in sheer ‘fits with plunging necklines and short hemlines. Her late teens and early 20s were defined by some major fashion risk-taking and her ‘fits only got bolder – albeit in a new direction — upon meeting, and eventually marrying, Brooklyn Beckham.

Now that she’s happily hitched to the son of Posh Spice, Peltz’s style has changed in some notable ways. Her clothes have gotten both more dramatic, but also somewhat more subdued, making for a streamlined and sophisticated vibe. While her current style is more about daring silhouettes and vibrant colors than edgy, sheer ensembles, Peltz’s penchant for standing out in a crowd remains the same.

May 2013: Mixed Prints Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From the jump, Peltz has been unafraid to take fashion risks. Her patchwork, criss-cross top and pine-print skirt are a wild combination that mostly works. I wouldn’t call this ‘fit cohesive, but its definitely a sign that Peltz has never feared taking a fashion risk.

June 2014: Pretty In Peplum VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images In June 2014, Peltz wore two dresses for the price of one at the 17th Shanghai International Film FEstival. The peplum detail over the mermaid skirt makes it look like she’s wearing both a mini dress and a flowing gown. High-low hemlines have since fallen out of fashion, but this look also signals Peltz’s love of a sheer skirt moment.

January 2015: The Start Of Something Sheer Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She sure loves sheer. Peltz’s art deco-style skirt actually has tiny little cutouts, giving it a paper snowflake vibe. Pairing the funky skirt with a black bodysuit and tiny clutch, created a look that would still work on a red carpet today.

September 2015: Lots Of Lace Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At a Givenchy runway show during NYFW in Sept. 2015, Peltz looked dazzling in a lacy, textured dress that showed off her curves and also offered coverage. It’s voluminous, playful, and perfectly tailored.

September 2016: Lace, Florals, And Sheer, Oh My. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images This look is all that and a bag of chips. The floral prints fall in airy ruffles and the lacy, corset-style bodice is daring and detailed. Of course, it’s sheer, but it’s the most daring version of sheer styling that Peltz had tried so far.

October 2016: Barely There Florals Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Okay, maybe I’m a sucker for sheer, but the floral appliqué on Peltz’s gown from October 2016 is something out of a dream. The style of the embellishments looks as though Peltz is walking through a cascade of falling flower petals. It’s such a romantic ‘fit.

June 2018: Leather Lover Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images When it comes to fall fashion, there’s a staple everyone loves to wear. I’m talking, of course, about the beloved sweater and mini skirt combo. At an Alexander Wang fashion show in June 2013, Peltz wore a fluffy sweater and tights with silvery, garter designs, proving herself to be a consummate fashion girl.

February 2020: All Black Everything Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images For one of her first public appearances with Beckham, Peltz toned down her penchant for unconventionality and went with a pretty simple look. While Beckham wore a classic suit, Peltz wore a velvet top with puffy sleeves and some trousers. Her love of sheer fabrics, prints, and eccentric looks was all left at home in favor of this twinning moment.

September 2021: Pretty In Pink Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images In 2021, Peltz brought classic glam to the 2021 Met Gala. Her bright pink dress showed her flair for fun with its color, but the cut, train, and gloves all looked very Old Hollywood. It was sophisticated, but still playful, and the dress was designed by none other than Valentino, who happened to design Peltz’s wedding dress.

September 2021: A Jackie O Moment Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The classy looks kept coming from Peltz through 2021. After the Met Gala, Peltz channeled Breakfast at Tiffany’s in her black dress and long gloves. With Beckham at her side, the Bates Motel actor is definitely serving more of a posh, streamlined vibe.

May 2022: Sophisticated Barbiecore Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dating Beckham might have added an air of sophistication to Peltz’s style, but that’s not to say she lost her creative edge. For the 2022 Met Gala, Peltz dressed like the classical muse of pink highlighters. Her flowing, hot pink gown was the definition of luminescence and gave off major Grecian goddess vibes.