Celeb Couples
See these photos of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.

12 Photos Of Serena And Alexis That Prove Love Isn’t Just A Tennis Score

They might be the GOAT of couples pics?

By Hannah Kerns
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Since getting together in 2015, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have shared many, many cute moments together (and almost as many sweet pics). Here’s a look at some of their greatest pics so far... because for this duo, the best is definitely yet to come.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In May 2015, the couple met in Rome when they were both staying at the Cavalieri Hotel. By December 2016, they were engaged after the Reddit co-founder popped the question at the hotel they met. (What did I say about cute moments?!)

Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Tap