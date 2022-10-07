Elite Daily Newsletter: October 6, 2022
The zodiac signs most affected by the full moon, Adam Levine feels bad about his cheating scandal, and more.
These 4 Signs Will Be *Deeply* Affected By The Full Moon
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential, conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially these four zodiac signs. READ MORE
Adam Levine Reportedly "Feels Awful" About The Cheating Rumors
Things are not looking good for Adam Levine — and I don’t even think a romantic “Sunday Morning” serenade could fix this mess (and we know that he needs to be a little more specific the next time he sings "She Will Be Loved"). Adam and Behati might be working through things, but it sounds like they’ve got a ways to go. READ MORE
TRENDING
Here's Why The Eyes On McDonald's New Toys Look So Funky 👀
Nicola Peltz Bleached Her Eyebrows For PFW 🤨
Twitter Is Convinced That Pete Davidson Is Going To Date Gisele Bündchen 💀
Kourtney Kardashian Finally Addressed Those Foot Fetish Rumors 👣
This Is How Britney Spears' Short Haircut Was Inspired By Khloé Kardashian
Since announcing that she “cut off all [her] hair” in a now-deleted Instagram video, Spears has kept her new ‘do under wraps courtesy of a wide-brimmed hat. So far, the Grammy winner has remained mum on whether she was influenced in the direction of a haircut or a conditioning treatment. READ MORE
10 Iconic Photos Of Queen Elizabeth Wearing The Crown Jewels
Queen Elizabeth II’s reign was legendary. As Queen of England, she was a major player on the world stage and always dressed the part. While her fashion choices will be remembered as iconic, the times when the queen donned the royal family’s crown jewels were some of her most sparkling moments. READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
Excuse Me, Who Is This British Baking Show Hunk?
You Can Get Custom Podcast Recs From Spotify Based On Your Zodiac Sign
The Most Viral TikTok Beauty Products Of 2022