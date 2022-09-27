McDonald’s is known for teaming up with A-listers to create seriously buzz-worthy meals (looking at you, Saweetie Meal and Mariah Menu), but the brand’s latest collab is about to be its biggest yet. On Monday, Oct. 3, McDonald’s is rolling out its first-ever collab with the fashion brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. Don’t worry, your local Mickey D’s won’t be replaced with a clothing store, but your order is about to get a total upgrade, because McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market box is basically an adult Happy Meal.

Get ready to snack in style — and feel like a kid again — with the new Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s collab. Not totally sure what streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market is all about? As you can probably tell from the merch and the box, the clothing line is all about being bold (and a little trippy). Cynthia Lu is the designer behind the brand that’a a favorite of big names like Kid Cudi, Kanye, and Timothée Chalamet, according to GQ, and each piece is meant make you feel like scored something that’s one-of-a-kind.

That exclusivity extends to Cactus Plant Flea Market’s partnership with McDonald’s, which was announced on Sept. 27. To start, it puts a new spin on the Happy Meal with an unique box design created by Cactus Plant Flea Market that features reimagined versions of all your favorite McDonald’s characters. Plus, no Happy Meal would be complete without a toy, which is why every box contains one of four collectible figurines: Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie, or Cactus Buddy. Yup, it’ll be just like old times, minus all the fighting with your sibling about who has the better toy.

Cactus Plant Flea Market Box:

Unique collectibles might be the stars of the show, but you can’t have a combo meal without an actual meal. The official name of the offering is the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, but again, it looks a lot like a Happy Meal for adult fans. When ordering the meal, you’ll have your choice of a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, with a side of fries and a drink. It’s basically a super-sized version of the OG Happy Meal.

If you’re itching for a taste of the Happy Meal nostalgia, you’ll want to secure your spot in line ASAP on Oct. 3, because the limited-edition collab is only available while supplies last. You can grab yours up in-store or through the drive-thru, or, if you can’t make it in person, you can also opt to have your Cactus Plant Flea Market box delivered straight to your door when you order through the McDonald’s app. As for what you can expect for pricing, prices are set by individual restaurants and may vary be store, according to McDonald’s.

Cactus Plant Flea Market Merch & Giveaways

Speaking of the McDonald’s app, you can use yours to help score some free Cactus Plant Flea Market merch inspired by the exclusive collection. All you have to do is order your CPFM box via the McDonald’s app, and you’ll be automatically entered for your chance to win exclusive prizes every week like Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s t-shirts, a Grimace Chair, and more. If you’re a MyMcDonald’s Rewards member, you can also enter for free here through 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 30. You must be 16 years or older to enter, and you can enter once per day.

McDonald's

Freebies are nice and all, but you don’t have to be a winner to get your hands on the merch, because the full line of limited edition goodies will be up for grabs on the official Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s website starting Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. ET. Looks like you’re about to be eating and dressing good.