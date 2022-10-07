A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 6, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

These 4 Signs Will Be *Deeply* Affected By The Full Moon

What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential, conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially these four zodiac signs. READ MORE

Adam Levine Reportedly "Feels Awful" About The Cheating Rumors

Things are not looking good for Adam Levine — and I don’t even think a romantic “Sunday Morning” serenade could fix this mess (and we know that he needs to be a little more specific the next time he sings "She Will Be Loved"). Adam and Behati might be working through things, but it sounds like they’ve got a ways to go. READ MORE

TRENDING

This Is How Britney Spears' Short Haircut Was Inspired By Khloé Kardashian

Since announcing that she “cut off all [her] hair” in a now-deleted Instagram video, Spears has kept her new ‘do under wraps courtesy of a wide-brimmed hat. So far, the Grammy winner has remained mum on whether she was influenced in the direction of a haircut or a conditioning treatment. READ MORE

10 Iconic Photos Of Queen Elizabeth Wearing The Crown Jewels

Queen Elizabeth II’s reign was legendary. As Queen of England, she was a major player on the world stage and always dressed the part. While her fashion choices will be remembered as iconic, the times when the queen donned the royal family’s crown jewels were some of her most sparkling moments. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF