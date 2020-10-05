If you're already missing Travis Scott's order at McDonald's, don't fret. There's a new celebrity meal arriving just in time to spice things up at the Golden Arches. The fast food chain's new J Balvin meal will offer the reggaeton singer's go-to combo on menus for a limited time. If you're wondering what's in J Balvin's McDonald's meal, here are the details.

It seems McDonald's opened up the floodgates in September after it announced the Travis Scott meal as the first offering named after a celeb since 1992's "McJordan." Now that Cactus Jack has left the building, it's time to make way for the J Balvin Meal. It features all of the the singer's favorite menu items at McDonald's: a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry. According to the McDonald's announcement, this is J Balvin's go-to order when he swings by the chain on tour. You can try the limited-edition J Balvin Meal at participating U.S. locations from Monday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Hot tip: If you order your J Balvin Meal using the McDonald's app, you can get the Oreo McFlurry for free. All you'll need to do is select the free McFlurry offer under the deal section in the app. You can also order the meal inside the restaurant, for take-out, or at the drive-thru with the chain's coronavirus safety precautions. If you'd prefer to enjoy the meal from the comfort of your home, you can get it delivered to you via McDelivery.

McDonald's J Balvin meal comes after the success of the chain's Travis Scott Meal — a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, a medium fries with BBQ sauce, and a Sprite — was offered through Sunday, Oct. 4. The special menu item was so popular that McDonald's even faced some ingredient shortages, so you'll want to get your hands on the J Balvin meal ASAP.

If you're heading to McDonald's to try out the newest celeb meal, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. The CDC recommends avoiding unnecessary errands and your contact with others where possible. You'll also want to make sure you wear a face mask and sanitize or wash your hands after touching any packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here