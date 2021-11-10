You can belt out Mariah Carey’s iconic holiday song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” with a side of fries this year. In honor of her love for McDonald’s and the holiday season, the singer is teaming up with the company to celebrate the spirit of the season with 12 days of discounts on your favorite McDonald’s bites. To get in on the festive savings, here’s what to know about McDonald’s Mariah Carey Menu for Christmas 2021.

Starting on Dec. 13, you can score a different menu item for free, every day through Dec. 24. Carey also announced the holiday miracle on Twitter on Nov. 10, writing, “This holiday season at @McDonalds, you’re not getting the Mariah meal... you’re getting a whole menu! Introducing The Mariah Menu.” The singer’s menu includes a free Cheeseburger, a free Big Mac, and more.

To get the deals, you need to make a $1 minimum purchase in the McDonald’s app and add the free item from the deals section to your order. There are a few ways to do this. You can use the app’s Mobile Order & Pay option to pick it up from your selected restaurant. You can also scan the deal in the app at the front counter of a McDonald’s store or kiosk. Finally, you can provide your in-app code when you order through the drive-thru.

Whichever method you use, make sure you always add the deal to your order from the app’s deals section, darling. You can download the McDonald’s app for free from Google Play or the App Store.

In typical fashion, Carey also addressed fans in YouTube video while donning the perfect sparkly red dress. “Yes, darlings, I got my holiday wish this year — my very own menu from one of my absolute faves,” the singer shared.

Free bites on the Mariah Menu throughout December include:

Dec. 13 — Free Big Mac

Dec. 14 — Free McChicken Sandwich

Dec. 15 — Free cinnamon roll

Dec. 16 — Free 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets

Dec. 17 — Free Jr. Cheeseburger

Dec. 18 — Free 3-Piece Pancakes

Dec. 19 — Free McDouble

Dec. 20 — Free McCafé Apple Pie

Dec. 21 — Free Sausage McMuffin

Dec. 22 — Free Double Cheeseburger

Dec. 23 — Free Sausage Biscuit

Dec. 24 — Free 2-Pack Chocolate Chip Cookies

In addition to the festive discounts, Mariah Menu items will come dressed up in style with limited-edition bags and cups that represent the singer’s love for the holidays. Plus, more surprises are coming from McDonald’s and Carey, so keep an eye out for deets from the brand in the coming weeks.‌

McDonald’s is no stranger to offering special discounts during the holidays. In December 2020, the holiday deals were inspired by favorite holiday characters like Buddy the Elf — but this year, all McDonald’s wants for Christmas is the Mariah Menu.‌

When you ring in the season with the holiday icon at McDonald’s, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.