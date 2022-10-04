Here’s Why The Eyes On McDonald’s New Toys Look So Funky

You may have noticed something different about the toy in your most recent McDonald’s meal — namely, an extra set of eyes on some classic characters. ICYMI, McDonald’s launched its limited-edition Cactus Plant Flea Market box on Oct. 3, which features an exclusive design and four seriously unique toys inspired by your favorite Mickey D’s characters. In true CPFM fashion, the whole collab gives off major trippy vibes, but some fans are confused by the new ~look~ of the figurines that come in what looks like a Happy Meal for adults. So, what’s the deal with the new McDonald’s toys with four eyes in the Cactus Plant Flea Market box? Here’s what you need to know about the figurines’ designer look.

If you were first in line to score the Saweetie Meal and the Mariah Menu back in the day, then you probably plan on snagging a Cactus Plant Flea Market box before it’s too late. McDonald’s stans not up on their streetwear brands might need a little more info on the designer the fast food brand teamed up with. And believe me, once you know more about Cactus Plant Flea Market, the toys with four eyes will make so much sense. Cactus Plant Flea Market was founded by designer Cynthia Lu in 2015, according to Complex, and one of its trademarks is playful imagery (especially smiley faces). According to GQ, Cactus Plant Flea Market has become a streetwear favorite for celebrities like Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi, thanks to its vibrant colors and one-of-a-kind designs.

With the new McDonald’s collab, the brand gives the concept of a Happy Meal a complete makeover — each order is packaged in a totally CPFM-ified box, and comes with your choice of a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, a side of fries, and a drink. The most exciting part of the box is that it comes with one of four toys, like a Happy Meal for adults. You’ll also notice the Cactus Plant Flea Market vibe in every part of its collab with McDonald’s.

Once you pop open your box, you’ll find one of the four designer toys — and maybe have a few questions.

What Toys Come In The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box?

One figurine is a CPFM original in a McDonald’s shirt and hat, called Cactus Buddy, but you’ll probably recognize the other three toys as classic McDonaldland characters: Grimace, Hamburgular, and Birdie, with a twist. If you look closely, each figurine comes with two sets of eyes stacked on top of one another, making four eyes total. At first glance it seems a little creepy, but if you’re familiar with the brand, you know it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

Courtesy of McDonald's

Why Do The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box McDonald's Toys Have 4 Eyes?

Fans of the brand know Lu has incorporated four-eyed smiley faces into many of her CPFM designs over the years, especially within her collabs — in 2019, the identifiable smiley face symbol made its way into a Cactus Plant Flea Market x Union I Like You You’re Different collab. In 2020, a version of four-eyed faces with a cherry and smiley combo were featured all over the brand’s collab with Human Made. So, much like how you’d wear a Gucci belt for the double G’s or a Louis Vuitton purse for the iconic “LV” logo, you’ll want to score some Cactus Plant Flea Market merch for its popular four-eyed imagery.

The distinctive and trippy Cactus Plant Flea Market four-eyed smiley face design is basically the unofficial logo for the designer streetwear brand at this point. Now you can score a piece of the brand for your collection with the new Cactus Plant Flea Market box from McDonald’s — or as I’m still calling it, a Happy Meal for adults. You can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market box in-stores, drive-thru, via delivery, or through the McDonald’s app while supplies last.