It's officially the most wonderful time of the year at the Golden Arches. Now that we're on the final stretch before welcoming 2021, McDonald's is gifting you with free food and drinks modeled after some of the season's most beloved characters. Whether you're feeling frosty and in the mood for a McFlurry or want to make sure you're keeping up with the four major food groups, you'll want to know how to get McDonald's holiday 2020 daily deals in December.

From Monday, Dec. 14 through Christmas Eve on Thursday, Dec. 24, the company will be sweetening the holidays with daily freebies in the McDonald's app. Following the lead of previous ~celebrity~ meals, like Travis Scott and J Balvin, Mickey D's is now taking on some of the most famous faces of the holiday, like John McClane (yes, McDonald's says Die Hard is a holiday movie), Rudolph, and, of course, Santa!

Before I get into what all the freebies actually are, first make sure you download the McDonald's app on iOS or Android, because it's the only way to score the deals. Also, keep in mind you must have a $1 minimum purchase to score all the deals, except for the final one on Christmas Eve, which is a true freebie:

Dec. 14 — Free Double Cheeseburger (The Griswalds)

Dec. 15 — Free Big Mac (The Abominable Snow Monster)

Dec. 16 — Free Egg McMuffin (The Grinch)

Dec. 17 — Free McDouble (John McClane)

Dec. 18 — Free Medium World Famous Fries (Rudolph)

Dec. 19 — Free 6-Piece McNuggets (Gizmo)

Dec. 20 — Free Hotcakes (Buddy the Elf)

Dec. 21 — Free Any Size Hot or Iced Coffee (Scrooge)

Dec. 22 — Free Any Size McFlurry (Frosty the Snowman)

Dec. 23 — Free Bakery Item (Frank Costanza and the rest of us)

Dec. 24 — Free 2-Pack Chocolate Chip Cookies, no minimim purchase necessary (Santa Claus)

Unfortunately, you won't be able to get the deals delivered to you, as it's only good in the McDonald's app and is pick-up only, but you can choose drive-thru or curbside pick-up through the app. Finally, the freebies can only be redeemed once per day, so no double dipping.

When you go to get your free burger or McFlurry, make sure you follow McDonald's coronavirus rules, as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, which state you should avoid unnecessary errands, use contactless payment and pick-up options when available, wear a face mask, keep your distance, and wash or sanitize your hands after handling packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.